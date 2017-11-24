The Best Coffee Shops in Calgary

Does the letter C stand for Calgary or coffee? Because Cow Town is seriously stacked with delicious spots to get your morning jolt. An Instagram lovers’ dream, these roasters pair très chic decor with one-of-a-kind caffeinated bevvys. Try the S’more Mocha at Higher Ground or sip on a cold brew coffee spiked with black cherry juice and tonic water over at Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters—you won’t be sorry! And to check out our roundup of the best coffee shops across the country, click here.

Analog Coffee

Find it: #740 17th Ave. SW, analogcoffee.ca

The vibe: This café on 17th Avenue has elements of old and new. The contemporary lighting contrasts with the row of old records along the back wall, while an old-fashioned booth is modernized with a black leather finish.

Prices: $2.50 to $6

Must-try: Any of their lattes ($5) topped with Instagram-worthy designs

Pairs perfectly with: The Kouign Aman from their sister bakery, Corbeaux Bakehouse, is their specialty (think a flaky butter croissant with a glaze similar to baklava)

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters

Find it: 2043 33rd Ave. SW, philsebastian.com

The vibe: The Marda Loop location is the definition of simplicity at its finest. The unique light fixtures, crisp white chairs and beige shelving add elegant touches to this gorgeous space.

Prices: $2.60 to $6.23

Must-try: The Black and Tonic ($4.60), a cold brew coffee with black cherry juice and tonic water

Pairs perfectly with: A raspberry rose petal baked doughnut. (Yes, you heard us right—rose petals are baked into the doughnut and mixed in the glaze for a treat that is equal parts pretty and tasty)

Monogram Coffee

Find it: 4814 16 St. SW, monogramcoffee.com

The vibe: Their pastel, geometric to-go cups are possibly the cutest thing you could ‘gram—and the adorably stylish patterned walls and unfinished wood tables make a perf background.

Prices: $2.75 to $8

Must-try: Their dairy-free latte ($8) made with their own almond milk (almonds, cashews and dates)

Pairs perfectly with: Their open-faced sandwich on sourdough bread with labneh (a Middle Eastern cream cheese), toasted hazelnuts and a drizzle of honey

Philosafy Coffee

Find it: 632 17 Ave. SW, philosafy.com

The vibe: The cooper kettles, intricate antique rugs and dark mixed wood make this café a cool and camera-ready spot to get your caffeine fix.

Prices: $2.70 to $6.70

Must-try: The Nitro Chai ($5.50), a nitrogen-infused drink that gives a creamy consistency without any dairy (perfect if you’re vegan or lactose intolerant) or the Sparkling Socrates ($5.60), sparkling water with a shot of espresso for a bubbly, caffeinated bev

Pairs perfectly with: The almond croissants are a go-to (try dipping it into the coffee, c’est très Parisian)

Higher Ground

Find it: 1126 Kensington Rd. NW, highergroundcafe.ca

The vibe: Specializing in fair-trade, organic coffee, this environmentally friendly café is all about going green and cooking up fare that makes you feel good too. Gather around the small tables for an intimate coffee and catch-up session.

Prices: $2.95 to $4.40

Must-try: Their specialty lattes deliver maj fall vibes. We like the S’more Mocha ($4.85) with espresso, hot chocolate, marshmallow syrup and chocolate whipped cream and the Nut and Honey ($4.85) with espresso, steamed milk, hazelnut

Pairs perfectly with: Their decadent, house-made ginger cream cookies with butter cream (basically like an adult cookie sandwich)