The Sweetest Chocolate Shops in Saskatoon

Tradition is v. important to the chocolate shops in this city. Just look at Harden & Huyse who have been using the same Belgian molds since the ‘80s or Chocolaterie Bernard Callebaut, who’s 80 years of experience in the biz has lead them to opening up 30 stores across the country. Clearly, they’re both doing something right. That is why these sweet spots are the best chocolate shops in Saskatoon. And if you want to nibble your way across the country, click here to see our Canada-wide list.

Chocolaterie Bernard Callebaut

Find it: 1526 8 St. E, www.bernardcallebaut.com

The low-down: With 27 locations dotted across the country, this booming business has a quaint storefront on 8 Street East that serves up the best of what this Canada-wide chocolate shop has to offer (we see you, statement-making flavours).

Prices: $3 each for the bars, $12 for the bark, $19 to $65 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Mango Peppercorn for equal parts tropical and spice or Honey Anise with soothing notes from the honey and some kick from the liquorice-flavoured green and star anise

The most photogenic: Cinnamon Ginger. It has a hand-drawn golden grid, and the uneven lines only add to the authentic aesthetic—and pair perfectly with your minimalist Instagram feed.



Harden & Huyse Chocolates

Find it: 718 2nd Ave. N, greatchocolate.com

The low-down: With a rich tradition of Belgian style chocolate since 1982, this family owned and operated business crafts all of its chocolate by hand using breathtaking molds from Belgium.

Prices: $3.50 to $54.99 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Cassis-Black Current. Made with crème de cassis liqueur and tasting of sweet black currants, this concoction is also the chicest millennial pink hue

The most photogenic: For an artistic treat, try a chocolate made from their specialty molds in a unique shape (we’re always down for the patriotic maple leaf).