The Sweetest Chocolate Shops in Vancouver

Like a good friend, chocolate is always there for you. Whether you’re curbing your period cravings or indulging after that spin class sweat sesh, this staple sweet can satisfy your choco craving stat. Vancity has the hook-up for just that. These are the best chocolate shops in Vancouver, and if you want to continue your sugar high, click here to check out our faves from coast to coast.

Temper Chocolate & Pastry

Find it: 2409 Marine Dr., temperpastry.com

The low-down: With marble counter tops, cozy seating and glass cases of delicate pastries and bon bons, this minimalist spot resembles a Parisian pâtisserie that has a certain je ne sais quoi (read: artistically breathtaking chocolate).

Prices: $1.95 each, $15 to $56 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Stand-out flavours ATM are Mango Martini, Pear & Maple Bourbon and London Fog, but the cavity-inducing combinations change on the daily

The most photogenic: Their giant Pennywise chocolate sculpture from It that is almost too spooky to eat

Beta5 Chocolates

Find it: 413 Industrial Ave., beta5chocolates.com

The low-down: This modern chocolate shop and bakery in downtown Vancity combines artistic, scientific and technical precision when crafting their chocolate. Just look at their name: Beta5 represents the ideal molecular structure needed for their distinct chocolate.

Prices: $4 to $10 each for the bars, $30 for their signature box of 12

The most unique: Tobacco. In this smoky, one-of-a-kind treat, 64% dark chocolate is infused with actual pipe tobacco

The most photogenic: Thai Mango, a fiery orange orb resembling blown glass. Take a bite and the inside is filled with mango jelly, ganache and Thai green curry



Chocolate Arts

Find it: 1620 W 3rd Ave., chocolatearts.com

The low-down: Focusing on aesthetic excellence and locally-sourced ingredients, this confectionery and café has over 54 different flavours of mouthwatering chocolate so you’re bound to find one that’ll tickle your tastebuds.

Prices: $3.50 to $8 each for the bars, $24 to $100 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Champagne. Sparkling wine and marc de champagne (a brandy made with the grape skins, seeds and stalks discarded during the Champagne-making process) with a milk chocolate ganache and a coating of sparkling sugar—so boujee right?

The most photogenic: Eagle Wafer, a milk or dark chocolate wafer engraved by Haida artist Robert Davidson



ChocolaTas

Find it: 151-1689 Johnston St., chocolatas.com

The low-down: This chocolate haven in Granville Island is serving up scrumptious sweets in stand-out flavours (see the most unique if you don’t believe us) all wrapped up in the sweetest turquoise boxes à la Tiffany & Co.

Prices: $34.95 to $99.95 for a box of assorted chocolates, $8.95 to $42.95 for a tin of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Tomato & Basil, a raspberry and tomato pâte de fruits (like a chewy fruit paste) with a basil ganache

The most photogenic: Pistachio, a mesmerizing ombré of green, yellow and red with a glassy finish



Thierry Chocolates

Find it: 1059 Alberni St., thierrychocolates.com

The low-down: Owner and head chef Thierry Busset’s French background appears in every part of this café and chocolate shop. From the roster of authentic Parisian pastries to the seemingly endless cases of chocolate confections, there’s a reason he is a world-renowned pastry chef and chocolatier.

Prices: $1.99 each, $9.99 to $35.95 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Earl Grey with bergamot-infused tea and a blend of 62% dark and milk chocolate

The most photogenic: Any of the chocolates with their name written in delicate gold cursive across the top