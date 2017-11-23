The Sweetest Chocolate Shops in Edmonton

When it comes to chocolate in Edmonton, artistry is just as important as taste. Not only do these bon bons, truffles and bars taste out-of-this-world, but they are delicately decorated too. From hand-decorated seasonal collections to the prettiest of packaging, these spots know exactly what our Instagram feeds are begging for. These are the best chocolate shops in Edmonton for the next time you need some TLC (tender, love and chocolate, obvs). And click here to peep our seriously sweet list of the best chocolate shops in Canada.

Sweet Lollapalooza

Find it: 10155 102 St. NW, sweetlollapalooza.com

The low-down: Churning out chocolates on the daily, this confectionery located in Commerce Place shines in its use of local ingredients, handmade techniques and high-quality cocoa. For a cute date idea, you can learn how to make your own fine chocolate at one of their in-studio classes. Sign us up!

Prices: $2 each, $10 each for the bars, $22.05 for a box of 10

The most unique: Japanese Curry. Sweet milk chocolate is complemented by curry flavours and completed with a sprinkle of matcha powder

The most photogenic: Lavender Kiss, 68% dark chocolate that has an essence of fresh lavender and, you guessed it, is sealed with a kiss (read: an adorable set of lips sit atop the sweet treat)

Jacek Chocolate Couture

Find it: 10140-104th St., jacekchocolate.com

The low-down: Owner and founder Jacqueline Jacek calls herself a Coconista. What is that, you may ask? A chocolate designer. Jacek combined her two loves, fashion and chocolate, by releasing seasonal collections of stunning sweets that are a treat for the eye and the stomach.

Prices: $5 to $10.50 each for the bars, $13.50 to $44 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Rosemary & Dulce de Leche from The Waltz of the Sweets, the store’s winter ’17 collection. It’s a dark chocolate truffle with rosemary and dulce de leche notes

The most photogenic: Hansen Gin & Peppercorn, also from the winter collection. In addition to being tasty, it’s a very photogenic cobalt blue geometric shape flecked with white, just like a starry night



The Violet Chocolate Company

Find it: 17515 10 Ave. SW, the-violet-chocolate-company.com

The low-down: This locally-owned establishment has mastered the art of combining savoury and sweet in their beautifully packaged bars. From Barbecued Pecan to Fire Salt and Cranberry Pine, these chocolates are sure to satisfy an adventurous palette.

Prices: $5.25 to $12 each for the bars

The most unique: Pomegranate and Turmeric, a white chocolate base laced with bright notes of this tart fruit and aromatic spice

The most photogenic: Sweet Potato Pecan has the prettiest sunshine yellow packaging, with dainty white flowers that call to mind our fave fall blouse