The Best Brow Bars in Halifax For On Fleek Arches

On fleek eyebrows are as essential as a universal red lip. Without them, your beauty regime is missing a key piece to the primping puzzle. Hali is bustling with brow experts ready to transform your arches. From a colourful facial bar to a pet-friendly salon (yes, you heard us right), these are the best brow bars in Halifax. Click here and grab your calendar to start booking brow appointments at the best spots from coast to coast.

Waxon Waxbar

Find it: 5475 Spring Garden Rd., waxon.ca

The vibe: This urban waxing bar is the perfect mix of sunshine and sleek thanks to pops of bright yellow and space grey. Plus, the team of aesthetic experts are pros when it comes to your arches and offer a full selection of tinting, threading and waxing services.

Prices: $16 for tinting, $17 for shaping or threading

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free

Remedy Facial Bar

Find it: 1546 Granville St., remedyspa.com

The vibe: This adorable facial bar is everything your Instagram feed didn’t know it needed (read: funky modern light fixtures, pops of turquoise and yes, a cute little facial bar). When you’re pinched for time, this spot can transform your arches stat with a tint and wax.

Prices: $15 for tinting, $18 for waxing, $25 for both

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free

Dime Salon Inc.

Find it: 5525 Cornwallis St., dimesalonhalifax.com

The vibe: This friendly and warm locale can transform your tresses, tips and everything in between (yes, that includes your brows). Esthetician Katherine Halon will be your go-to. Also maj bonus points: this full-service salon is pet-friendly, so you can totally bring your pooch along to your next brow appointment.

Prices: $15 for tinting, $18 for waxing, $33 for both

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free