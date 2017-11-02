While the little ones are revelling in their post-Halloween candy coma, this is the perfect time to sink your teeth into some more sophisticated sweets. With stand-out flavours like Tomato & Basil, Japanese Curry and Rosemary & Dulce de Leche, these gourmet chocolates are anything but basic. Plus, toppers like 24K gold and splatters of coloured cocoa make these sweets an Instagrammer’s dream subject. So the next time you’re looking to satisfy that chocoholic craving (read: all the time tbh), check out these seriously chic spots that are serving up melt-in-your-mouth confections. Here, the sweetest chocolate shops across Canada.
Best Chocolate Shops in Vancouver
Temper Chocolate & Pastry
Find it: 2409 Marine Dr., temperpastry.com
The low-down: With marble counter tops, cozy seating and glass cases of delicate pastries and bon bons, this minimalist spot resembles a Parisian pâtisserie that has a certain je ne sais quoi (read: artistically breathtaking chocolate).
Prices: $1.95 each, $15 to $56 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Stand-out flavours ATM are Mango Martini, Pear & Maple Bourbon and London Fog, but the cavity-inducing combinations change on the daily
The most photogenic: Their giant Pennywise chocolate sculpture from It that is almost too spooky to eat
Beta5 Chocolates
Find it: 413 Industrial Ave., beta5chocolates.com
The low-down: This modern chocolate shop and bakery in downtown Vancity combines artistic, scientific and technical precision when crafting their chocolate. Just look at their name: Beta5 represents the ideal molecular structure needed for their distinct chocolate.
Prices: $4 to $10 each for the bars, $30 for their signature box of 12
The most unique: Tobacco. In this smoky, one-of-a-kind treat, 64% dark chocolate is infused with actual pipe tobacco
The most photogenic: Thai Mango, a fiery orange orb resembling blown glass. Take a bite and the inside is filled with mango jelly, ganache and Thai green curry
Chocolate Arts
Find it: 1620 W 3rd Ave., chocolatearts.com
The low-down: Focusing on aesthetic excellence and locally-sourced ingredients, this confectionery and café has over 54 different flavours of mouthwatering chocolate so you’re bound to find one that’ll tickle your tastebuds.
Prices: $3.50 to $8 each for the bars, $24 to $100 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Champagne. Sparkling wine and marc de champagne (a brandy made with the grape skins, seeds and stalks discarded during the Champagne-making process) with a milk chocolate ganache and a coating of sparkling sugar—so boujee right?
The most photogenic: Eagle Wafer, a milk or dark chocolate wafer engraved by Haida artist Robert Davidson
ChocolaTas
Find it: 151-1689 Johnston St., chocolatas.com
The low-down: This chocolate haven in Granville Island is serving up scrumptious sweets in stand-out flavours (see the most unique if you don’t believe us) all wrapped up in the sweetest turquoise boxes à la Tiffany & Co.
Prices: $34.95 to $99.95 for a box of assorted chocolates, $8.95 to $42.95 for a tin of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Tomato & Basil, a raspberry and tomato pâte de fruits (like a chewy fruit paste) with a basil ganache
The most photogenic: Pistachio, a mesmerizing ombré of green, yellow and red with a glassy finish
Thierry Chocolates
Find it: 1059 Alberni St., thierrychocolates.com
The low-down: Owner and head chef Thierry Busset’s French background appears in every part of this café and chocolate shop. From the roster of authentic Parisian pastries to the seemingly endless cases of chocolate confections, there’s a reason he is a world-renowned pastry chef and chocolatier.
Prices: $1.99 each, $9.99 to $35.95 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Earl Grey with bergamot-infused tea and a blend of 62% dark and milk chocolate
The most photogenic: Any of the chocolates with their name written in delicate gold cursive across the top
Best Chocolate Shops in Calgary
Epiphanie Chocolate
Find it: 1417 11 St. SW, epiphaniechocolate.com
The low-down: This Betline chocolate shop’s cozy interior is almost as sweet as their delicious and creative confections. Plus, owner and chocolatier Debra Fleck can craft custom creations that make perf b-day presents.
