The Sweetest Chocolate Shops in Halifax

Who knew chocolate can literally go with everything. Don’t believe us? Just look at Hali’s chocolate connoisseurs serving up some unique flavour combinations. Fresh herbs are delish with white chocolate. Or a splash of balsamic vinegar can really add some bitterness (in the best way possible). If you’re feeling adventurous, check out our list of the best chocolate shops in Halifax. And click here, for all of the chocoholics out there wanting to taste test the best across the country.

Gourmandises Avenue Chocolaterie

Find it: 1209 Marginal Rd., gourmandisesavenue.com

The low-down: Business and life partners Jean-Pierre Gallois and Yseult Bertic both hail from France and together have over 60 years of experience whipping up delicious chocolates, truffles and macarons with that authentic Gallic touch.

Prices: $5.90 to $6.10 each for the bars, $15.50 to $56.75 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Fresh Lemon Thyme. Lemon ganache, white chocolate and sprigs of lemon thyme make for a bright (and one-of-a-kind) flavour combination

The most photogenic: Jack Daniels Whisky. Not only does this chocolate give you a buzz (from the sugar, obvs), this whisky-infused chocolate is v. classy with sparkly golden flecks



Rousseau Chocolatier

Find it: 1277 Hollis St., rousseauchocolatier.ca

The low-down: Known for their hand-crafted chocolates, French macarons and an assortment of other chocolate-filled treats, this brightly-lit space even has a window so customers can peek into the kitchen to see co-owner Julien Rousseau-Dumarcet hard at work.

Prices: $6.50 each for the bars, $10.50 to $30 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Orange Balsamic Caramel, for a warm melt-in-your-mouth flavour that reminds us of summer and autumn all rolled into one

The most photogenic: Dark Chocolate Ginger & Cocoa Nibs. This artisan chocolate bar has candied ginger and crunchy cocoa nibs baked right on top of the chocolate