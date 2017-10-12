Where to Find the Best Coffee Shops in Montreal

Here are two things that probably won’t surprise you: Montreal cafes make incredible coffee, and they do it in some crazy stunning settings. Whether you want to sip your espresso under a canopy of greenery or in a brass-and-marble-drenched historic bank, this city has you covered—to say nothing of the killer cold brews and cortados that’ll fuel you all day. And if you need a caffeine fix while you’re on the road, click here for our favourite coffee shops across Canada.
Café Myriade
Find it: 1000 Sainte Catherine St. W, cafemyriade.com
The vibe: For a quick refuel after a shopping venture, stop by this coffee shop tucked inside Club Monaco. The tiled floors and monochrome interior might be as stylish as your new garb.
Prices: $2 to $5
Must-try: The Iced Cold Brew ($3) or their adorbs piccolo latte ($4.25), which is a petite version of your usual latte
Pairs perfectly with: The drool-worthy dark-chocolate-chip cookies from Montreal boulangerie Hof Kelsten.
Tommy Café
Find it: 200 Rue Notre-Dame O, tommymontreal.com
The vibe: With lush greenery hanging from the high ceiling, this elegant, stylish café in Old Montreal feels right out of a European capital.
Prices: $2.30 to $6.30
Must-try: The Cubano ($4.60), two shots of espresso poured over condensed milk and hot frothed milk
Pairs perfectly with: Their open-faced toast with caramelized peaches, ricotta, almond flakes and a drizzle of honey—brunch has never looked (or tasted) so good.
Café Olimpico
Find it: 124 Rue Saint Viateur O, 419 Rue St-Vincent, cafeolimpico.com
The vibe: This casual café, in a sports bar setting, has legit Italian roots—Rocco Furfaro, who has owned this spot for 30 years, brought his espresso recipe all the way from his hometown of Rome.
Prices: $2 to $3
Must-try: Their cortado ($2.75), a Spanish-style coffee that mixes equal parts espresso with warm milk
Pairs perfectly with: Their Nutella shoehorn cookie, for a sweet treat that will satisfy any chocolate lover’s craving.
Crew Collective & Café
Find it: 360 St Jacques St., crewcollectivecafe.com
The vibe: If you’re looking to upgrade your coffee game, plan a trip to this stunning spot, which calls a 1920s bank building home. Everything about this place is begging to be captured on camera, from the opulent ceilings to the large archways and chandeliers.
Prices: $3 to $6.50
Must-try: The Affogato ($6), a hot shot of espresso poured over a scoop of vanilla gelato or ice cream (dessert for breakfast is always acceptable)
Pairs perfectly with: Their gluten-free rose almond cookie for a delicate bite or a slice of their banana walnut bread for instant comfort food.
Café Névé
Find it: 151 Rue Rachel E, cafeneve.com
The vibe: This friendly joint in the Plateau neighbourhood is the business’ original location, but it has since expanded across Montreal. The café’s bar is made out of recycled wood for a homey feel and the communal seating encourages chit chat.
Prices: $2.50 to $5.25
Must-try: The Chai Latte ($5), either hot or iced. They mix their own spices, teas and vanilla syrup in-house for a more homemade approach to this autumnal drink
Pairs perfectly with: The Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and chocolate cookie or the salted caramel, pretzel and white chocolate cookie.
Related:
Where to Find the Most Scrumptious Doughnuts in Montreal
The Best Brunch Spots in Montreal
The Best Microbreweries in Montreal for Your Next Bar Hop
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.