Prices: $35.60 to $46.40 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Double Smoked Bacon, which is exactly what the name suggests—hey, if it works on deep fried confectioneries (read: maple bacon doughnuts), it’s gotta be good in chocolate too
The most photogenic: Rose. Not only is it decorated with an illustration of a red rose, there’s also actual Turkish rose oil infused into the caramel ganache and dark chocolate
The Chocolate Lab
Find it: 202D Centre St. S, thechocolatelab.ca
The low-down: Their award-winning line-up of chocolate looks like an array of abstract art—each one is more breathtaking than the next. Whether its an out-of-this-world galaxy-inspired sweet or an artistic swirl of watercoloured hues, you’d be doing yourself a disservice if you didn’t take a snap.
Prices: $15 for a box of 6, $28 for a box of 12 and $54 for a box of 24
The most unique: Sweet Potato Pie, a blend of white and milk chocolate with sweet potatoes, brown butter, brown sugar and nutmeg
The most photogenic: Spice Ace, which gives us maj galaxy vibes with the dreamy mix of pink, blue, black and star-like flecks of white (it tastes like fennel and fall spices)
Master Chocolat
Find it: 5325 4 St. SE, masterchocolat.com
The low-down: Known as Calgary’s Father of Chocolate, Bernard Callebaut is the culinary genius behind these scrumptious sweets. And he really knows what he’s talking about—Callebaut’s fam been working with chocolate for five generations.
Prices: $2.99 to $5.99 each for the bars, $2.95 to $41.95 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Winston, named after Winston Churchill, with single malt scotch (he supposedly had a glass with breakfast every day), grape purée and semi-sweet dark chocolate ganache
The most photogenic: La Mer, this salted caramel milk chocolate looks like a firework with beams of yellow and orange jetting across the surface
Best Chocolate Shops in Edmonton
Sweet Lollapalooza
Find it: 10155 102 St. NW, sweetlollapalooza.com
The low-down: Churning out chocolates on the daily, this confectionery located in Commerce Place shines in its use of local ingredients, handmade techniques and high-quality cocoa. For a cute date idea, you can learn how to make your own fine chocolate at one of their in-studio classes. Sign us up!
Prices: $2 each, $10 each for the bars, $22.05 for a box of 10
The most unique: Japanese Curry. Sweet milk chocolate is complemented by curry flavours and completed with a sprinkle of matcha powder
The most photogenic: Lavender Kiss, 68% dark chocolate that has an essence of fresh lavender and, you guessed it, is sealed with a kiss (read: an adorable set of lips sit atop the sweet treat)
Jacek Chocolate Couture
Find it: 10140-104th St., jacekchocolate.com
The low-down: Owner and founder Jacqueline Jacek calls herself a Coconista. What is that, you may ask? A chocolate designer. Jacek combined her two loves, fashion and chocolate, by releasing seasonal collections of stunning sweets that are a treat for the eye and the stomach.
Prices: $5 to $10.50 each for the bars, $13.50 to $44 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Rosemary & Dulce de Leche from The Waltz of the Sweets, the store’s winter ’17 collection. It’s a dark chocolate truffle with rosemary and dulce de leche notes
The most photogenic: Hansen Gin & Peppercorn, also from the winter collection. In addition to being tasty, it’s a very photogenic cobalt blue geometric shape flecked with white, just like a starry night
The Violet Chocolate Company
Find it: 17515 10 Ave. SW, the-violet-chocolate-company.com
The low-down: This locally-owned establishment has mastered the art of combining savoury and sweet in their beautifully packaged bars. From Barbecued Pecan to Fire Salt and Cranberry Pine, these chocolates are sure to satisfy an adventurous palette.
