The Best Brow Bars in Ottawa For On Fleek Arches

Gone are the days of those super thin brows that we all thought were so chic circa 1990. These upscale brow bars in the nation’s capital understand that the trend today is all about embracing your natural shape. From tinting to waxing, these beauty experts can transform your arches from blah to bam in a matter of minutes. Scroll down to discover the best brow bars in Ottawa, and then click here to peep our faves across the country.

The Upkeep Shoppe

Find it: 358 Preston St., upkeepshoppe.com

The vibe: This day spa in Centretown West will be your new go-to joint for looking on point. These beauty experts offer a range of services at their eyebrow bar, including brow contouring to really make them pop (think, highlighter under the brow bone, concealer to clean up the edges and more).

Prices: $15 for tinting, $22 for waxing, $35 for both

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Smudge Beauty Bar

Find it: 223 Dalhousie St., smudgebeautybar.ca

The vibe: This airy two-storey beauty bar can fulfill all of your beauty needs, whether it’s a refreshing facial, minimalist mani or (of course) bold brows. And it’s cute, too—their brow room is super cozy with framed pics hanging on the walls, white wood and a comfy bed complete with a quirky bird-printed pillow.

Prices: $18 for waxing, $18 for tinting

Book online: No

Consultation: Free



Spa Junkie Hair & Beauty Boutique

Find it: 219 Laurier Ave. W, spajunkie.ca

The vibe: The estheticians at this spacious spa and beauty boutique totally understand that overplucked, thin brows are passé. Instead, they work with your natural shape and simply enhance what you already have. Plus, they carry Jane Iredale brow prods to help you maintain your new babies with ease.

Prices: $16 for tinting, $21 for shaping

Book online: No

Consultation: Free



Caryl Baker Visage

Find it: 50 Rideau St. Suite 2nd, 1200 St Laurent Blvd., 100 Bayshore Dr., 110 Place d’Orléans Dr., carylbakervisage.com

The vibe: Find these face experts in all of O-Town’s maj malls, from Bayshore Shopping Centre to Rideau Centre. Their sleek and modern salons are a great escape when you’re looking to upgrade your brow game while getting your holiday shopping done at the same time (#multitasking).

Prices: $6 for between the brows, $15.50 for shaping, $19 for tinting $33.50 for HD Brows

Book online: No

Consultation: Free