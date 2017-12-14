The holiday season is our fave time of the year, full stop. First off, it becomes socially acceptable to devour a tin of gingerbread cookies while you binge watch your go-to holiday films and stay cooped up under your duvet all weekend long. ‘Cause winter, duh. But let’s be honest: it’s really the colourful holiday markets, concerts and light festivals that truly make us want to yell “SANTA!” at the top of our lungs à la Buddy the Elf. Plus, how magical does our country looks covered in a light dusting of snow and draped with a colourful array of twinkling lights? The answer: pretty freakin’ magical. It is safe to say we are maj Christmas enthusiasts. So whether you’re on the naughty or nice list (no judgements here), we made a list of the best festivities to get you in the holiday spirit across Canada, and trust, we checked it twice.

Best Holiday Events in Vancouver

Festival of Lights

Find it: 5151 Oak St., VanDusen Botanical Garden, vancouver.ca

The low-down: With over one million lights (nbd), this lush botanical garden is transformed into a luminous oasis during the holiday season. You will be transfixed by all of the trees, plants and other foliage topped with colourful displays of sparkling lights as you venture through the festive garden.

When: December 1, 2017 to January 7, 2018

Times: All week from 4:30 to 9 p.m. (December 1 to 14 and December 26 to January 7), 4:30 to 10 p.m. (December 15 to 24)

Prices: $18.50 to $19 per person

Vancouver Christmas Market

Find it: 1055 Canada Pl., Jack Poole Plaza, vancouverchristmasmarket.com

The low-down: From gorgeous handcrafted jewellery to nordic winter gear and mouthwatering eats from around the world (we’re talking Italian cannoli, Austrian waffles and German gingerbread, to name a few), this Christmas market is home to a diverse array of international vendors that are here to help you check everyone off of your shopping list.

When: November 22 to December 24, 2017

Times: All week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (6 p.m. on Christmas Eve)

Prices: Free for admission

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s A Traditional Christmas

Find it: St Andrew’s Wesley Church (1022 Nelson St.), Kay Meek Centre (1700 Mathers Ave.), Centennial Theatre (2300 Lonsdale Ave., North Vancouver), vancouversymphony.ca

The low-down: Classical music enthusiasts, rejoice! The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the UBC Opera Ensemble are joining forces to perform a unique selection of traditional Christmas repertoire for the 25th year in a row. They are performing in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey and Delta so make sure to mark your calendars when they bring the holiday tunes to your area.

When: December 8 to 17, 2017

Times: 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., depending on the day, see the full schedule here

Prices: $37 to $43 per person

Christmas at Canada Place

Find it: 999 Canada Pl., canadaplace.ca

The low-down: With the Port of Vancouver at your back (a.k.a. seriously stunning waterfront views), the Christmas festivities at Canada Place are perf if you’re looking for a casual nighttime stroll that will put you in the holiday spirit immeds. Check out the nostalgia-inducing Woodward’s Windows (window displays from the 1960s that have been a Vancouver holiday tradition for decades) or hit up the Avenue of Christmas Trees for all of the festive photo ops.

When: November 23 to December 31, 2017

Times: All week from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m (6 p.m. on December 31)

Prices: Free admission

Capilano Suspension Bridge Canyon Lights

Find it: 3735 Capilano Rd., North Vancouver, capbridge.com

The low-down: Vancouver’s iconic suspension bridge slash tourist hotspot is getting a holiday makeover. The 140-metre bridge offers up breathtaking views of the rustic boreal forest and winding Capilano River on a good day, but add twinkling lights and holiday cheer into the mix and you’ve got a truly magical (and gravity-defying) experience.

When: November 23, 2017 to January 28, 2018 (closed Christmas Day)

Times: All week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: $33.95 to $42.95 per person

Best Holiday Events in Calgary

Once Upon A Christmas

Find it: 1900 Heritage Dr. SW, Heritage Park Historical Village, heritagepark.ca

The low-down: If you’re looking for an old-fashioned Xmas experience, step back in time at Heritage Park, a historical village that captures what life was like from the 1860s to the 1950s. The quaint village is decked out with wagon rides, carollers, festive bakeries and charming gift shops that resemble a simpler way of life sans cell phones.

