The Sweetest Chocolate Shops in Toronto

For the most jaw-dropping flavours and breathtaking designs, #the6ix is the perf destination for unforgettable gourmet and artisanal chocolates. When milk chocolate just seems so basic, try the Five Year Old Cheddar or Ginger Wasabi. When your Instagram feed is looking blah, order up the Thai Stick with a sprinkle of chili powder and a stick of ginger. These are the best chocolate shops in Toronto where the possibilities are endless when it comes to taste and aesthetic. Click here, if you want to indulge in another major city from coast to coast.

Soma Chocolatemaker

Find it: 32 Tank House Ln., 443 King St. W, somachocolate.com

The low-down: With two seriously chic locations in the #6ix (in the Distillery District and on King Street West), these chocolate-makers extraordinaire are serving up gourmet sweets that are just as trendy as their rustic-meets-modern shop interiors.

Prices: $36 for a box of 15 assorted chocolates

The most unique: Sparky. Hazelnut milk chocolate with pop rock candies, which fizz in your mouth for a grown up version of your fave childhood treat

The most photogenic: Thai Stick, white chocolate, coconut milk and lemongrass with a stick of ginger and a sprinkle of fiery chili powder placed on top



Chocolates X Brandon Olsen

Find it: 193 Baldwin St., cxbo.ca

The low-down: This chocolate shop in Brockton Village is the brainchild of chocolatier Brandon Olsen and his fiancé, artist Sarah Keenlyside. Together they create artful chocolates that combine jaw-dropping designs with mouthwatering flavours. Check out their v. colourful Instagram for endless amounts of confection inspiration.

Prices: $9 to $9.50 each for the bars, $22.50 for a box of 9, $45 for a box of 18

The most unique: Lime Ginger Black Pepper, one of their OG flavours that boasts citrus and spicy notes

The most photogenic: Any chocolate from the Ornament Collection. These treats all have a sparkly geometric base in a range of bold hues and artistic splatters of white cocoa butter



Chocosol Traders

Find it: 1131 St Clair Ave. W, chocosoltraders.com

The low-down: This environmentally-conscious chocolate biz was founded in Mexico and focuses on making chocolate that is good for the “mind, body, and soil.” The Mexican influence continues in their skull packaging and bold flavours.

Prices: $4.50 each for the bars, $12 for three bars

The most unique: Hemp Gold, Mexican cacao and hemp seeds sweetened with maple syrup, which lends a nutty flavour sans nuts

The most photogenic: Five Chili Bullet. The packaging of this raw bar is v. hipster with brown paper and a red skull—which embodies the kick of the dried chilies, sea salt and allspice tucked inside the chocolate



Delight Chocolate

Find it: 3040 Dundas St W., delightchocolate.ca

The low-down: This quaint chocolate and sweet shop, decorated with vintage furniture and colourful chalkboard menus, takes pride in their use of organic, fair-trade chocolate.

Prices: $11.50 to $56.50 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Five Year Old Cheddar. An organic raw cow’s milk cheddar from Quebec is paired with dark chocolate for an extra sharp finish that compliments the bitterness of the cocoa

The most photogenic: Ice Wine, garnished with edible gold for when you want to treat yourself like the queen that you are



MoRoCo Chocolat

Find it: 215 Madison Ave., morocochocolat.com

The low-down: The walls are painted with the loveliest lavender colour and their dainty sweets match their feminine aesthetic. With colourful French macaroons, beautifully decorated éclairs and delicious square truffles, you won’t go hungry, trust.

Prices: $7.95 to $8.95 each for the bars, $13.25 to $48 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Ginger Wasabi. Proceed with caution when taking a bite out of this flavour-packed chocolate, which is made with milk chocolate, spiced ginger and tangy wasabi

The most photogenic: Cocoa Stiletto, a stiletto-shaped chocolate in dark, milk and white for the shoe obsessed (a.k.a. us)