Prices: $5.25 to $12 each for the bars
The most unique: Pomegranate and Turmeric, a white chocolate base laced with bright notes of this tart fruit and aromatic spice
The most photogenic: Sweet Potato Pecan has the prettiest sunshine yellow packaging, with dainty white flowers that call to mind our fave fall blouse
Best Chocolate Shops in Saskatoon
Chocolaterie Bernard Callebaut
Find it: 1526 8 St. E, www.bernardcallebaut.com
The low-down: With 27 locations dotted across the country, this booming business has a quaint storefront on 8 Street East that serves up the best of what this Canada-wide chocolate shop has to offer (we see you, statement-making flavours).
Prices: $3 each for the bars, $12 for the bark, $19 to $65 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Mango Peppercorn for equal parts tropical and spice or Honey Anise with soothing notes from the honey and some kick from the liquorice-flavoured green and star anise
The most photogenic: Cinnamon Ginger. It has a hand-drawn golden grid, and the uneven lines only add to the authentic aesthetic—and pair perfectly with your minimalist Instagram feed
Harden & Huyse Chocolates
Find it: 718 2nd Ave. N, greatchocolate.com
The low-down: With a rich tradition of Belgian style chocolate since 1982, this family owned and operated business crafts all of its chocolate by hand using breathtaking molds from Belgium.
Prices: $3.50 to $54.99 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Cassis-Black Current. Made with crème de cassis liqueur and tasting of sweet black currants, this concoction is also the chicest millennial pink hue
The most photogenic: For an artistic treat, try a chocolate made from their specialty molds in a unique shape (we’re always down for the patriotic maple leaf)
Best Chocolate Shops in Winnipeg
Chocolatier Constance Popp Shop
Find it: 180 Provencher Blvd., constancepopp.com
The low-down: The exterior of this award-winning chocolate shop boasts old school charm thanks to scalloped awnings and white brick, but step inside and the array of artistically crafted sweets are just as magical.
Prices: $21 to $62 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Red Beet and Vinegar, which comes with caraway seed and sea salt for a savoury, tangy twist
The most photogenic: Grapefruit & Basil, a white chocolate bon bon that looks like an abstract painting with beautiful swirls of rich reds, whites and splatters of muted green
Decadence Chocolates
Find it: 70 Sherbrook St., decadencechocolates.ca
The low-down: This friendly chocolate shop makes small batches of their sweets so you know you’re sinking your teeth into a freshly-made creation. And, an open-concept kitchen gives you get a sneak peek into the world of chocolate making.
Prices: $5.25 to $8.75 each for the bars, $2 each for the individual chocolates, $33 to $42 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Chippity-Doo, a dark chocolate bar with sweet potato and beet chips for added crunch and autumnal flavour
The most photogenic: Passion Fruit. The heart shape and hand-drawn rosettes are almost too sweet to eat
Mordens’ of Winnipeg
Find it: 674 Sargent Ave., mordenschocolate.com
The low-down: This family-owned operation has a rich (and delicious) four-decade history of chocolate-making. It’s home to their world famous Russian Mints, chocolate-covered nuts and artistically designed bon bons.
Prices: $6.75 each for the bars, $25 to $75 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Those Russian Mint Melts, which are made with coconut oil, peppermint oil and chocolate for a minty and refreshing nibble
The most photogenic: Artisan chocolates sprayed with coloured cocoa butter, which gives a seriously stunning airbrushed effect
Aschenti Cocoa
Find it: 782 Corydon Ave., aschenti.com
The low-down: Named after the first cacao growers in Africa, this bean-to-bar chocolate shop supervises every stage of the process from the farming of the beans to the packaging of the finished product.
Prices: $10 each for the bars
The most unique: 42% Cacao Vanilla Beans & Olive Oil. The oil gives the chocolate bar its unique flavour, while the vanilla adds a subtle sweetness
The most photogenic: The 64% Cacao Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt bar has the cutest light pink and nude packaging that will go perfectly with your Insta theme
Best Chocolate Shops in Toronto
Soma Chocolatemaker
Find it: 32 Tank House Ln., 443 King St. W, somachocolate.com
The low-down: With two seriously chic locations in the #6ix (in the Distillery District and on King Street West), these chocolate-makers extraordinaire are serving up gourmet sweets that are just as trendy as their rustic-meets-modern shop interiors.