When: November 25 to December 23, 2017

Times: Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prices: $10.95 per person

Christmas Lights at Spruce Meadows

Find it: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, sprucemeadows.com

The low-down: There are two things we love about this drive-through light display in particular. For one, the lush trees, glass lake and charming buildings at this equestrian facility are illuminated with thousands of mesmerizing lights. But the best part? The fact that you can stay in your car with the heat on full blast without freezing off your fingers in the frigid temps outside. Can I get an amen?

When: December 9, 2017 to January 6, 2018 (closed Christmas Day)

Times: All week from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: Free

Market Collective Cheer

Find it: 1390 17th Ave. SE, Inglewood Warehouse, marketcollective.ca

The low-down: Everything being sold at this super chic holiday market will fit perfectly into any millennial-approved Pinterest board. From dainty jewellery to opulent pastel crystals and Instagram-worthy pottery, the artisans’ offerings will satisfy even the pickiest of gift givers.

When: December 1 to 17, 2017

Times: Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prices: $5 per person for the weekend

Lions’ Festival of Lights

Find it: 905 30 Ave. NW, Confederation Park, lionsfestivaloflights.ca

The low-down: Another drive-through Christmas light display for the win! But this one takes creativity to a whole new level with luminous shapes of gingerbread men, Santa and his sleigh and so much more. Plus, the display is almost 100 percent green, so the Lions Festival of Lights Society made sure to be as energy efficient and sustainable as possible all while using up to 450,000 LED light bulbs.

When: December 2, 2017 to January 8, 2018

Times: All week from 6 p.m. to midnight

Prices: Free

Best Holiday Events in Edmonton

Zoominescence

Find it: 13315 Buena Vista Rd., Edmonton Valley Zoo, buildingourzoo.com

The low-down: Come holiday season, the Edmonton Valley Zoo is illuminated with installations by local artists. Each light display has its own unique vision and creative touch, so bookmark this festive activity for the next crisp winter night and be sure to bundle up.

When: December 1 to 31, 2017

Times: Friday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (last week of December, open all week)

Prices: $7.50 per person

Christmas Reflections

Find it: 7000 143 St., Fort Edmonton Park, fortedmontonpark.ca

The low-down: This heritage park, which is home to architecture from 1885, 1905 and 1920, is hosting an array of holiday activities leading up to Christmas. From horse-drawn wagon rides, charming gift shops, carollers and delectable treats (we’re looking at you freshly baked cookies from an old-fashioned wood stove), it is a great getaway from the hustle of downtown without leaving the city.

When: December 16 to 23, 2017

Times: Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (6 p.m. on December 23), Wednesday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: $15 per person

Singing Christmas Tree

Find it: 11455 87 Ave. NW, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, edmontonsingingchristmastree.com

The low-down: Who can say that they’ve seen a 35 ft singing Christmas tree? Not us tbh, so we were immediately intrigued when we came across this spectacular Christmas concert that includes 150 choir members singing from a giant tree-like platform, plus soloists, dancers and a live orchestra. This concert is OTT in the best way possible and needs to be on your list of Xmas activities this season. You’ll thank us later.

When: December 14 to 17, 2017

Times: 7 p.m.

Prices: $24 to $85 per person, depending on the seat

Best Holiday Events in Saskatoon

Etsy SK’s Winter Pop Up

Find it: 120 20 St. W, Station 20 West, @EtsySK

The low-down: Before you go into full panic mode because you haven’t gotten your Christmas shopping done and it’s literally a week away, take three deep breaths and head over to this seriously chic pop up organized by the Saskatoon chapter of Etsy. Local creatives will show off their products (think handmade jewellery, pottery and knitted goodies) that make thoughtful prezzies for the ladies in your life.

When: December 16, 2017

Times: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prices: Free admission

Enchanted Forest

Find it: 1903 Forestry Farm Park Dr., Forestry Farm Park, enchanted-forest.org

The low-down: Ask the locals what they’ll be doing to celebrate Christmas and we guarantee a majority will say driving through the Enchanted Forest. The drive-through light display is truly a magical experience with festive shapes, signs and trees illuminated with Xmas bulbs. There’s a reason it’s been a holiday tradition for almost 20 years.

