The Best Brow Bars in Winnipeg For On Fleek Arches

These luxurious locales in the 'Peg are serving us major brow envy on their Instagram feeds. But before the FOMO hits, book an appointment to join in and strengthen your brow game. Each brow bar is more elegant than the next with marble floors, plush seating and the prettiest wallpaper that offer the perf backdrop for your next #browfie (brow selfie, obvs). Here are the best brow bars in Winnipeg for the ultimate beauty transformation.

Eye Candy Lash & Brow Boutique

Find it: 159 Lilac St., winnipeglashes.com

The vibe: This inviting and intimate lash and brow boutique has the prettiest pastel blue and gold wallpaper, plenty of plush seating and ethereal white curtains that divide the space into different zones.

Prices: $25 for tinting, $25 for maintenance, $35 for consultation and shaping $60 for henna brows

Book online: Yes

Consultation: $35



Brows By G

Find it: 160 Provencher Blvd., browsbyg.com

The vibe: This brow bar’s new location on Provencher Boulevard is giving us maj luxury vibes. Slide into one of the sleek leather chairs the next time you want your brows to be treated like royalty.

Prices: $25 for tinting or shaping, $45 for both, $400 for microblading, $260 for touch-ups, $500 for micropigmentation, $360 for touch-ups

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Wink Studio

Find it: 729 Corydon Ave. Unit D, 109-25 Amy St., winkstudio.com

The vibe: This contemporary spot houses a lash and brow studio and academy and is known for the special ink they use for microblading (it lasts up to three years). And don’t fret if you’re not in the ‘Peg—these brow and lash pros are always doing pop ups across the country, from Vancouver to Montreal.

Prices: $400 to $550+ for microblading, $75 to $325 for touch-ups

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free