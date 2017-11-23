The Best Brow Bars in Vancouver For On Fleek Arches

Eyes may be the windows to the soul, but ICYMI, perfectly shaped eyebrows are the best frames your face will ever have. Whether you’re looking to fill in sparse areas, even out your brow shape (remember they’re sisters, not twins) or try your hand at microblading for the first time, these brow experts in Vancity can help you achieve all that and more. Here is our round-up of the best brow bars in Vancouver for the next time your brows are needing some lovin’. And click here if you want to continue to strengthen your brow game across the country.

Blink Brow Bar

Find it: 577 Bute St., blinkbrowbar.ca

The vibe: Located in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood, this bright and friendly brow bar is a colourful oasis with pops of bright orange and turquoise, curved archways and blown glass light fixtures.

Prices: $19 for tinting, $22 for threading or waxing, $500 for microblading

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Bombay Brow Bar

Find it: 1056 Mainland St., 2206 W 4th Ave., 951 Park Royal S., 829 West Cordova St., bombaybrowbar.com

The vibe: The interior of this brow bar will catch your attention first (think hot pink from floor to ceiling), but their Ayurveda-inspired technique—and prods!—will keep you coming back again and again.

Prices: $20 for tinting, $24 for consultation, shaping and makeup

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Donna Lucia Esthetics Salon

Find it: 521 W Georgia St., 2813 W Broadway, donaluciaesthetics.com

The vibe: European vibes abound at this lavish beauty salon. Sparkly chandeliers, sculptures and plenty of seating decorated with vintage-inspired throws and pillows fill the space for a laid-back, yet luxe atmosphere.

Prices: $8 for threading, $12 for waxing or tinting, $18 for tinting and shaping

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free