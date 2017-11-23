The Best Brow Bars in Calgary For On Fleek Arches

Everyone in the beauty community knows that your #lewk isn’t complete without your eyebrows. It’s like walking out of the house without your lip balm: something just feels off. These colourful spots in Cow Town are here to tweeze, trim and tint your arches to utter perfection. Think how much time that’s going to save you in the morning (spoiler alert: lots of time). These are the best brow bars in Calgary, and if you find yourself in another major city having a serious brow emergency, click here to see our go-to spots from coast to coast.

The Brow Studio

Find it: 805 1 St. SW, 505 18 Ave. SW, thebrowstudio.ca

The vibe: With bright turquoise walls, white leather chairs and a friendly team of brow experts, you’ll feel right at home when you step inside this studio. They are all about helping you achieve your dream brows—which means ones that fit your shape, shade and style.

Prices: $20 for tinting, $28.50 for maintenance, $40 for shaping, $550 for microblading, $150 to $550 for touch-ups

Book online: No

Consultation: Free



Laura Brows

Find it: 7 Parkdale Cres. NW #5, laurabrows.com

The vibe: This adorable studio, complete with individual brow stations, doubles as owner Laura Frostad’s office. This beauty veteran has been in the industry since 2005 and has worked with the queen of brows herself: Anastasia Soare of Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Prices: $35 for shaping, $20 for tinting

Book online: Yes

Consultation: Free



Face Amor

Find it: #450 – 7 Mahogany Plaza SE, face-amor.com

The vibe: This modern beauty studio and academy is brand spankin’ new (we’re talking just opened this fall). But that doesn’t mean you’re in less-than-experienced hands; founders Tammy Le and Michelle Tran have over 10 years of experience in the industry and decided to join forces to create the ultimate brow studio.

Prices: $15 for waxing, $500 for embroidery (a relatively new technique that uses a semi-permanent pigment that looks more natural than a traditional brow tattoo), $100 to $250 for touch-ups

Book online: No

Consultation: Free