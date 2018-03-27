Saying yes to a wedding dress can be both exciting and slightly terrifying. It’s going to be part of your big day, after all. And while many brides may have an idea of what they want their wedding dress to look like, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the options—which we totally get. But don’t worry: whether you’re looking for a laid-back boutique, an affordable pre-loved gown or an extravagant shopping experience à la Say Yes to the Dress, we’ve got you covered. Here, the best bridal shops across Canada.

Best Bridal Shops in Vancouver

Rituals of Love

Find it: 216-309 West Cordova St., www.ritualsoflovebridal.com

The vibe: This bridal boutique is located in one of the hippest parts of Vancouver: Gastown. With exposed brick walls and wooden floors, the intimate space is filled with non-traditional gowns (think chic yet bohemian) by designers like Flora, Dan Jones and Odylyne the Ceremony. Rituals of Love also carries understated jewelry to complete your look.

Prices: Range from $2,000-$9,000

Booking: Appointment only, book online

Blush Bridal

Find it: 1189 Hamilton St., www.blushbridal.ca

The vibe: Blush Bridal is a hotspot for any bride in Vancouver. Owned and operated by a team of women, the shop’s location in upscale Yaletown is perfectly fitting for the elegant pieces they carry—including gowns by Vera Wang and Berta. The boutique offers styles for literally every bride, from scoop-neck to off-the-shoulder to two-piece designs.

Prices: Range from $2,500-$12,000

Booking: For an appointment, book online

Union Bridal

Find it: 207 West Hastings St., www.unionbridal.com

The vibe: Union Bridal’s studio is modern and minimalist, with clean white walls and large windows. The store’s collection features designers from around the world, like Rue De Seine and Elise Hameau, and all the dresses embody laid-back elegance. It’s the perfect place for brides who want an *alternative* gown.

Prices: Range from $2,000-$8,000

Booking: Appointment only, book online

Best Bridal Shops in Calgary

Pearl & Dot

Find it: 213-1117 1st St. SW, www.pearlanddot.com

The vibe: Want a private shopping session in a modern loft filled with contemporary dresses? Pearl & Dot is the place for brides who value understated elegance and no-fuss design. With lace gowns from Theia to simplistic silhouettes by Alexandra Grecco, this appointment-only boutique won’t disappoint.

Prices: Range from $1,600-$7,000

Booking: Appointment only, book online

The Bragging Bride

Find it: #100-1604 10 Ave. SW, www.thebraggingbride.ca

The vibe: Obviously, not every bride wants to spend a lot on her wedding dress, and this consignment bridal shop is the spot for scoring a deal. The quaint store carries a mix of designers dresses both new and lightly used, meaning you might come across a one-of-a-kind steal.

Prices: Range from $500-$5000

Booking: Call 403-919-4527 to book an appointment

S2 Bride

Find it: 418-16 Ave. NW, www.s2bride.com

The vibe: Do you want to feel like a queen on your big day? S2 Bride carries gowns that are sure to turn heads, from designers including Monique Lhuillier and Lazaro. The boutique feels like a glam showroom with large mirrors and statement gowns lining the walls, and the chic leather sofas don’t hurt, either. Book an appointment with expert bridal consultants so you can play dress-up until you find “the one.”

Prices: Range from $2,000-$8,000

Booking: Appointment preferred, book online

Best Bridal Shops in Edmonton

Delica Bridal

Find it: 108-2951 Ellwood Dr. SW, www.delicabridal.com

The vibe: Owned by two sisters, Delica Bridal is stocked with designer bridal and bridesmaids dresses. The boutique carries styles that range from laid-back pieces from Vancouver-based Laudae to ultra-glamorous gowns from Lazaro. If you’re not totally sure what aesthetic you’re going for, an appointment with one of Delica’s stylists can help you.

Prices: Range from $2,000-$8,000

Booking: Appointment recommended, book online

Novelle Bridal Shop

Find it: 10553-124 St., www.novellebridal.com

The vibe: Novelle Bridal is a one-stop shop: they carry luxe wedding gowns, bridesmaids dresses you’ll *actually* want to wear, accessories and even shoes. The store’s interior is decked with hanging chandeliers, racks of sparkling dresses and beautiful change rooms—meaning you’ll get serious wedding feels as soon as you walk in.