When: November 16, 2017 to January 6, 2018

Times: All week, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $10 per person

Fireside Singers Christmas

Find it: 35 22nd St. E, TCU Place, @FiresideSingers

The low-down: If Christmas music is *the* thing that puts you in the holiday spirit then sis, you are in luck. For the 45th year in a row, this 100-voice choir will be performing a wide selection of festive tunes, ranging from contemporary hits to more classical carols. We challenge you to not sing along.

When: December 21 to 22, 2017

Times: 7:30 p.m.

Prices: $40 per person

Best Holiday Events in Winnipeg

Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Find it: 61 Carlton St., Dalnavert Museum, friendsofdalnavert.ca

The low-down: For an intimate experience, local radio host Ron Robinson will read A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens in the historic Dalnavert Museum. Be sure to come early to take a peek at the vintage Christmas décor and soak in the songs from the carollers singing in the hallway.

When: December 21 to 24, 2017

Times: 7:30 p.m. (2 p.m. on December 24)

Prices: $25 per person for non-members, $22.50 per person for members

Canad Inns Winter Wonderland

Find it: 3977 Portage Ave., Red River Exhibition Park, canadinns.com

The low-down: Is it even Christmas without holiday lights? The answer is a hard no. Canad Inns and the River Exhibition Park get us because they came through with a scenic, comfortable drive-through light display that consists of one million lights (yes, you heard us right). Enjoy over 25 different themed areas from the heated oasis of your car because ain’t no body got time exposing yourself to the harsh sub zero temps.

When: December 1, 2017 to January 6, 2018

Times: All week, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $12 to $15 per car

All That Glows: Then & Now

Find it: 680 Harrow St., Manitoba Electrical Museum & Education Centre, hydro.mb.ca

The low-down: Curious to know how holiday lights have changed over the years? The Electrical Museum & Education Centre will take you through this transformation from the 1880s to today for a festival display that is also educational. You’ll be that much more appreciative the next time you see Xmas lights. Talk about a glow up.

When: November 14 to December 30, 2017

Times: Monday to Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (8 p.m. on December 6, 13 and 20), Every Saturday in December

Prices: Free admission

Best Holiday Events in Toronto

Evergreen’s Winter Village

Find it: 550 Bayview Ave., Evergreen Brickworks, evergreen.ca

The low-down: This winter village has something for everybody, no matter what tickles your holiday fancy. For the foodies, there is an ever-changing roster of food trucks lined up inside to satisfy any food craving, from steamed dumplings to gluten-free baked goods and gooey grilled cheese (literally drooling). For the shopaholics, peruse the Holiday Etsy Market for the cutest crafts and handmade goodies. And for the outdoor enthusiasts, take a walk in the snow-topped trails of the Don Valley.

When: December 2 to December 23, 2017 (plus, December 26 to 29)

Times: Every weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices: Free admission

Toronto Christmas Market

Find it: 55 Mill St., torontochristmasmarket.com

The low-down: Arguably one of the most quintessential Christmas experiences in the #6ix, the Toronto Christmas Market located in the historic Distillery District is a fave amongst locals and visitors alike. The market is stocked with 38 food vendors boasting scrumptious eats, beer gardens to kick back and sip on a cold brew and an ever-changing lineup of musical performances from Traditional Tuesdays to Friday Night Jazz.

When: November 16 to December 23, 2017

Times: Sunday and Tuesday to Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $6 per person on weekends starting on Friday at 5 p.m., free admission during the week

Holiday Fair in the Square

Find it: 100 Queen St W, Nathan Phillips Square, fairinthesquare.ca

The low-down: This Christmas market-meets-winter carnival, smack dab in the centre of downtown TO, is jam-packed with festive activities for everything on your holiday bucket list. From taking a whirl on the Parisian-style carousel at the Midway to sipping on an alcoholic bev at the Polar Point Bar and perusing the artisanal vendors, you’ll be singing “Deck The Halls” in no time.

