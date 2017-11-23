The Sweetest Chocolate Shops in Montreal

Whether you say chocolats or chocolates, these sweets are scrumptious in every language. But these spots in La Belle Ville have an unexpected twist that we are living for: savoury ingredients. With flavours like Strawberry and Tarragon, Basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil, these chocolates are unlike anything you’ve ever noshed on. That is why these are the best chocolate shops in Montreal for the adventurous eater. Click here if you want to continue your sample your way across the True North.

Chocolats Geneviève Grandbois

Find it: 162 Rue Saint Viateur O, 138 Atwater Ave., chocolatsgg.com

The low-down: Their chocolate ideology is “back to basics,” using hand-made techniques, simple ingredients and personalized packaging. Sometimes less is more.

Prices: $8 each for the bars, $5.75 to $75 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Extra Virgin, a virtuous combo of 70% dark chocolate, extra virgin olive oil, fruit and nuts

The most photogenic: Each chocolate has their flavour written in artistic typography on top, plus you can buy an assortment of chocolates in a leather box for a seriously chic gift



Les Chocolats de Chloé

Find it: 546 Ave. Duluth E, leschocolatsdechloe.com

The low-down: The old-fashion storefront and bright, modern interior makes this charming chocolate shop the perf backdrop to sink your teeth into one of their gourmet truffles.

Prices: $6 each for the bars, $13 for a box of 6 to $50 for a box of 25

The most unique: Basil. The liquorice notes in this fragrant herb pair perfectly with the decadent chocolate, plus it is topped with a sprinkle of green sugar

The most photogenic: Raspberry. A hibiscus flower makes for a delicate and dainty topper



Divine Chocolatier Inc.

Find it: 2158 Crescent St., divinechocolatier.com

The low-down: This homey chocolate shop has the celeb stamp of approval from Penelope Cruz, Pierre Trudeau and Johnny Depp, who have all visited the shop and tasted their treats.

Prices: $5.95 to $9.95 each for the bars, $15.95 to $150 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: The roster of autumn-inspired flavours. They’re packed with spices like Cinnamon, Chestnut, Pumpkin Spice, Apple Caramel and more

The most photogenic: De Le Rose—it’s brushed with 24K gold (nbd)



Chocobel

Find it: 374 Rue de Castelnau E, chocobel.ca

The low-down: This chocolate shop, located in the quaint Villeray neighbourhood, has a cute little counter where you can see owner and chocolatier Yanick Belzile whipping up his next creation. They’re stocked with ice cream, truffles, fudge and more delicious desserts.

Prices: $1.50 each, $17.95 to $48.95 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Strawberry and Tarragon. It has buttercream, strawberry puree and plenty of fresh tarragon, which adds bittersweet notes of liquorice

The most photogenic: Their sweets are the definition of simplicity at its finest with elegant carvings engraved on the surface that let the chocolate do the talking



Chocolats Andrée

Find it: 5328 du Parc Ave., chocolatsandree.com

The low-down: The chocolates at this inviting chocolate workshop and boutique are proof that you shouldn’t mess with a good thing—they’ve been using the same techniques and tools since 1940.

Prices: $26.50 to $88 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Pelure de Pamplemousse. Take a bite and your mouth will be filled with bursts of tart grapefruit

The most photogenic: Chocolat Noir. This chocolate confection is wrapped in an iridescent veil of green and yellow that almost looks like a gemstone

