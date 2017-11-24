The Best Coffee Shops in Edmonton

Damn Edmonton, way to corner the market on Insta-worthy cafes! With Transcend Coffee being located in an actual historic theatre—imagine the selfies there!—and Bru Coffee + Beer House giving us geometric art vibes, there’s no shortage of photographic backdrops to pair with an afternoon caffeine hit. Sip and snap away at one of these spots—and if you’re taking your cappuccino to go, click here for our favourite coffee shops across Canada.

Transcend Coffee

Find it: 8708 – 109 St., transcendcoffee.ca

The vibe: Located in the historic Garneau Theatre building, this contemporary café is anything but stuck in the past. Glass cases, chalkboard menus and white walls with bold text keep the space feeling fresh.

Prices: $3.50 to $6.50

Must-try: The Santa Lucia ($3.50+), a Costa Rican brew that has notes of caramel, apple and cocoa for a rich, smooth taste sans milk and sugar

Pairs perfectly with: A pain du chocolat baked in-house to satisfy your sweet tooth

Da Capo Caffé

Find it: 8135 102 St. NW #104, dacapocaffe.com

The vibe: This white and bright Italian-style café strips away the fuss of complicated coffee and gets to the root of what exactly makes a good, authentic espresso.

Prices: $2.50 to $5.75

Must-try: The classic cappuccino ($4.75) made from their Euro chic espresso bar, where high-quality espresso beans are the sole focus

Pairs perfectly with: Their almond hazelnut biscotti made by the owner’s mother, Mama Bilotta

Bru Coffee + Beer House

Find it: 11965 Jasper Ave., brucoffeeandbeerhouse.com

The vibe: With bold tiles on the coffee bar and geometric light fixtures, this lounge and café is the perf place to taste test a wide range of coffee and beer from their rotating menu.

Prices: $3.50 to $5

Must-try: The Hartman Honey Pour Over ($4), a Panamanian blend from Phil & Sebastian with hints of green tea, baking spices and warm honey, so you’ll feel cozy from the first sip

Pairs perfectly with: The cinnamon swirl loaf, a moist coffee cake topped with icing sugar and chocolate chips or their classic croissants for something savory

District Café & Bakery

Find it: 10011 109 St. NW #101, districtcafe.ca

The vibe: Baked goods and strong coffee take centre stage at this airy, stylish café and bakery, which transforms into a gourmet dinner spot by night.

Prices: $3 to $5.50

Must-try: Their cappuccino ($4.25), which uses The Hathaway espresso beans from Victoria-based roaster Bows & Arrows for the base of the drink

Pairs perfectly with: One of their mouthwatering hand pies or an apricot croissant during the day and the salted caramel chocolate cake at night (order up quickly, it sells out fast)

Block 1912 Café and Bakery

Find it: 10361 82 Ave. NW block1912.com

The vibe: This laid back coffee shop provides the perfect atmosphere to unwind after a long week with an alcoholic coffee drink and a decadent sweet treat from their bakery.

Prices: $2.25 to $9.50

Must-try: The Block ($9.50) for a boozy caffeinated beverage with housemade chocolate ganache, espresso and Baileys

Pairs perfectly with: The tiramisu or the pistachio mousse cake from their ever-changing display of cakes