When: December 1 to 23, 2017

Times: Tuesday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. on December 23)

Prices: Free admission

Christmas by Lamplight

Find it: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy, North York, Black Creek Pioneer Village, blackcreek.ca

The low-down: Discover the Christmas traditions of the 1800s under the glow of lamplight, candles and crackling fireplaces (that’s right, no electricity) at Black Creek Pioneer Village. Wander through the historical homes, enjoy the Christmas carols from singers in period costumes and take home an old-fashioned ornaments as a souvenir. No time machine required.

When: December 23, 2017

Times: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Prices: $34.95 per person for non-members, $31.95 per person for members

The Nutcracker

Find it: 145 Queen St. W, Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, national.ballet.ca

The low-down: Is there anything more Christmasy than watching a cast of ballet dancers twirl, leap and pointe across the stage to one of the most iconic ballets of all time? We think not. The National Ballet of Canada will take centre stage as they bring to life this classic holiday story with the help of opulent costumes, breathtaking props and gravity-defying dance moves.

When: December 9 to 30, 2017

Times: Vary depending on the performance, see the schedule here

Prices: $85 to $195, depending on the seat

Best Holiday Events in Ottawa

Ice Skating on Parliament Hill

Find it: Wellington St., canada150rink.com

The low-down: Is there anything more iconically Canadian than a giant hockey rink on the lawn of Parliament Hill? Spoiler alert: heck yes—if you grab a BeaverTail after. This ice skating rink just opened last week as part of the final celebrations for Canada’s big 150th year. Skating passes are selling out fast, so grab one before the Christmas season ends. It might give the Rideau Canal some maj competition.

When: December 7, 2017 to February 25, 2018

Times: Vary depending on the availability, see the full schedule here

Prices: Free, but you must get a pass up to two days in advance before skating

Christmas Lights Across Canada

Find it: Wellington St., Parliament Hill, ottawatourism.ca

The low-down: After you finish gliding around the Canada 150 Rink, stay until sundown to take in the mesmerizing light show (think, winter scenes and plenty of Xmas colours) projected onto Centre Block and the Peace Tower then take a stroll to the National War Memorial to check out the trees topped with more colourful lights.

When: December 7, 2017 to January 7, 2018

Times: All week from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Prices: Free admission

Ottawa Farmers’ Christmas Market

Find it: 450 Queen Elizabeth Dr., Aberdeen Pavilion, Lansdowne Park and 4899 Uplands Dr., EY Centre (weekend of December 16 and 17), ottawafarmersmarket.ca

The low-down: If a quaint Christmas market is what you crave this weekend, downtown Ottawa has got you covered. This indoor market in Landsdowne Park boasts 120 vendors ranging from festive knick knacks to farm fresh, locally-grown ingredients for your next holiday dinner party and prepared treats for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up.

When: December 2 to 23, 2017

Times: Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Prices: Free admission

Trees of Hope

Find it: 1 Rideau St., Fairmont Château Laurier, fairmont.ca

The low-down: This charitable fundraiser has been decorating the grand halls of the Fairmont Château Laurier for over 20 years. Vote on your favourite tree and make a donation that will go towards the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario. After all, the holidays are a season of giving.

When: November 27, 2017 to January 4, 2018

Times: All week, Anytime

Prices: Free, but donations are strongly encouraged

Alight at Night

Find it: 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, Upper Canada Village, uppercanadavillage.com

The low-down: Although this charming historical village is about an hour drive from downtown Ottawa, trust us when we say it is well worth the trek. The heritage park is transformed into a literal winter wonderland with one million colourful lights covering the old-fashioned buildings and bare trees. Walk along the snow-covered paths on a crisp winter night, take a ride on the giant toy train through Crysler Park and stop by their bakery, harvest barn or tavern for some delish comfort food.