Prices: $36 for a box of 15 assorted chocolates
The most unique: Sparky. Hazelnut milk chocolate with pop rock candies, which fizz in your mouth for a grown up version of your fave childhood treat
The most photogenic: Thai Stick, white chocolate, coconut milk and lemongrass with a stick of ginger and a sprinkle of fiery chili powder placed on top
Chocolates X Brandon Olsen
Find it: 193 Baldwin St., cxbo.ca
The low-down: This chocolate shop in Brockton Village is the brainchild of chocolatier Brandon Olsen and his fiancé, artist Sarah Keenlyside. Together they create artful chocolates that combine jaw-dropping designs with mouthwatering flavours. Check out their v. colourful Instagram for endless amounts of confection inspiration.
Prices: $9 to $9.50 each for the bars, $22.50 for a box of 9, $45 for a box of 18
The most unique: Lime Ginger Black Pepper, one of their OG flavours that boasts citrus and spicy notes
The most photogenic: Any chocolate from the Ornament Collection. These treats all have a sparkly geometric base in a range of bold hues and artistic splatters of white cocoa butter
Chocosol Traders
Find it: 1131 St Clair Ave. W, chocosoltraders.com
The low-down: This environmentally-conscious chocolate biz was founded in Mexico and focuses on making chocolate that is good for the “mind, body, and soil.” The Mexican influence continues in their skull packaging and bold flavours.
Prices: $4.50 each for the bars, $12 for three bars
The most unique: Hemp Gold, Mexican cacao and hemp seeds sweetened with maple syrup, which lends a nutty flavour sans nuts
The most photogenic: Five Chili Bullet. The packaging of this raw bar is v. hipster with brown paper and a red skull—which embodies the kick of the dried chilies, sea salt and allspice tucked inside the chocolate
Delight Chocolate
Find it: 3040 Dundas St W., delightchocolate.ca
The low-down: This quaint chocolate and sweet shop, decorated with vintage furniture and colourful chalkboard menus, takes pride in their use of organic, fair-trade chocolate.
Prices: $11.50 to $56.50 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Five Year Old Cheddar. An organic raw cow’s milk cheddar from Quebec is paired with dark chocolate for an extra sharp finish that compliments the bitterness of the cocoa
The most photogenic: Ice Wine, garnished with edible gold for when you want to treat yourself like the queen that you are
MoRoCo Chocolat
Find it: 215 Madison Ave., morocochocolat.com
The low-down: The walls are painted with the loveliest lavender colour and their dainty sweets match their feminine aesthetic. With colourful French macaroons, beautifully decorated éclairs and delicious square truffles, you won’t go hungry, trust.
Prices: $7.95 to $8.95 each for the bars, $13.25 to $48 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Ginger Wasabi. Proceed with caution when taking a bite out of this flavour-packed chocolate, which is made with milk chocolate, spiced ginger and tangy wasabi
The most photogenic: Cocoa Stiletto, a stiletto-shaped chocolate in dark, milk and white for the shoe obsessed (a.k.a. us)
Best Chocolate Shops in Ottawa
Trufflelicious
Find it: 1207 Wellington St. W, trufflelicious.ca
The low-down: This Hintonburg gem has set up shop all across Canada, from Vancouver to Windsor, and has now settled down in this trendy neighbourhood. It will quickly become your new destination for *all* of your cavity-inducing cravings.
Prices: $18 each
The most unique: Root Beer. The fizzy drink adds notes of vanilla, liquorice and molasses, making for a scrumptious treat that almost tastes like you’re taking a sip of the real thing
The most photogenic: Brandy or Bourbon with dark and white chocolate curls that are simply elegant
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Find it: 55 Byward Market Square, rockychoc.com/
The low-down: Step inside this sweet sanctuary and you’ll immediately be in chocolate heaven. The floor to ceiling shelves are stocked with every kind of sweet imaginable, from clusters to bark and fudge.
