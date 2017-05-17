This is where you'll find the best brunch in Ottawa

When we say that we can’t wait for the weekend, what we really mean is that we can’t wait for our weekend brunch. There’s nothing better than celebrating the survival of another week with mimosas and eggs florentine; or mimosas and a breakfast bowl; or just mimosas, if that’s how you roll. That’s why we made a list of the restaurants where you can get the absolute best brunch in Ottawa, below.

Best Brunch in Ottawa: The Scone Witch

Find it: 15 Elgin St., sconewitch.ca

Open since: 2004

The rundown: This scone-only brunch pairs the tasty bread with fruit, scrambled egg and ham, mushroom ragout, smoked salmon, or Mediterranean veggies.

What to order: Bacon cheese melt, served on a scone and smothered in extra old St-Albert cheddar

Best Brunch in Ottawa: The Belmont

Find it: 1169 Bank St., belmontottawa.com

Open since: 2014

The rundown: This eclectic spot serves up generous portions at affordable prices—perfect if you’re treating mom on a student budget.

What to order: Breakfast bowl, a Korean-style mix of poached eggs, pork belly, kimchi, bok choy and sweet soy jasmine rice

Best Brunch in Ottawa: Pressed

Find it: 750 Gladstone Ave., pressed-ottawa.com

The rundown: On top of their regular breakfast and lunch menus, this homey bar serves a weekend waffle brunch, where classic faves like eggs benny and huevos rancheros are paired with a buttery waffle.

What to order: The New South, smoked chicken fritters served, of course, on a waffle and topped with berry-ginger compote

Best Brunch in Ottawa: The Soca Kitchen

Find it: 93 Holland Ave., thesocakitchen.com

Open since: 2014

The rundown: Spanish and Latin fusion grub takes centre stage, with plenty of vegetarian options and a brunch tapas perfect for sharing.

What to order: Pabelon Criollo, a traditional Venezuelan breakfast with roasted citrus pulled pork, black beans, quest blanco and scrambled eggs

Related:

24 Cool-Girl Foodies to Follow on Instagram

The Best Healthy Lunch Spots Across Canada

The Best Hair Salons in Canada

