The Sweetest Chocolate Shops in Calgary

There is no denying that Calgary’s gourmet chocolates are photogenic af. From the Spice Ace that boasts serious galaxy vibes to the La Mer, which looks like a firework with its burst of colourful beams, these chocolate shops are proving that sweets not only have to taste good, but look good too. Scroll down to discover the best chocolate shops in Calgary to snap and snack your way through Cow Town. And if you get hit with a chocolate craving in another city, click here to see our cavity-inducing round-up of the best in the country.

Epiphanie Chocolate

Find it: 1417 11 St. SW, epiphaniechocolate.com

The low-down: This Betline chocolate shop’s cozy interior is almost as sweet as their delicious and creative confections. Plus, owner and chocolatier Debra Fleck can craft custom creations that make perf b-day presents.

Prices: $35.60 to $46.40 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Double Smoked Bacon, which is exactly what the name suggests—hey, if it works on deep fried confectioneries (read: maple bacon doughnuts), it’s gotta be good in chocolate too

The most photogenic: Rose. Not only is it decorated with an illustration of a red rose, there’s also actual Turkish rose oil infused into the caramel ganache and dark chocolate



The Chocolate Lab

Find it: 202D Centre St. S, thechocolatelab.ca

The low-down: Their award-winning line-up of chocolate looks like an array of abstract art—each one is more breathtaking than the next. Whether its an out-of-this-world galaxy-inspired sweet or an artistic swirl of watercoloured hues, you’d be doing yourself a disservice if you didn’t take a snap.

Prices: $15 for a box of 6, $28 for a box of 12 and $54 for a box of 24

The most unique: Sweet Potato Pie, a blend of white and milk chocolate with sweet potatoes, brown butter, brown sugar and nutmeg

The most photogenic: Spice Ace, which gives us maj galaxy vibes with the dreamy mix of pink, blue, black and star-like flecks of white (it tastes like fennel and fall spices)



Master Chocolat

Find it: 5325 4 St. SE, masterchocolat.com

The low-down: Known as Calgary’s Father of Chocolate, Bernard Callebaut is the culinary genius behind these scrumptious sweets. And he really knows what he’s talking about—Callebaut’s fam been working with chocolate for five generations.

Prices: $2.99 to $5.99 each for the bars, $2.95 to $41.95 for a box of assorted chocolates

The most unique: Winston, named after Winston Churchill, with single malt scotch (he supposedly had a glass with breakfast every day), grape purée and semi-sweet dark chocolate ganache

The most photogenic: La Mer, this salted caramel milk chocolate looks like a firework with beams of yellow and orange jetting across the surface