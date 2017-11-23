The Best Brow Bars in Edmonton For On Fleek Arches

There’s a reason #eyebrows has over 9 million hits and counting. With an endless amount of beauty tutorials, product reviews and out-there trends (read: coloured brows), there is no denying that brows are one of the most important steps in any beauty regime. A good set of brows can transform your look in a matter of minutes and Edmonton’s brow experts are here to make that happen. Here are the best brow bars in Edmonton, and if you want to test drive the best of what the country has to offer in the brow department, click here.

Urban Brows

Find it: 2331 66 St. NW, 160 82nd Ave. & 83rd St., urbanbrows.com

The vibe: Tucked inside Mill Woods Town Centre Mall and Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre, this brow bar is *the* destination if you’re looking for a quick brow fix after your shopping venture.

Prices: $11 for threading, $20 for tinting

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free

The Lash & Brow Studio

Find it: 4530 99 St. NW, lashandbrowstudio.net

The vibe: With a talented team of beauty experts ranging from lash technicians to makeup artists and brow experts, you know your arches will be in good hands. Plus, each client gets their own private room for a stress-free, relaxing experience.

Prices: $15 for waxing, $30 for waxing and tinting, $60 for a straightening treatment $339 to $449 for microblading, $175 for touch-ups

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Lash Affair Lounge

Find it: 9162 23 Ave. NW, lashaffairlounge.com

The vibe: This lash and brow bar creates the perf atmosphere to get glam (think, light bulbs lining the mirrors and chic white leather swivel chairs). These brow technicians offer a speciality service called brow couture, a personalized treatment of tinting, tweezing, waxing and trimming that’s totally based on your face shape.

Prices: $47 for shaping, $25 for tinting, $65 for both

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free