Prices: Range from $2,000-$15,000

Booking: Walk-ins welcome, book online for an appointment

Best Bridal Shops in Saskatoon

UnVeiled Dress Co.

Find it: 152-2nd Ave., www.unveileddress.com

The vibe: Pop the bubbly and get shopping! This locally-owned bridal boutique is a favourite among brides in Saskatchewan for its large collection of gowns as well as in-house seamstresses (yes, that’s right, you can get alterations done on-site). If your bridal party needs bridesmaids gowns or formal attire, UnVeiled Dress Co. has those, too.

Prices: Range from $500-$8,000

Booking: For an appointment with a stylist, book online

Brides N Belles Ltd.

Find it: 714 2nd Ave. North, www.bridesnbelles.ca

The vibe: Brides N Belles Ltd. has been around for a while—and their collection keeps growing. The store carries wedding gowns from designers like Cassidy Sara and Ronald Joyce, as well as mother-of-the-bride, bridesmaid and flower girl dresses. Brides N Belles Ltd. also has a selection of plus-size options.

Prices: Range from $500-$5,000

Booking: Walk-ins welcome

Best Bridal Shops in Winnipeg

LA Collection Bridal

Find it: 1365 Portage Ave., www.lacollection.ca

The vibe: LA Collection Bridal is one of largest bridal stores in Winnipeg, meaning there’s legit no shortage of styles to choose from. With options ranging from modern minis to ball gowns fit for a princess, prepare to spend the whole day trying on gowns. The shop also has a range of plus-size options, with dresses up to size 30 available.

Prices: Range from $500-$4,000

Booking: Call 204-944-8883 for an appointment

7th Avenue Fashions

Find it: 546 Academy Rd., www.7thavenuefashions.com

The vibe: 7th Avenue Fashions is hard to miss. With large windows displaying runway-worthy gowns and a huge mural on the side of the building, brides know when they’ve arrived at the boutique. The shop carries a range of bridal and bridesmaids dresses from designers including Maggie Sottero and Randy Fenoli (hello Say Yes to The Dress fans!) at price points that won’t break the bank.

Prices: Range from $700-$5,000

Booking: Walk-ins welcome, call 204-488-0660 for an appointment

Stella’s Bridal & Evening Collections

Find it: 516 Portage Ave., www.stellasbridal.com

The vibe: With silhouettes ranging from mermaid to tiered ball gowns to simple A-line styles, if you want options, check out Stella’s. Designers include Watters, Aire Barcelona and the affordable Stella York. And what about bridesmaids and flower girls? Stella’s has dresses for them, too.

Prices: Range from $1,000-$4,000

Booking: Walk-ins are welcome, but for a private shopping party or consultation with staff, book online or call 204-453-9253

Best Bridal Shops in Toronto

LoversLand

Find it: 215 Ossington Ave., www.loversland.com

The vibe: Imagine being able to try on wedding dresses inside an all-white tent? At LoversLand you can. This concept boutique is ideal for laid-back brides who want non-traditional and one-of-a-kind pieces. Stocked with designers like New Zealand’s bohemian bridal brand Rue De Seine and California’s vintage-inspired line Daughters of Simone, LoversLand is the spot for hip and alternative brides.

Prices: Range from $1,700-$7,999

Booking: Walk-ins welcome to check out the shop, but for a private appointment, book online

Sash and Bustle

Find it: 779 Queen St. East, www.sashandbustle.com

The vibe: Sash and Bustle embodies understated luxury: from its all-white interior with gold accents to its thoughtfully curated selection of gowns. The family-owned boutique carries international designers including U.K’s Catherine Deane and Australia’s Karen Willis Holmes in a range of styles that are both modern and elegant.

Prices: Range from $1,800-$6,200

Booking: By appointment only, book online

White, Toronto

Find it: 19 Hazelton Ave., www.whitetoronto.com

The vibe: Located in upscale Yorkville, White, Toronto is an exclusive bridal boutique. If you’re looking for a high-end designer wedding gown, like one from Oscar de la Renta or Nicole Miller, this is the place for you. White, Toronto offers personalized shopping experiences in their “bridesmaid loft” where you and your crew can try on styles in seclusion.