When: December 1, 2017 to January 6, 2018

Times: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (open and closed on different days during the week, see the full schedule here)

Prices: $15.95 per person

Best Holiday Events in Montreal

Le Grand Marché de Nöel

Find it: 175 Saint-Catherine St., Place des Arts, marchenoelmontreal.ca

The low-down: Trust us when we say you will never be bored at Montreal’s largest outdoor Christmas market. The Place des Arts is bustling with vendors for gift shopping, snacking and drinking (read: mulled wine). Plus, the market has various workshops if you want to take a break from browsing and get your hands dirty decorating cookies, making jewellery and DIYing your own Christmas card.

When: December 1 to 24, 2017 (closed December 4 to 6 and 11 to 13)

Times: Vary depending on the day, see the full schedule here

Prices: Free admission

Nöel Dans Le Parc

Find it: 1500 Berri St., Place Émilie-Gamelin, 1W5, 4365-4375 Rue Cartier, Parc des Compagnons De St-Laurent, Between Boul St-Laurent and Rue Saint-Dominique, Parc Lahaie, noeldansleparc.com

The low-down: There is no need to travel to the countryside to visit a Christmas village when you have three across La Belle Ville (complete with Christmas lights, wooden cabins and holiday-inspired eats). Christmas in the park has a seriously sweet line-up of musical performances between Place Émilie-Gamelin, Parc des Compagnons De St-Laurent and Parc Lahaie, so fight the frigid temps and enjoy the festivities with a hot cup of cocoa in hand.

When: December 1 to 25, 2017

Times: Vary depending on the day, see the full schedule here

Prices: Free admission

Salon des Métiers D’Art de Montreal

Find it: 800 Rue de la Gauchetière O, Place Bonaventure, metiersdart.ca

The low-down: With over 400 exhibitors from across Quebec, this craft fair is the perf destination to check the last few people off your present list. Stop by if you need some giftspo (gift inspiration, duh) for hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind pieces that add cozy touches to your home. We are all for supporting local artists.

When: December 7 to 17, 2017

Times: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: Free admission

CP Holiday Train

Find it: AMT Station Montreal-Ouest, Chemin Broughton, cpr.ca

The low-down: This holiday train, decorated with a festive array of colourful lights and Xmas décor, is making a stop in Montreal on their cross-Canada trip. The train cars will double as a stage for Canadian musicians Colin James, Jonathan Roy and Emma-Lee to perform, and the proceeds from the trip will go towards food banks across Canada.

When: December 26, 2017

Times: Train arrives at 6:30 p.m., Performance is from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Prices: Free, but make sure to bring healthy non-perishable food for the food banks across Canada

Best Holiday Events in Moncton

Metrotones’ It’s Christmas

Find it: 945 St George Blvd., Moncton Wesleyan Celebration Centre, metrotones.org

The low-down: This pop chorus group, with singers ranging from 30 to 80 years old, is putting on their annual charitable Christmas concert. The proceeds and donations from the performance will go towards helping local food-oriented non-profit organizations, so you can feel good while you sing along.

When: December 15, 2017

Times: 7:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Prices: $10 per person and a non-perishable food item

Measha Brueggergosman: Home For The Holidays

Find it: 811 Main St., Capitol Theatre, capitol.nb.ca

The low-down: Internationally renowned and Juno-award winning soprano Measha Brueggergosman is taking the stage at Capitol Theatre to perform music from her holiday album Christmas and other original repertoire. The Fredricton-native has performed with orchestras from London, New York and Chicago and has even sing for the Queen (no biggie, right?). It’s fair to say you won’t want to miss this.

When: December 20, 2017

Times: 8 p.m.

Prices: $46 per person

It’s Christmas with David Myles

Find it: 811 Main St., Capitol Theatre, symphonynb.com

The low-down: Hailing from Fredricton, singer-songwriter David Myles is joining forces with Symphony Nova Scotia and Symphony New Brunswick for the ultimate Christmas concert with an Atlantic Canadian twist. Myles calls the genre of his music “roots,” referring to his Canadian heritage with inflections of pop, jazz and folk, so you know his version of classic Christmas carols will be one-of-a-kind.

When: December 18, 2017

Times: 7:30 p.m.

