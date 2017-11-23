The Sweetest Chocolate Shops in Winnipeg

The Peg’ is home to a rave-worthy roster of award-winning chocolate shops. From bean-to-bar to small batches of chocolates, each sweet that comes out of these kitchens are more beautiful than the next. Here are the best chocolate shops in Winnipeg, whether you’re looking for some world-renowned chocolate mints, ethically-sourced bars and everything in between. Click here, to see our top chocolate picks for the rest of the country.

Chocolatier Constance Popp Shop

Find it: 180 Provencher Blvd., constancepopp.com

The low-down: The exterior of this award-winning chocolate shop boasts old school charm thanks to scalloped awnings and white brick, but step inside and the array of artistically crafted sweets are just as magical.

Prices: $21 to $62 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Red Beet and Vinegar, which comes with caraway seed and sea salt for a savoury, tangy twist

The most photogenic: Grapefruit & Basil, a white chocolate bon bon that looks like an abstract painting with beautiful swirls of rich reds, whites and splatters of muted green



Decadence Chocolates

Find it: 70 Sherbrook St., decadencechocolates.ca

The low-down: This friendly chocolate shop makes small batches of their sweets so you know you’re sinking your teeth into a freshly-made creation. And, an open-concept kitchen gives you get a sneak peek into the world of chocolate making.

Prices: $5.25 to $8.75 each for the bars, $2 each for the individual chocolates, $33 to $42 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Chippity-Doo, a dark chocolate bar with sweet potato and beet chips for added crunch and autumnal flavour

The most photogenic: Passion Fruit. The heart shape and hand-drawn rosettes are almost too sweet to eat



Mordens’ of Winnipeg

Find it: 674 Sargent Ave., mordenschocolate.com

The low-down: This family-owned operation has a rich (and delicious) four-decade history of chocolate-making. It’s home to their world famous Russian Mints, chocolate-covered nuts and artistically designed bon bons.

Prices: $6.75 each for the bars, $25 to $75 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Those Russian Mint Melts, which are made with coconut oil, peppermint oil and chocolate for a minty and refreshing nibble

The most photogenic: Artisan chocolates sprayed with coloured cocoa butter, which gives a seriously stunning airbrushed effect



Aschenti Cocoa

Find it: 782 Corydon Ave., aschenti.com

The low-down: Named after the first cacao growers in Africa, this bean-to-bar chocolate shop supervises every stage of the process from the farming of the beans to the packaging of the finished product.

Prices: $10 each for the bars

The most unique: 42% Cacao Vanilla Beans & Olive Oil. The oil gives the chocolate bar its unique flavour, while the vanilla adds a subtle sweetness

The most photogenic: The 64% Cacao Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt bar has the cutest light pink and nude packaging that will go perfectly with your Insta theme