Prices: Dresses start at $3,000

Booking: Call 416-849-9196 for an appointment

Best Bridal Shops in Ottawa

Norde Bridal

Find it: 306 Cumberland St., www.nordebridal.ca

The vibe: If you want to design your own wedding dress, Norde Bridal can make that happen. With a collection of Canadian designers like Zarucci and Davie & Chiyo as well as an in-house design team, you can customize a gorg gown or create your own one-of-a-kind piece. They also offer alterations.

Prices: Range from $1,900 to $2,500, and $2,000 to $4,000 for custom gowns

Booking: For an appointment, book online

With Love Bridal Boutique

Find it: 2-66 Hearst Way, www.withlovebridalboutique.ca

The vibe: If you love lace and delicate appliques, you’ll swoon over the dresses at With Love Bridal Boutique. The shop carries international designers and gowns that range from classic silhouettes (think A-line), to more modern designs, like boho-inspired spaghetti-strap numbers. With Love Bridal Boutique also has nearly 200 bridesmaid dress options, so even the pickiest of friends have plenty of choices.

Prices: Range from $900-$3,800

Booking: For an appointment, book online

White Satin Bridal Couture

Find it: 4-486 Hazeldean R., www.whitesatin.ca

The vibe: This appointment-only boutique carries high-end brands and statement-making gowns. If you’re a fan of tulle, check out their pieces by Tara Keely and Watters. White Satin Bridal Couture’s in-house seamstresses ensure that your special dress fits like a (fancy) glove.

Prices: Starting at $1,500

Booking: By appointment only, book online

Best Bridal Shops in Montreal

Di Carlo Couture

Find it: 207-6856 Blvd. St. Laurent, www.dicarlocouture.com

The vibe: If you are looking for a sophisticated one-of-a-kind gown, this is the place for you. Located in Montreal’s Little Italy, designer Antoinette Di Carlo’s bridal showroom is filled with jaw-dropping designs (Jessica Mulroney and City’s Tracy Moore are fans of her evening wear). Di Carlo also creates custom-made gowns, meaning brides can legit watch their dream dress come to life.

Prices: Price upon request

Booking: Walk-ins welcome, or call 514-246-9932 to book an appointment

Galleria Della Sposa

Find it: 7512 Blvd. St. Laurent, www.galleriadellasposa.ca

The vibe: Owned by a husband and wife team, Galleria Della Sposa carries international bridal designers as well as their in-house line, Haute Couture Signature Collection, which is made in Italy. If glitz and glamour is your thing, this shop’s extravagant styles will make you feel like a queen on your big day.

Prices: Range from $1,500-$10,000

Booking: For an appointment, book online

Anne Jean-Michel

Find it: 80 Laurier Ave. West, www.annejean-michel.com

The vibe: Located in downtown Montreal, this bridal shop has two floors of both ready-to-wear and couture dresses, so you’ll have endless options, from understated silk dresses to attention-grabbing layered tulle ball gowns. The boutique also designs one-of-a-kind creations in-house, meaning no other bride will have your exclusive piece.

Prices: Range from $850-$3,500

Booking: For an appointment, book online

Best Bridal Shops in Moncton

Bridal Vision

Find it: 722 Acadia Ave., Dieppe, www.bridalvision.ca

The vibe: If you want a gorgeous gown without breaking the bank, Bridal Vision is the place to check out. With designers including Stella York and Essence of Australia, this boutique carries plenty of traditional and timeless styles. Plus, they carry bridesmaids dresses, too, so your entire party can join in on your dress hunt.

Prices: Range from $350-$3,500

Booking: For an appointment, book online

Bella Promessa Bridal & Formal Wear

Find it: 1612 Mountain Rd., www.bellapromessa.com

The vibe: This bridal boutique is super intimate—but there’s lots of styles to choose from. With a range of designer pieces from brands including Allure Bridals and curve-friendly Bonny Bridal, Bella Promessa’s carefully curated collection is both elegant and modern. Bridesmaids can also shop in the laid-back space and find dresses that range from $190 to $400.

