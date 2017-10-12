Where to Find the Best Coffee Shops in Vancouver

There’s a reason #coffee has over 75 million hits on Instagram—a flat white looks lovely against bright wallpaper or geometric tiles, and it’s also the only thing getting us through the start (or middle, or last three hours) of a long week. Vancouver has tons of spots that’ll take care of your feed and your caffeine fix, whether you want a pour over made from beans roasted that very minute or a latte sweetened with dates and figs. And for a roundup of our favourite coffee shops across the country, click here.

East Van Roasters

Find it: 319 Carrall St., eastvanroasters.com

The vibe: Coffee and chocolate are an iconic flavour combo, and this chic spot has mastered both with their artisanal cocoa and espresso beans. Plus, they’ve got an effortlessly cool white-and-wood interior to match.

Prices: $2 to $5

Must-try: An espresso ($2) made from their own line of organic, fair-trade beans roasted in-house

Pairs perfectly with: Any of their artisan chocolate bars—we recommend the Horchata, which has organic puffed rice, cinnamon and cocoa nibs.

Timbertrain Coffee Roasters

Find it: 311 W Cordova St., timbertraincoffeeroasters.com

The vibe: With a focus on slow coffee, this modern café prides itself on the meticulous technique of roasting coffee beans to each individual order for a truly one-of-a-kind taste.

Prices: $4 to $5

Must-try: The Ethiopia Guji Pour Over ($5) for hints of brown sugar, caramel and tart grapefruit

Pairs perfectly with: A scrumptious almond croissant or their popcorn marshmallow cookies, a tasty treat that is a perfect balance of salty and sweet.

Kahve

Find it: 1822 W 1st Ave., kahvevancouver.com

The vibe: This minimalist, spacious locale, which is decked out with see-through shelves that hold knick knacks, plants and coffee kettles, is a mod haven before a hectic work day. And on the food front, it’s ideal for single-origin coffee or an epic brunch.

Prices: $2.25 to $5.50

Must-try: The Flat White ($4), which is rumoured to be the best in the city

Pairs perfectly with: The Avocado on Toast, made with a soft-boiled egg, fresh avocado, baby greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced radishes and crumbled feta cheese on rye toast—a hearty bite fit for any millennial. For a melt-in-your-mouth treat, try their famous Pecan Chewie cookies.

Small Victory Bread & Coffee

Find it: 1088 Homer St., smallvictory.ca

The vibe: Head to this coffee shop for your next snap, because there are plenty of stylish spots to set down your cup, like the luxe marble countertops, blonde wood and golden taps that pour fresh milk and cream.

Prices: $3 to $5

Must-try: Their latte ($5.50+) topped with housemade almond milk, which is sweetened with dates, figs and vanilla

Pairs perfectly with: Their signature whole wheat and honey bread and an assortment of delicious jams, like pear and lemon marmalade, strawberry balsamic or raspberry.

Revolver

Find it: 325 Cambie St., revolvercoffee.ca

The vibe: This Gastown establishment is stocked with pour-overs, freshly baked treats and friendly baristas ready to whip you up a coffee using ethically-sourced espresso beans.

Prices: $3.75 to $6

Must-try: The ever-changing coffee of the day ($3.75 for flavours like Pulcal, which has notes of brown sugar, marzipan and candied apple, or Heart Coffee Roasters’ Stereo, which tastes like mango, hibiscus, caramel and dark chocolate), perfect for first-timers or regulars looking to switch things up.

Pairs perfectly with: A thick slice of raspberry coffee cake from their sister café, Crema, baked fresh and delivered daily.

Related:

The Best Street Style Spotted At Vancouver Fashion Week SS18

Where to Find the Most Scrumptious Doughnuts in Vancouver

The Best Brunch Spots in Vancouver