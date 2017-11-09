The Best Brow Bars in Canada For On Fleek Arches

We’ve come a loooong way since those paper-thin brows we all rocked in 1997. Looking back at old (and cringe-worthy) photos from middle school, we learned a hard lesson: put the tweezers down. It’s all about embracing your natural shape, whether you’re #blessed like Cara Delevingne and Lily Collins or need a little lovin’ in the brow department. Brow trends may come and go (read: squiggle brows), but beautifully plucked, tinted and shaped arches are forever. If you’re looking to try microblading (a semipermanent brow tattoo that mimics the look of natural hair) for the first time or you’re just down for a simple wax and tint, these are the best brow bars across Canada that can take your arches from drab to fab.

Best Brow Bars in Vancouver

Blink Brow Bar

Find it: 577 Bute St., blinkbrowbar.ca

The vibe: Located in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood, this bright and friendly brow bar is a colourful oasis with pops of bright orange and turquoise, curved archways and blown glass light fixtures.

Prices: $19 for tinting, $22 for threading or waxing, $500 for microblading

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Bombay Brow Bar

Find it: 1056 Mainland St., 2206 W 4th Ave., 951 Park Royal S., 829 West Cordova St., bombaybrowbar.com

The vibe: The interior of this brow bar will catch your attention first (think hot pink from floor to ceiling), but their Ayurveda-inspired technique—and prods!—will keep you coming back again and again.

Prices: $20 for tinting, $24 for consultation, shaping and makeup

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Donna Lucia Esthetics Salon

Find it: 521 W Georgia St., 2813 W Broadway, donaluciaesthetics.com

The vibe: European vibes abound at this lavish beauty salon. Sparkly chandeliers, sculptures and plenty of seating decorated with vintage-inspired throws and pillows fill the space for a laid-back, yet luxe atmosphere.

Prices: $8 for threading, $12 for waxing or tinting, $18 for tinting and shaping

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Shapes Brow & Wax Bar

Find it: 2026 Stephens St., shapesbrowbar.ca

The vibe: This vibrant brow and wax bar (think, lots of rich purples and gold) has mastered the art of Middle Eastern brow threading. As the name suggests, the technique involves using two thin threads to pluck eyebrow hair out from the follicle for a more precise brow shape.

Prices: $15 for threading or tinting

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Waxmi

Find it: 4857 Main St., waxmi.com

The vibe: From exposed brick walls to geometric accents and artwork lining the walls, this upscale waxing boutique, which specializes in brow shaping, has the most elegant touches. The atmosphere will immeds put you at ease.

Prices: $23 for waxing

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Best Brow Bars in Calgary

The Brow Studio

Find it: 805 1 St. SW, 505 18 Ave. SW, thebrowstudio.ca

The vibe: With bright turquoise walls, white leather chairs and a friendly team of brow experts, you’ll feel right at home when you step inside this studio. They are all about helping you achieve your dream brows—which means ones that fit your shape, shade and style.

Prices: $20 for tinting, $28.50 for maintenance, $40 for shaping, $550 for microblading, $150 to $550 for touch-ups

Book online: No

Consultation: Free



Laura Brows

Find it: 7 Parkdale Cres. NW #5, laurabrows.com

The vibe: This adorable studio, complete with individual brow stations, doubles as owner Laura Frostad’s office. This beauty veteran has been in the industry since 2005 and has worked with the queen of brows herself: Anastasia Soare of Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Prices: $35 for shaping, $20 for tinting

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Face Amor

Find it: #450 – 7 Mahogany Plaza SE, face-amor.com

The vibe: This modern beauty studio and academy is brand spankin’ new (we’re talking just opened this fall). But that doesn’t mean you’re in less-than-experienced hands; founders Tammy Le and Michelle Tran have over 10 years of experience in the industry and decided to join forces to create the ultimate brow studio.

Prices: $15 for waxing, $500 for embroidery (a relatively new technique that uses a semi-permanent pigment that looks more natural than a traditional brow tattoo), $100 to $250 for touch-ups

Book online: No

Consultation: Free



Best Brow Bars in Edmonton

Urban Brows

Find it: 2331 66 St. NW, 160 82nd Ave. & 83rd St., urbanbrows.com

The vibe: Tucked inside Mill Woods Town Centre Mall and Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre, this brow bar is *the* destination if you’re looking for a quick brow fix after your shopping venture.