Prices: Range from $1,000 to $5,000

Booking: For an appointment, book online

The Wedding Loft

Find it: 45 Waterfront Dr., Miramichi, www.theweddingloft.ca

The vibe: This bridal shop has tons of space for your besties to sit and relax, or peruse dresses with you. The Wedding Loft carries designer gowns from international labels, including Moonlight, Allure and curve-friendly Callista. Their private bridal suite is perfect for trying on gowns in seclusion (OK, mom can come) and for chatting with profesh consultants about your vision.

Prices: Range from $1,000-$4,000

Booking: For an appointment, book online

The Best Bridal Shops in Halifax

Alyssa’s Formals

Find it: 622 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville, www.alyssas.ca

The vibe: Alyssa’s Formals not only has an impressive collection of bridal wear, they have a solid range of plus-size dresses, too. Carrying gowns up to size 32, this boutique aims to ensure all brides find something that fits their style and budget, whether their aesthetic is simple and clean or ultra-glam. Designers carried include Stella York, Bonny Bridal, Ashley & Justin and Sophia Tolli.

Prices: Range from $1,000-$4,000

Booking: Walk-ins welcome, but call 902-864-8520 to book a Saturday appointment

Katrina Tuttle Bridal

Find it: 201-5954 Spring Garden Rd., www.katrinatuttle.com

The vibe: Canadian designer Katrina Tuttle has been sending gorg clothing down the runway since she was 21, and her bridal collection turns heads, too. At her boutique, Tuttle offers brides custom-made creations, meaning you can work with her to design your ultimate dress, or shop from her made-to-measure collection. Browse her Instagram to see her silhouettes.

Prices: Upon request

Booking: By appointment, book online

Chester & Felicity

Find it: 106-5486 Spring Garden Rd., www.chesterandfelicity.com

The vibe: This boutique opened in 2012 after two formal wear shops joined forces and rebranded as Chester & Felicity. If you like lace, beads and tulle, you’ll probs fall in love with at least one (ok, more like five) of their elegant gowns. The shop’s bright and modern space is perfect for bringing along a crew.

Prices: Range from $500-$5,000

Booking: For an appointment, book online

Best Bridal Shops in Charlottetown

Caseley’s Bridal Boutique

Find it: 1633 Blueshank Rd., www.caseleys.com

The vibe: Caseley’s is a one-stop shop: they carry bridal gowns, bridesmaids and mother-of-the-bride dresses, accessories and even offer tent and party rentals for your big day. They’ve been in business for over 30 years, and their ethos of offering affordable (and stylish) dresses hasn’t changed.

Prices: Range from $750-$3,000

Bookings: Walk-ins welcome

The Perfect Pear Bridal

Find it: 101-65 Queen St., www.perfectpearbridal.com

The vibe: The Perfect Pear was created out of the frustration that many local bridal boutiques don’t have a wide selection of styles, and importantly, sizes. With a range of designers in stock including plus-size gowns by Bonny Bridal and Stella York, staff at The Perfect Pear want women to feel comfortable and confident on their big day.

Prices: Range from $1,200-$4,000

Bookings: For an appointment, book online

Best Bridal Shops in St. John’s

Ever After Bridal Boutique

Find it: 974 Topsail Rd., Mount Pearl, www.everafterbridalboutique.ca

The vibe: Ever After Bridal Boutique is a large showroom filled with designer wedding gowns, bridesmaids dresses and accessories. They carry dresses from bridal guru Randy Fenoli, curve-friendly Callista and Toronto’s Paloma Blanca, to name a few. If you want no-stress shopping and stunning styles that won’t break the bank, check out this friendly boutique.

Prices: Range from $2,000-$5,000

Bookings: For an appointment, book online

The Ivory Suite Bridal Boutique

Find it: 6-69 Karwood Dr., Paradise, www.theivorysuite.ca

The vibe: Located less than 20 minutes from St. John’s, The Ivory Suite carries designer gowns that you can’t find just anywhere in town. Whether you want to browse dresses by Nicole Miller and Lis Simon or book a private shopping “suite” for you and your bridal party, there’s no shortage of timeless (and really gorgeous) pieces to try.

Prices: Range from $1,000-$3,500

Bookings: Walk-ins welcome, call 709-782-5137 to book an appointment

