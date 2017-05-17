Brunch is not just a trend; it’s a way of life. Where else do you go for the next-day rehash with your best girl friends? When else is it equally as acceptable to order waffles as it is to order french fries? We can’t say it enough: we love brunch. But Instagram has given us high expectations when it comes to the aesthetic (and of course, the taste) of our meals. That’s why we did some serious investigating to find the locations that serve the absolute best brunch in Edmonton.

Best Brunch in Edmonton: Sugarbowl

Find it: 10922 88th Avenue, thesugarbowl.org

Open since: 1943

The rundown: Sugarbowl first opened as a burger joint 75 years ago, but has since been transformed into a full service bistro and pub.

What to order: Sugarbowl Benny, the house twist on the brunch classic, with back bacon applewood cheddar béchamel served on grilled cornbread

Best Brunch in Edmonton: Canteen

Find it: 10522 124 St., canteenyeg.ca

Open since: 2013

The rundown: Serving up brunch classics, this spot has become known for their lust-worthy brown sugar bacon.

What to order: The house huevos rancheros, Huevos Canteenos, made with pulled pork, black beans and avocado, served with picco de gallo and corn tortillas

Best Brunch in Edmonton: Wildflower Grill

Find it: 10009-107 Street NW, wildfloweredmonton.com

Open since: 2008

The rundown: Its Mother’s Day prix fixe menu combines rustic, international flavours with a fine dining experience.

What to order: South Western Skillet, with apple chicken sausage and hatch green chili hollandaise

Best Brunch in Edmonton: The Crêperie

Find it: 10220 103 St NW., thecreperie.com

Open since: 1976

The rundown: The warm and cozy space specializes in French-style cuisine, with a special menu just for Mother’s Day.

What to order: Crêpe Cordon Blue, which is just like the classic chicken dish, but baked into a savoury crepe