Prices: $9.99 to $58.95 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Eggnog Bomb; the white chocolate and eggnog will put you in the Christmas spirit
The most photogenic: Any of the treats from the Berries & Bloom box. The berry-filled chocolates are decorated with pastel flowers for sweetness inside and out
Stubbe Chocolate
Find it: 375 Dalhousie St., stubbechocolatesottawa.com
The low-down: As the oldest family-owned business in the nation’s capital (we’re talking since 1845), this staple chocolate destination has a drool-worthy display of truffles, bon bons and bars. You won’t be able to pick just one.
Prices: $6 to $7 each for the bars, $20.75 to $102.50 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Blood Orange, for when orange and chocolate just seems oh so basic—70% dark chocolate is paired with a blood orange and Grand Marnier ganache
The most photogenic: 70% Cocoa. It looks like it was dipped in melted gold, but the dark chocolate base grounds the shine so it’s more subtle than standout
Cylie Artisans Chocolatiers
Find it: 204 Dalhousie St., cyliechocolat.com
The low-down: This two-person chocolate boutique in the Byward Market is best known for their hand-painted chocolates made in-house by French chef Cyril Nebout.
Prices: $2.50 each, $25 for a box of 10, $47.50 for a box of 20
The most unique: Cardamom. The aromatic spice’s distinct taste pairs perfectly with chocolate, and the glassy finish on the outside only amps up the chic factor
The most photogenic: In flavours like Rosemary, Rose, Coconut Chai and more, these almond-shaped chocolates are hand painted to look like blown glass with a mesmerizing swirl of bright hues
Best Chocolate Shops in Montreal
Chocolats Geneviève Grandbois
Find it: 162 Rue Saint Viateur O, 138 Atwater Ave., chocolatsgg.com
The low-down: Their chocolate ideology is “back to basics,” using hand-made techniques, simple ingredients and personalized packaging. Sometimes less is more.
Prices: $8 each for the bars, $5.75 to $75 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Extra Virgin, a virtuous combo of 70% dark chocolate, extra virgin olive oil, fruit and nuts
The most photogenic: Each chocolate has their flavour written in artistic typography on top, plus you can buy an assortment of chocolates in a leather box for a seriously chic gift
Les Chocolats de Chloé
Find it: 546 Ave. Duluth E, leschocolatsdechloe.com
The low-down: The old-fashion storefront and bright, modern interior makes this charming chocolate shop the perf backdrop to sink your teeth into one of their gourmet truffles.
Prices: $6 each for the bars, $13 for a box of 6 to $50 for a box of 25
The most unique: Basil. The liquorice notes in this fragrant herb pair perfectly with the decadent chocolate, plus it is topped with a sprinkle of green sugar
The most photogenic: Raspberry. A hibiscus flower makes for a delicate and dainty topper
Divine Chocolatier Inc.
Find it: 2158 Crescent St., divinechocolatier.com
The low-down: This homey chocolate shop has the celeb stamp of approval from Penelope Cruz, Pierre Trudeau and Johnny Depp, who have all visited the shop and tasted their treats.
Prices: $5.95 to $9.95 each for the bars, $15.95 to $150 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: The roster of autumn-inspired flavours. They’re packed with spices like Cinnamon, Chestnut, Pumpkin Spice, Apple Caramel and more
The most photogenic: De Le Rose—it’s brushed with 24K gold (nbd)
Chocobel
Find it: 374 Rue de Castelnau E, chocobel.ca
The low-down: This chocolate shop, located in the quaint Villeray neighbourhood, has a cute little counter where you can see owner and chocolatier Yanick Belzile whipping up his next creation. They’re stocked with ice cream, truffles, fudge and more delicious desserts.
Prices: $1.50 each, $17.95 to $48.95 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Strawberry and Tarragon. It has buttercream, strawberry puree and plenty of fresh tarragon, which adds bittersweet notes of liquorice
The most photogenic: Their sweets are the definition of simplicity at its finest with elegant carvings engraved on the surface that let the chocolate do the talking
Chocolats Andrée
Find it: 5328 du Parc Ave., chocolatsandree.com
The low-down: The chocolates at this inviting chocolate workshop and boutique are proof that you shouldn’t mess with a good thing—they’ve been using the same techniques and tools since 1940.
