The Best Brow Bars in Saskatoon For On Fleek Arches

Calling all brow enthusiasts. Your hunt for where to get your brows done is over. These three spots check all our requirements off the list. An Insta-worthy interior? Yes. Free consultations? You know it. A friendly team of brow experts? Duh. These are the best brow bars in Saskatoon so take note for the next time your arches are begging to be beautified. And click here to check out our top picks for all of Canada.

Lavish Brow Bar

Find it: 608 Duchess St., lavishblowoutbar.com

The vibe: At first glance, this colourful locale is just a full-service blowout bar. But tucked inside is a brow bar, where beauty experts can tweeze, wax and tint your arches to perfection. Hello, double duty! We love a spot that can both transform your tresses and beautify your brows.

Prices: $10 for tweezing, $15 for waxing or tinting, $25 for the billion dollar brow experience

Book online: No

Consultation: Free



The Brow Babe

Find it: 59-158 2nd Ave. N, thebrowbabe.ca

The vibe: Step inside this modern loft-style brow bar and you’ll feel like you’re getting a pamper sesh in NYC. Thanks to cow patterned rugs, a black-and-white aesthetic and vintage furniture, this spot boasts a chic environment for the next time your brows need some lovin’.

Prices: $40 for shaping, $55 for shaping and tinting, $650 for microblading, $150 to $500 for touch-ups

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Brow Down Microblading & Beauty Bar

Find it: 219A 21st St. E, browdown.ca

The vibe: Owner Rina Brissette, who refers to herself as a micropigmentation specialist and waxologist, is passionate about giving her customers gorg brows that will make them want to b(r)ow down. (See what we did there?)

Prices: $10 for waxing, $15 for tinting, $30 for shaping, $40 for both, $400 for microblading, $50 to $250 for touch-ups

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free