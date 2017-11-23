The Best Brow Bars in Montreal For On Fleek Arches

Montreal is known for its amazing shopping and nightlife, but they also have a bunch of great brow bars. Check out all the best brow bars in the city

  0

Les sourcils sounds way more chic than “eyebrows” tbh, but no matter what language you speak, there is no denying that La Belle Ville is a hotspot for all things eyebrows. A strong set of brows is essential for any makeup look, whether you’re rocking an everyday glam or a full-on night out look. From budget friendly options or snap-worthy interiors, these are the best brow bars in Montreal. And if you want to tweeze, tint and trim your way across Canada, click here.

All the best brow bars in Montreal

Le Brow Bar in Montreal (Photo: JF Galipeau)

Alexandra Brows

Find it: 3740 Boulevard des Sources, alexandrabrows.com
The vibe: Located inside the Adva Salon Spa in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, this elegant brow bar is about a 30 minute drive from downtown Montreal. But, it is well worth the trek, trust. When experts Alexandra and Amanda get their hands on you, you’ll never have post-appointment brow regrets again.
Prices: $25 to $35 for shaping and waxing, $25 for tinting, $36 to $45 for all three, $400 for microblading
Book online: Yes
Consultation: Free

Le Brow Bar

Find it: 5690 Monkland Ave., @LeBrowBarMTL
The vibe: Everything about this brow bar screams “take a picture of me.” From the fig leaf wallpaper (perf background for a selfie) to the racks of chic clothes, you’ll almost forget you got your brows done, until you take a look at your newly groomed (and on point) arches.
Prices: $6 for threading
Book online: No, just walk right in to get your brows tended to
Consultation: Free

NStyle Beauty Lounge

Find it: 1500 McGill College Ave., nstyleintl.ca
The vibe: From nails to facials and eyebrows, this trendy lounge is like a beauty jack of all trades. The brightly-lit space and open concept layout encourages chit chat with the other customers while you get your glam on.
Prices: $20 for shaping, $40 for shaping and tinting
Book online: Yes
Consultation: Free

Beauté Mantra

Find it: 4466 Rue Marquette, @BeauteMantra514
The vibe: This low-key spot is an excellent option for babes on a budget looking to get bomb brows. The low price point and incredible service is a total win-win situation.
Prices: $5 for threading, $10 for tinting
Book online: No
Consultation: Free

  • Click here for our cool-girl directory of the best events, shopping, services and more in your city

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources