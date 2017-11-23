The Sweetest Chocolate Shops in Ottawa

It’s official: the Byward Market is *the* hot-spot for all things chocolate. All four of these drool-worthy locales are located in the downtown core, so it’s basically a one-stop-shop to satisfy your chocolate craving. From Root Beer truffles to Eggnog Bombs and Coconut Chai bon bons, the nation’s capital is booming with these scrumptious sweets. Here are the best chocolate shops in Ottawa, so head to the market and bring your sweet tooth. And if you want to see our top picks across the country, click here.

Trufflelicious

Find it: 1207 Wellington St. W, trufflelicious.ca

The low-down: This Hintonburg gem has set up shop all across Canada, from Vancouver to Windsor, and has now settled down in this trendy neighbourhood. It will quickly become your new destination for *all* of your cavity-inducing cravings.

Prices: $18 each

The most unique: Root Beer. The fizzy drink adds notes of vanilla, liquorice and molasses, making for a scrumptious treat that almost tastes like you’re taking a sip of the real thing

The most photogenic: Brandy or Bourbon with dark and white chocolate curls that are simply elegant

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Find it: 55 Byward Market Square, rockychoc.com/

The low-down: Step inside this sweet sanctuary and you’ll immediately be in chocolate heaven. The floor to ceiling shelves are stocked with every kind of sweet imaginable, from clusters to bark and fudge.

Prices: $9.99 to $58.95 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Eggnog Bomb; the white chocolate and eggnog will put you in the Christmas spirit

The most photogenic: Any of the treats from the Berries & Bloom box. The berry-filled chocolates are decorated with pastel flowers for sweetness inside and out



Stubbe Chocolate

Find it: 375 Dalhousie St., stubbechocolatesottawa.com

The low-down: As the oldest family-owned business in the nation’s capital (we’re talking since 1845), this staple chocolate destination has a drool-worthy display of truffles, bon bons and bars. You won’t be able to pick just one.

Prices: $6 to $7 each for the bars, $20.75 to $102.50 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Blood Orange, for when orange and chocolate just seems oh so basic—70% dark chocolate is paired with a blood orange and Grand Marnier ganache

The most photogenic: 70% Cocoa. It looks like it was dipped in melted gold, but the dark chocolate base grounds the shine so it’s more subtle than standout



Cylie Artisans Chocolatiers

Find it: 204 Dalhousie St., cyliechocolat.com

The low-down: This two-person chocolate boutique in the Byward Market is best known for their hand-painted chocolates made in-house by French chef Cyril Nebout.

Prices: $2.50 each, $25 for a box of 10, $47.50 for a box of 20

The most unique: Cardamom. The aromatic spice’s distinct taste pairs perfectly with chocolate, and the glassy finish on the outside only amps up the chic factor

The most photogenic: In flavours like Rosemary, Rose, Coconut Chai and more, these almond-shaped chocolates are hand painted to look like blown glass with a mesmerizing swirl of bright hues