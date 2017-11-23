The Best Brow Bars in Toronto For On Fleek Arches

Who knew #the6ix was jam-packed with brow gems across the city? Plot twist: we did. That is why we couldn’t help but squeeze six spots on our list that hail from Toronto. With Instagram-worthy locales boasting some of our fave beauty brands (hi, Benefit), you’re bound to find a locale that satisfies all of your brow needs. These are the best brow bars in Toronto for when you want to give your brows that much needed lovin’. And if you’re looking to primp and pamper your brows across the country, click here.
The Brow House
Find it: 80 Scollard St., thebrowhouse.com
The vibe: As the first concept salon for brows in Toronto, their focus is all about perfecting your arches. You even get a brow plan the first time you visit, whether you’re looking to promote hair growth, fill in gaps or improve symmetry (remember, they should be sisters not twins).
Prices: $35 for maintenance, $35 for tinting, $38 for consultation and shaping, $650 for microblading
Book online: Yes
Consultation: $38
Rebel + Beauty
Find it: 39 Stewart St., rebelandbeauty.com
The vibe: This intimate spot has three amazing brow artists (one of them is the founder and owner) at your beck and call. Plus, they offer brow parties, so wrangle up your closest girlfriends and head here for your next GNO (girls night out).
Prices: $20 for tinting, $30 for shaping, $45 for both, $350 to $550 for microblading, $950 for a full-day brow lesson
Book online: Yes
Consultation: Free
Eye Love Beauty Bar
Find it: 793 Queen St. W, eyelovebeautybar.com
The vibe: With plenty of natural light, lush foliage and blonde wood, this beauty bar on Queen Street West is an Instagrammer’s dream. Better yet, Eye Love’s makeup artists really know the importance of a strong brow game.
Prices: $26 for tinting, $36 for consultation and shaping, $350+ for two sessions of microblading
Book online: Yes
Consultation: $36
MYNC Beauty
Find it: 2596 Yonge St., 25 Bellair St., 282 Queen St. W, myncbeauty.com
The vibe: With three locations (Uptown, Yorkville and Queen Street West), this upbeat brow bar and lash lounge is a fave among beauty enthusiasts in #the6ix. They also carry their own line of brow prods so you can continue to maintain your lewk long after you’ve left.
Prices: $20 for tinting, $24 for shaping, $36 for both, $40 for lightening
Book online: No
Consultation: Free
Benefit Boutique
Find it: 2614 Yonge St., benefitboutiques.com
The vibe: These brow connoisseurs always have the beauty community buzzin’ about their covetable prods, from the Goof Proof pencil to the Ka-Brow pomade, so you know your arches are in good hands. Bonus: the sweet all-pink interior and dainty floral wallpaper has us hooked.
Prices: $20 for tinting, $24 for waxing, $26 for threading
Book online: Yes
Consultation: Free
Gee Beauty
Find it: 2 Roxborough St. W, geebeauty.ca
The vibe: This Rosedale gem has everything you would need for a good ol’ primp and pamper sesh. An all-white aesthetic? Check. An endless amount of colourful prods? Heck yes. And on-point brow services? Duh. There’s a reason Toronto’s beauty babes flock to this spot.
Prices: $25 for tinting, $25 to $30 for threading and tweezing, $125 for 6 sessions for a maj overhaul
Book online: No
Consultation: $50
