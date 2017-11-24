The Best Coffee Shops in Moncton

Moncton has got Insta worthy cafes on lock, with stunning latte artistry and backdrops sure to steal the show! Grab a turmeric latte at DUO Cafe with its cool urban vibes, then get cozy at C’est La Vie, where you can enjoy the sounds of live jams with a side of espresso. Sip and snap your way through these coffee shops, then click here for more of our favourites from around Canada.

C’est La Vie

Find it: 785 Main St., @Cafe.Cestlavie.Moncton

The vibe: This cozy café encourages local artists to perform and display their artwork, so you can spend a lazy weekend afternoon soaking in live jams from Moncton’s up-and-coming music scene.

Prices: $2.25 to $6

Must-try: An espresso ($4.50+) with a shot of pumpkin chai for when you’re not feeling a pumpkin spice latte, but still want those fall flavours

Pairs perfectly with: The cream of cauliflower soup and the turkey panini with carrots, cucumbers, spinach and cheddar is a great lunch combo alongside your fresh brew

Clementine Café Deli

Find it: 62 Elmwood Dr., @Clemintine-Cafe-Deli

The vibe: This family-friendly joint not only serves up locally-roasted coffee but delicious soups, salads and sandwiches as well, making it a popular spot to spend your next lunch break.

Prices: $2.25 to $4.60

Must-try: The Macchiato ($3.90), which has tiny bit of steamed milk and uses espresso beans from their roaster right next door

Pairs perfectly with: A homemade chocolate chip cookie that hits the sweet spot between chewy and crunchy (aka the perf cookie)

DUO Café

Find it: 700 Main St., @DUOCafeMoncton

The vibe: With exposed brick and industrial pipes, this downtown café’s intimate, urban vibe is almost as cool as their coffee (see must-try).

Prices: $2.29 to $5.86

Must-try: The Turmeric Latte ($5.86), sweetened with nutmeg, cinnamon, honey and almond and coconut milk (bonus points: this orange spice has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties)

Pairs perfectly with: The maple bacon doughnuts, topped with full strips of bacon, are popular amongst the café’s regulars

Related:

Where to Find the Best Mac and Cheese to Satisfy Your Comfort Food Craving

Where to Find the Most Scrumptious Doughnuts in Canada

The Best Brunch Spots Across Canada for the Ultimate Weekend Treat