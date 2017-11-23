The Best Brow Bars in Montreal For On Fleek Arches

Les sourcils sounds way more chic than “eyebrows” tbh, but no matter what language you speak, there is no denying that La Belle Ville is a hotspot for all things eyebrows. A strong set of brows is essential for any makeup look, whether you’re rocking an everyday glam or a full-on night out look. From budget friendly options or snap-worthy interiors, these are the best brow bars in Montreal. And if you want to tweeze, tint and trim your way across Canada, click here.

Alexandra Brows

Find it: 3740 Boulevard des Sources, alexandrabrows.com

The vibe: Located inside the Adva Salon Spa in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, this elegant brow bar is about a 30 minute drive from downtown Montreal. But, it is well worth the trek, trust. When experts Alexandra and Amanda get their hands on you, you’ll never have post-appointment brow regrets again.

Prices: $25 to $35 for shaping and waxing, $25 for tinting, $36 to $45 for all three, $400 for microblading

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Le Brow Bar

Find it: 5690 Monkland Ave., @LeBrowBarMTL

The vibe: Everything about this brow bar screams “take a picture of me.” From the fig leaf wallpaper (perf background for a selfie) to the racks of chic clothes, you’ll almost forget you got your brows done, until you take a look at your newly groomed (and on point) arches.

Prices: $6 for threading

Book online: No, just walk right in to get your brows tended to

Consultation: Free



NStyle Beauty Lounge

Find it: 1500 McGill College Ave., nstyleintl.ca

The vibe: From nails to facials and eyebrows, this trendy lounge is like a beauty jack of all trades. The brightly-lit space and open concept layout encourages chit chat with the other customers while you get your glam on.

Prices: $20 for shaping, $40 for shaping and tinting

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Beauté Mantra

Find it: 4466 Rue Marquette, @BeauteMantra514

The vibe: This low-key spot is an excellent option for babes on a budget looking to get bomb brows. The low price point and incredible service is a total win-win situation.

Prices: $5 for threading, $10 for tinting

Book online: No

Consultation: Free