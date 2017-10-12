Where to Find the Best Coffee Shops in Montreal

Here are two things that probably won’t surprise you: Montreal cafes make incredible coffee, and they do it in some crazy stunning settings. Whether you want to sip your espresso under a canopy of greenery or in a brass-and-marble-drenched historic bank, this city has you covered—to say nothing of the killer cold brews and cortados that’ll fuel you all day. And if you need a caffeine fix while you’re on the road, click here for our favourite coffee shops across Canada.

Café Myriade

Find it: 1000 Sainte Catherine St. W, cafemyriade.com

The vibe: For a quick refuel after a shopping venture, stop by this coffee shop tucked inside Club Monaco. The tiled floors and monochrome interior might be as stylish as your new garb.

Prices: $2 to $5

Must-try: The Iced Cold Brew ($3) or their adorbs piccolo latte ($4.25), which is a petite version of your usual latte

Pairs perfectly with: The drool-worthy dark-chocolate-chip cookies from Montreal boulangerie Hof Kelsten.

Tommy Café

Find it: 200 Rue Notre-Dame O, tommymontreal.com

The vibe: With lush greenery hanging from the high ceiling, this elegant, stylish café in Old Montreal feels right out of a European capital.

Prices: $2.30 to $6.30

Must-try: The Cubano ($4.60), two shots of espresso poured over condensed milk and hot frothed milk

Pairs perfectly with: Their open-faced toast with caramelized peaches, ricotta, almond flakes and a drizzle of honey—brunch has never looked (or tasted) so good.

Café Olimpico

Find it: 124 Rue Saint Viateur O, 419 Rue St-Vincent, cafeolimpico.com

The vibe: This casual café, in a sports bar setting, has legit Italian roots—Rocco Furfaro, who has owned this spot for 30 years, brought his espresso recipe all the way from his hometown of Rome.

Prices: $2 to $3

Must-try: Their cortado ($2.75), a Spanish-style coffee that mixes equal parts espresso with warm milk

Pairs perfectly with: Their Nutella shoehorn cookie, for a sweet treat that will satisfy any chocolate lover’s craving.

Crew Collective & Café

Find it: 360 St Jacques St., crewcollectivecafe.com

The vibe: If you’re looking to upgrade your coffee game, plan a trip to this stunning spot, which calls a 1920s bank building home. Everything about this place is begging to be captured on camera, from the opulent ceilings to the large archways and chandeliers.

Prices: $3 to $6.50

Must-try: The Affogato ($6), a hot shot of espresso poured over a scoop of vanilla gelato or ice cream (dessert for breakfast is always acceptable)

Pairs perfectly with: Their gluten-free rose almond cookie for a delicate bite or a slice of their banana walnut bread for instant comfort food.

Café Névé

Find it: 151 Rue Rachel E, cafeneve.com

The vibe: This friendly joint in the Plateau neighbourhood is the business’ original location, but it has since expanded across Montreal. The café’s bar is made out of recycled wood for a homey feel and the communal seating encourages chit chat.

Prices: $2.50 to $5.25

Must-try: The Chai Latte ($5), either hot or iced. They mix their own spices, teas and vanilla syrup in-house for a more homemade approach to this autumnal drink

Pairs perfectly with: The Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and chocolate cookie or the salted caramel, pretzel and white chocolate cookie.

