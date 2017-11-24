The Best Coffee Shops in Halifax

Well it’s official, Halifax is host to the cutest cafe names in the game. Lucky Penny serves up The Rhythm + Beets latte, which contains beet syrup and pairs perfectly with their floral wallpaper, while Just Us! Coffee and Tea House (v. adorbs) offers an organic, “seed to cup” take on your morning cup of Joe. Sip and snap your way through these Halifax coffee shops, then click here for more of our favourites from around Canada.

Just Us! Coffee and Tea House

Find it: 5896 Spring Garden Rd., justuscoffee.com

The vibe: This quaint Nova Scotia chain is the first fair trade coffee roaster in Canada—perf for those looking for organic, freshly-roasted coffee that goes from “seed to cup.”

Prices: $2 to $5

Must-try: Any of the single origin pour over coffees ($3). They are constantly changing, but whenever you pop in for a cup of joe, you’re guaranteed to get a recommended top-of-the-line roast.

Pairs perfectly with: Their cranberry scones for a buttery, flaky and tart accompaniment to a strong coffee

Lucky Penny Coffee Co.

Find it: 6440 Quinpool Rd., luckypennycoffee.ca

The vibe: We seriously cannot get enough of how cute this coffee shop is. Between the sweet floral wallpaper to the colourful chalkboard menu and flower-topped tables, it is an Instagramer’s coffee heaven.

Prices: $2.50 to $5

Must-try: The Rhythm + Beets Latte ($4.75), which uses beet syrup made in-house (plus hints of vanilla and cinnamon) for a unique take on this classic drink

Pairs perfectly with: The Kitchen Sink Cookie for a light nibble, with oats, dried cranberries, chocolate, butterscotch, ripple potato chips and pretzels (*drooling*) or the No Diggity sammie with spiced sweet potatoes, feta cheese, greens dressed in a maple-citrus dressing on an herbed focaccia bun

The Old Apothecary

Find it: 1549 Barrington St., theoldapothecary.com

The vibe: The coffee at this bakery and café will satisfy your caffeine craving, but the upstairs seating area will have you tickled pink (literally). Brightly-coloured vintage furniture (think neon green, turquoise and hot pink) provide a comfortable and chic seat while you sip on your bold brew.

Prices: $1.15 to $5.20

Must-try: Their pour over coffee ($2.90), made with a Panamaian light roast from Phil & Sebastian with notes of caramel, nutmeg and grape for tons of warm, yet fruity flavour

Pairs perfectly with: A chocolate almond croissant, salted caramel brownies or key lime pie—three of their best sellers

Java Blend Coffee Roasters

Find it: 6027 North St., javablendcoffee.com

The vibe: With award-winning coffee and a warm, inviting atmosphere, this 70-year-old establishment has mastered the art of coffee-making using a variety of beans from around the world.

Prices: $1.90 to $4

Must-try: A cup of their Brazil Fazenda Passeio with rich notes of almond, dark chocolate and raisin

Pairs perfectly with: A banana chocolate chip muffin for a sweet start to the day

The Nook Espresso Bar

Find it: 2118 Gottingen St., thenookhfx.ca

The vibe: The name truly says it all when it comes to this adorable coffee shop. With plants hanging from the windows to cute little nooks (literally made for a juicy goss sesh), this spot will be your new go-to.

Prices: $1.95 to $4.70

Must-try: The Toasted Marshmallow Latte ($4.14) with a double shot of espresso (using Nova Scotian North Mountain Fine Coffee beans), almond milk and toasted marshmallow syrup

Pairs perfectly with: A buttery honey pecan blondie if you’re looking to indulge