10 Chefs, Brewmasters & Sommeliers Talk Sexism in the Industry

Viktoria Belle started working as a bartender in Toronto at 19. Estranged from her family and fending for herself, she was forced to wear revealing clothing to appease male patrons.

“I was treated like an object and put on display for men, just so I could make money and pay rent.” The experience was especially difficult for Belle, who came out as a queer person at the age of 13.

“Being told that, because I had big tits, hair and an ass, it was my duty was to sell myself to get tips, had a lasting effect on my sexual identity,” she says. She felt suffocated and made to feel like her gayness was inherently wrong for almost a decade. “I thought, why fight it? It led me down a path of dating men for 10 years. It was a horrible way to exist.”

Belle eventually left the hospitality industry and now works in public policy. Two years ago, while walking home from her local bar, she was raped. It happened just a block from her house and the incident resurrected the trauma she dealt with as a young bartender.

“I realized all of these experiences are connected, so I started organizing Dandelion Initiative with a partner at the time.”

The Dandelion Initiative is a non-profit, community-led group that wants to put an end to sexual violence by spreading awareness and educating the industry.

One of the Initiative’s early campaigns involved getting Toronto’s College Street Bar’s liquor license revoked after its owner and one of its employees were charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault. Since then, the Initiative launched The Safe Bars Project, which aims to improve the culture at bars and restaurants across Ontario by providing anti-harassment training and helping develop policies to make them inclusive, safe spaces.

“We talk about holding bars accountable but we often forget these are young workers who may be survivors themselves, and they might not have tools to make them safe spaces,” she says. “This is about empowering them, not punishing them.”

The reception to The Safe Bars Project has been incredible Belle says, and she credits establishments like The Drake Hotel for being early supporters and vocal advocates for the program.

More than a decade after she started working in the industry, Belle recognizes there is a lot of work to be done but is optimistic about Toronto’s bar scene.

“How lucky we are to have bars in the city that celebrate queerness and gayness and create safe spaces for young people to express themselves authentically? I didn’t have that and I’m so proud and grateful that exists for other people,” Belle says. “We get into jobs especially in bars and restaurants, to get us through school. The idea that we have to be attractive to men is so harmful. How do you transform that history of treatment of people? We start by changing education.”