Prices: $11 for threading, $20 for tinting

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free

The Lash & Brow Studio

Find it: 4530 99 St. NW, lashandbrowstudio.net

The vibe: With a talented team of beauty experts ranging from lash technicians to makeup artists and brow experts, you know your arches will be in good hands. Plus, each client gets their own private room for a stress-free, relaxing experience.

Prices: $15 for waxing, $30 for waxing and tinting, $60 for a straightening treatment $339 to $449 for microblading, $175 for touch-ups

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Lash Affair Lounge

Find it: 9162 23 Ave. NW, lashaffairlounge.com

The vibe: This lash and brow bar creates the perf atmosphere to get glam (think, light bulbs lining the mirrors and chic white leather swivel chairs). These brow technicians offer a speciality service called brow couture, a personalized treatment of tinting, tweezing, waxing and trimming that’s totally based on your face shape.

Prices: $47 for shaping, $25 for tinting, $65 for both

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Best Brow Bars in Saskatoon

Lavish Brow Bar

Find it: 608 Duchess St., lavishblowoutbar.com

The vibe: At first glance, this colourful locale is just a full-service blowout bar. But tucked inside is a brow bar, where beauty experts can tweeze, wax and tint your arches to perfection. Hello, double duty! We love a spot that can both transform your tresses and beautify your brows.

Prices: $10 for tweezing, $15 for waxing or tinting, $25 for the billion dollar brow experience

Book online: No

Consultation: Free



The Brow Babe

Find it: 59-158 2nd Ave. N, thebrowbabe.ca

The vibe: Step inside this modern loft-style brow bar and you’ll feel like you’re getting a pamper sesh in NYC. Thanks to cow patterned rugs, a black-and-white aesthetic and vintage furniture, this spot boasts a chic environment for the next time your brows need some lovin’.

Prices: $40 for shaping, $55 for shaping and tinting, $650 for microblading, $150 to $500 for touch-ups

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Brow Down Microblading & Beauty Bar

Find it: 219A 21st St. E, browdown.ca

The vibe: Owner Rina Brissette, who refers to herself as a micropigmentation specialist and waxologist, is passionate about giving her customers gorg brows that will make them want to b(r)ow down. (See what we did there?)

Prices: $10 for waxing, $15 for tinting, $30 for shaping, $40 for both, $400 for microblading, $50 to $250 for touch-ups

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Best Brow Bars in Winnipeg

Eye Candy Lash & Brow Boutique

Find it: 159 Lilac St., winnipeglashes.com

The vibe: This inviting and intimate lash and brow boutique has the prettiest pastel blue and gold wallpaper, plenty of plush seating and ethereal white curtains that divide the space into different zones.

Prices: $25 for tinting, $25 for maintenance, $35 for consultation and shaping $60 for henna brows

Book online: Yes

Consultation: $35



Brows By G

Find it: 160 Provencher Blvd., browsbyg.com

The vibe: This brow bar’s new location on Provencher Boulevard is giving us maj luxury vibes. Slide into one of the sleek leather chairs the next time you want your brows to be treated like royalty.

Prices: $25 for tinting or shaping, $45 for both, $400 for microblading, $260 for touch-ups, $500 for micropigmentation, $360 for touch-ups

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Wink Studio

Find it: 729 Corydon Ave. Unit D, 109-25 Amy St., winkstudio.com

The vibe: This contemporary spot houses a lash and brow studio and academy and is known for the special ink they use for microblading (it lasts up to three years). And don’t fret if you’re not in the ‘Peg—these brow and lash pros are always doing pop ups across the country, from Vancouver to Montreal.

Prices: $400 to $550+ for microblading, $75 to $325 for touch-ups

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Best Brow Bars in Toronto

The Brow House

Find it: 80 Scollard St., thebrowhouse.com

The vibe: As the first concept salon for brows in Toronto, their focus is all about perfecting your arches. You even get a brow plan the first time you visit, whether you’re looking to promote hair growth, fill in gaps or improve symmetry (remember, they should be sisters not twins).

Prices: $35 for maintenance, $35 for tinting, $38 for consultation and shaping, $650 for microblading

Book online: Yes

Consultation: $38



Rebel + Beauty

Find it: 39 Stewart St., rebelandbeauty.com

The vibe: This intimate spot has three amazing brow artists (one of them is the founder and owner) at your beck and call. Plus, they offer brow parties, so wrangle up your closest girlfriends and head here for your next GNO (girls night out).