Prices: $10 to $42 per person, depending on the seat

Best Holiday Events in Halifax

Mozart’s Messiah

Find it: 6101 University Ave., Dalhousie University Arts Centre, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, symphonynovascotia.ca

The low-down: Handel’s Messiah is an essential part of the holiday season’s musical repertoire (alongside “Jingle Bells” and “Frosty The Snowman”, of course). Something not as widely performed? Mozart’s arrangement of this grand oratorio made up of the Symphony Nova Scotia orchestra, chorus and the Halifax Camerata Singers. Take a break from the holiday lights and gingerbread cookie baking and enjoy live classical music before Christmas.

When: December 21 to 22, 2017

Times: 7:30 p.m.

Prices: $30 to $77 per person, depending on the seat

The Halifax Lights Festival

Find it: Hollis St., Cornwallis Park, downtownhalifax.com

The low-down: Thousands of LED lights in Xmas colours is mesmerizing enough, but make the lights blink to some classical holiday music, that’s a whole other story. On top of the daily light show, the Halifax Lights Festival offers up a diverse schedule with carollers, ice sculpture demonstrations and other wintery activities.

When: November 17 to January 14, 2018

Times: All week, 4 p.m. to midnight (noon to midnight on December 16 and 25)

Prices: Free

Home For The Holidays Party

Find it: 1181 Hollis St., Westin Nova Scotian, homefortheholidaysparty.ca

The low-down: For those looking to continue the holiday celebrations long after Santa has delivered his presents, you’ll love this pre-New Year’s Eve slash post-Christmas festivity. Get your glam on, sip on some Christmasy cocktails and dance the night away. Because holiday spirit is a feeling, not a specific date, OK?

When: December 29, 2017

Times: 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Prices: $45 per person

Best Holiday Events in Charlottetown

Artisan Market

Find it: 100 Belvedere Ave., Charlottetown Farmer’s Market, discovercharlottetown.com

The low-down: Local artisans will take over the Charlottetown Farmer’s Market every Sunday in December for those looking for unique holiday gifts that are crafted with lots of love. The Island is bustling with creatives selling handmade jewellery, festive knick knacks and tons of baked goods.

When: December 3 to 17, 2017

Times: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Prices: Free admission

Sing Nöel

Find it: 220 Richmond St., Trinity United Church, confederationcentre.com

The low-down: The Confederation Centre Youth Chorus is made up of Charlottetown’s most musically talented kiddos who are bringing you a selection of sacred and secular Christmas songs alongside musical guest and fellow Islander Joey Kitson.

When: December 17, 2017

Times: 3 p.m.

Prices: $20 per person

The Confederation Centre Holiday Variety Show

Find it: 130 Queen St., The Homburg Theatre, confederationcentre.com

The low-down: Perf for the whole family (and the kid at heart), The Confederation Centre’s Holiday Variety Show is made up of 50 local musicians, dancers and comedians that bring you everything you would want in a Christmas performance: laughter, catchy music and festive vibes.

When: December 15 to 16, 2017

Times: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday

Prices: $25 to $30 per person

Best Holiday Events in St. John’s

A Christmas Time With The Ennis Sisters

Find it: 55 Bonaventure Ave., Holy Heart of Mary Theatre, theennissisters.com

The low-down: Hailing from St. John’s, this Juno-award winning folk trio (who are indeed sisters) will be performing their selection of original holiday songs in their hometown for the last two nights of their annual Christmas tour. Their contemporary Irish folk sound with a Newfoundland twist make them a unique musical act to get you in the holiday spirit.

When: December 22 to 23, 2017

Times: 7 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday

Prices: $29.99 to $34.77 per person

Merry & Bright Holiday Light Festival

Find it: 306 Mt Scio Rd., Memorial University of Newfoundland, Botanical Garden, mun.ca

The low-down: Returning for the second year in a row, this mesmerizing light festival in Memorial University’s Botanical Garden truly shines once the sun goes down. With strings of sparkling lights covering the pathways, gazebos and buildings along the garden, this spectacle makes for a romantic stroll or family-filled venture that is a must on your Xmas bucket list.

When: November 29 and 30, 2017 and December 1 to 3, 6 to 10 and 13 to 17, 2017

Times: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: $10 per person