Prices: $26.50 to $88 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Pelure de Pamplemousse. Take a bite and your mouth will be filled with bursts of tart grapefruit
The most photogenic: Chocolat Noir. This chocolate confection is wrapped in an iridescent veil of green and yellow that almost looks like a gemstone
Best Chocolate Shops in Halifax
Gourmandises Avenue Chocolaterie
Find it: 1209 Marginal Rd., gourmandisesavenue.com
The low-down: Business and life partners Jean-Pierre Gallois and Yseult Bertic both hail from France and together have over 60 years of experience whipping up delicious chocolates, truffles and macarons with that authentic Gallic touch.
Prices: $5.90 to $6.10 each for the bars, $15.50 to $56.75 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Fresh Lemon Thyme. Lemon ganache, white chocolate and sprigs of lemon thyme make for a bright (and one-of-a-kind) flavour combination
The most photogenic: Jack Daniels Whisky. Not only does this chocolate give you a buzz (from the sugar, obvs), this whisky-infused chocolate is v. classy with sparkly golden flecks
Rousseau Chocolatier
Find it: 1277 Hollis St., rousseauchocolatier.ca
The low-down: Known for their hand-crafted chocolates, French macarons and an assortment of other chocolate-filled treats, this brightly-lit space even has a window so customers can peek into the kitchen to see co-owner Julien Rousseau-Dumarcet hard at work.
Prices: $6.50 each for the bars, $10.50 to $30 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Orange Balsamic Caramel, for a warm melt-in-your-mouth flavour that reminds us of summer and autumn all rolled into one
The most photogenic: Dark Chocolate Ginger & Cocoa Nibs. This artisan chocolate bar has candied ginger and crunchy cocoa nibs baked right on top of the chocolate
Best Chocolate Shops in Charlottetown
Island Chocolates
Find it: 4 Main St., islandchocolates.ca
The low-down: Just a short half hour ride from downtown Charlottetown, this family-owned spot in Victoria-by-the-Sea has been fulfilling *all* of your choco cravings for over 30 years. It’s an under-the-radar gem that the locals cannot stop raving about.
Prices: $1.95 each, $4 to $5 each for the bars, $15 to $27 for a box of assorted chocolates
The most unique: Raspberry Cream Centres made with fondant sugar, butter, cream, local honey and fresh raspberries (foodie bonus points: they grow their own fruit)
The most photogenic: Madagascar Vanilla, which is hand-dipped with the letter “V” (for vanilla, obvi) in milk or dark chocolate
Anne of Green Gables Chocolates
Find it: 100 Queen St., 397 Capital Dr., annechocolates.com
The low-down: Anne of Green Gables and Prince Edward Island—name a more iconic duo. Since this chocolate franchise is named after Canada’s favourite redhead, you’re guaranteed to get a feel for the Island when you step inside this inviting spot.
Prices: $4.99 to $22.99 for a box of individual and assorted chocolates
The most unique: Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips, the perfect combo of salty and sweet when you’re looking to upgrade your Netflix and chill snack
The most photogenic: Sea Salt Caramels, a square chocolate filled with sticky caramel and topped with a delicate sprinkle of sea salt
Best Chocolate Shops in St. John’s
Newfoundland Chocolate Shop
Find it: 166 Duckworth St., newfoundlandchocolatecompany.com
The low-down: This Newfoundland staple in the heart of downtown St. John’s crafts delectable chocolate inspired by the vast and diverse landscape. From their George Street Bars to their chocolates wrapped in famous Newfoundland sayings, there is no shortage of East Coast pride.
Prices: $4.25 to $5 each for the bars, $22 for a box of 15 to $37 for a box of 30
The most unique: Fort Amherst in their Lighthouse Series box. It features tart Newfoundland partridgeberries enveloped by rich dark chocolate
The most photogenic: Any of their Row House Bars, a colourful collection of chocolate bars inspired by the Jellybean Row Houses