Prices: $20 for tinting, $30 for shaping, $45 for both, $350 to $550 for microblading, $950 for a full-day brow lesson

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free

Eye Love Beauty Bar

Find it: 793 Queen St. W, eyelovebeautybar.com

The vibe: With plenty of natural light, lush foliage and blonde wood, this beauty bar on Queen Street West is an Instagrammer’s dream. Better yet, Eye Love’s makeup artists really know the importance of a strong brow game.

Prices: $26 for tinting, $36 for consultation and shaping, $350+ for two sessions of microblading

Book online: Yes

Consultation: $36

MYNC Beauty

Find it: 2596 Yonge St., 25 Bellair St., 282 Queen St. W, myncbeauty.com

The vibe: With three locations (Uptown, Yorkville and Queen Street West), this upbeat brow bar and lash lounge is a fave among beauty enthusiasts in #the6ix. They also carry their own line of brow prods so you can continue to maintain your lewk long after you’ve left.

Prices: $20 for tinting, $24 for shaping, $36 for both, $40 for lightening

Book online: No

Consultation: Free



Benefit Boutique

Find it: 2614 Yonge St., benefitboutiques.com

The vibe: These brow connoisseurs always have the beauty community buzzin’ about their covetable prods, from the Goof Proof pencil to the Ka-Brow pomade, so you know your arches are in good hands. Bonus: the sweet all-pink interior and dainty floral wallpaper has us hooked.

Prices: $20 for tinting, $24 for waxing, $26 for threading

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Gee Beauty

Find it: 2 Roxborough St. W, geebeauty.ca

The vibe: This Rosedale gem has everything you would need for a good ol’ primp and pamper sesh. An all-white aesthetic? Check. An endless amount of colourful prods? Heck yes. And on-point brow services? Duh. There’s a reason Toronto’s beauty babes flock to this spot.

Prices: $25 for tinting, $25 to $30 for threading and tweezing, $125 for 6 sessions for a maj overhaul

Book online: No

Consultation: $50



Best Brow Bars in Ottawa

The Upkeep Shoppe

Find it: 358 Preston St., upkeepshoppe.com

The vibe: This day spa in Centretown West will be your new go-to joint for looking on point. These beauty experts offer a range of services at their eyebrow bar, including brow contouring to really make them pop (think, highlighter under the brow bone, concealer to clean up the edges and more).

Prices: $15 for tinting, $22 for waxing, $35 for both

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Smudge Beauty Bar

Find it: 223 Dalhousie St., smudgebeautybar.ca

The vibe: This airy two-storey beauty bar can fulfill all of your beauty needs, whether it’s a refreshing facial, minimalist mani or (of course) bold brows. And it’s cute, too—their brow room is super cozy with framed pics hanging on the walls, white wood and a comfy bed complete with a quirky bird-printed pillow.

Prices: $18 for waxing, $18 for tinting

Book online: No

Consultation: Free



Spa Junkie Hair & Beauty Boutique

Find it: 219 Laurier Ave. W, spajunkie.ca

The vibe: The estheticians at this spacious spa and beauty boutique totally understand that overplucked, thin brows are passé. Instead, they work with your natural shape and simply enhance what you already have. Plus, they carry Jane Iredale brow prods to help you maintain your new babies with ease.

Prices: $16 for tinting, $21 for shaping

Book online: No

Consultation: Free



Caryl Baker Visage

Find it: 50 Rideau St. Suite 2nd, 1200 St Laurent Blvd., 100 Bayshore Dr., 110 Place d’Orléans Dr., carylbakervisage.com

The vibe: Find these face experts in all of O-Town’s maj malls, from Bayshore Shopping Centre to Rideau Centre. Their sleek and modern salons are a great escape when you’re looking to upgrade your brow game while getting your holiday shopping done at the same time (#multitasking).

Prices: $6 for between the brows, $15.50 for shaping, $19 for tinting $33.50 for HD Brows

Book online: No

Consultation: Free



Best Brow Bars in Montreal

Alexandra Brows

Find it: 3740 Boulevard des Sources, alexandrabrows.com

The vibe: Located inside the Adva Salon Spa in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, this elegant brow bar is about a 30 minute drive from downtown Montreal. But, it is well worth the trek, trust. When experts Alexandra and Amanda get their hands on you, you’ll never have post-appointment brow regrets again.

Prices: $25 to $35 for shaping and waxing, $25 for tinting, $36 to $45 for all three, $400 for microblading

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Le Brow Bar

Find it: 5690 Monkland Ave., @LeBrowBarMTL

The vibe: Everything about this brow bar screams “take a picture of me.” From the fig leaf wallpaper (perf background for a selfie) to the racks of chic clothes, you’ll almost forget you got your brows done, until you take a look at your newly groomed (and on point) arches.

Prices: $6 for threading

Book online: No, just walk right in to get your brows tended to

Consultation: Free



NStyle Beauty Lounge

Find it: 1500 McGill College Ave., nstyleintl.ca

The vibe: From nails to facials and eyebrows, this trendy lounge is like a beauty jack of all trades. The brightly-lit space and open concept layout encourages chit chat with the other customers while you get your glam on.

Prices: $20 for shaping, $40 for shaping and tinting

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Beauté Mantra

Find it: 4466 Rue Marquette, @BeauteMantra514

The vibe: This low-key spot is an excellent option for babes on a budget looking to get bomb brows. The low price point and incredible service is a total win-win situation.

Prices: $5 for threading, $10 for tinting

Book online: No

Consultation: Free



Best Brow Bars in Moncton

WINK Beauty Bar & Lash Lounge

Find it: 70 Stoneham Dr., @WINKbeauty

The vibe: This beauty bar and lash lounge is known for their microblading services. Owner Beth Purcell started her biz in the midst of her own cancer treatment, so she understands that having your brows and lashes done make all the difference.

Prices: $350+ for microblading, Free for cancer survivors

Book online: No

Consultation: Free



Nailtini and Brow Bar

Find it: 208 Westmount Blvd., @NailtiniandBrowBar

The vibe: If you’re looking for brows that won’t budge and haven’t taken the microblading plunge yet, try this friendly spot. It’s the perf place for first-timers.

Prices: $350 to $650 for microblading

Book online: No

Consultation: Free



Soigné Microblading & Esthetics

Find it: 184 Liberty Cres., @Soigne

The vibe: Owner Michelle Basque just opened her salon this summer, but it’s already creating major brow buzz in the Moncton community. Since it is a one woman show, her brow services are truly a personalized experience.

Prices: $20 for waxing, $400 for microblading

Book online: No

Consultation: Free



Best Brow Bars in Halifax

Waxon Waxbar

Find it: 5475 Spring Garden Rd., waxon.ca

The vibe: This urban waxing bar is the perfect mix of sunshine and sleek thanks to pops of bright yellow and space grey. Plus, the team of aesthetic experts are pros when it comes to your arches and offer a full selection of tinting, threading and waxing services.

Prices: $16 for tinting, $17 for shaping or threading

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free

Remedy Facial Bar

Find it: 1546 Granville St., remedyspa.com

The vibe: This adorable facial bar is everything your Instagram feed didn’t know it needed (read: funky modern light fixtures, pops of turquoise and yes, a cute little facial bar). When you’re pinched for time, this spot can transform your arches stat with a tint and wax.

Prices: $15 for tinting, $18 for waxing, $25 for both

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free

Dime Salon Inc.

Find it: 5525 Cornwallis St., dimesalonhalifax.com

The vibe: This friendly and warm locale can transform your tresses, tips and everything in between (yes, that includes your brows). Esthetician Katherine Halon will be your go-to. Also maj bonus points: this full-service salon is pet-friendly, so you can totally bring your pooch along to your next brow appointment.

Prices: $15 for tinting, $18 for waxing, $33 for both

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free

Best Brow Bars in Charlottetown

LUXE Beauty Bar

Find it: 170 Great George St., @LUXEbeautybarPEI

The vibe: This beauty bar, which specializes in microblading, provides the chicest backdrop for your next #browfie (brow selfie, duh). The minimalist colour palette—think, muted greys and marble—touches of light wood and potted plants might just be as Insta-worthy as your on fleek arches.

Prices: $12 for waxing or tinting, $300 for microblading

Book online: Yes

Consultation: $50

Best Brow Bars in St. John’s

The Beauty Vault

Find it: 110 Water St., @TheBeautyVaultNL

The vibe: Exposed brick walls, vintage chandeliers and faux fur rugs make this cozy space feel more like an upscale loft than a beauty destination (in the best way possible). Plus, it’s a go-to spot for busy women who are looking for a quick brow pick-me-up.

Prices: $30 for waxing, trimming and tweezing, $40 for tinting, waxing, trimming and tweezing

Book online: No

Consultation: Free