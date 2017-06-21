Mattel’s New Man-Bun Ken Doll Is Breaking the Internet

If you thought man buns were toootally 2015, think again. Mattel just launched a diverse line of Ken dolls with dad bods, beer bellies and yes, the dreaded man bun. People are (understandably) losing their minds over it.
We loved when the toymaker released a line of Barbies last year to include various body types, skin colours and hairstyles. Don’t get us wrong—we think Ken needed a little revamping, too. But seriously, Mattel? Did you have to bring back one of the worst male hair trends of all time?
Never in the history of mancuts has one evoked such dramatic (and hilarious) responses. TBH, we’re a little concerned some man-bun Kens will be made into voodoo dolls. Yikes.
Check out what people are saying about this daring toy.
Man-bun Ken thinks having a mother makes him a feminist pic.twitter.com/mW5tOavC6G
— Ziwe (@ziwe) June 20, 2017
Man-bun Ken doll just interrupted me to tell me that Bernie would have won. pic.twitter.com/Mnu8pAXV7F
— summer goth (@NicCageMatch) June 20, 2017
Man-Bun Ken would definitely get drunk at a party and try to touch my hair pic.twitter.com/xxDX28Jho6
— Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) June 20, 2017
I don’t even own Mattel’s new man bun Ken Doll but he already told me the dangers of processed food and how Bernie would have beaten Trump. pic.twitter.com/rjxQQFiEfI
— Sully Sullivan (@Mikey_Sul) June 20, 2017
The new “Man Bun” Ken doll comes with shirt, shoes, and keys to Barbie’s car that he’s driving until he “gets back on his feet again.” pic.twitter.com/gYmXwR9WEc
— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) June 20, 2017
I need a man bun Ken to use as a Vodoo doll to get rid of man buns FOREVER #TheNine
— ladylauraanne (@ladylauraanne) June 20, 2017
Despite the flood of traumatic man bun-related memories, there are some people who actually dig Ken’s new look.
Where do I get the #manbunken?! He looks just like my husband! “There’s a new Ken doll with a man bun”https://t.co/LPC4neSCWo
— Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) June 20, 2017
I’m also tempted to grow a man bun … hmmm
— Kenny™ (@NovemberKen_) June 13, 2017
@Mattel do you know when the Ken fashionista man bun doll will be in stores & online?
— Buffie Michelle (@Blondebrownie39) June 11, 2017
@dtxphobia now i kinda like the man bun and corn rows. lol
— Ruben (@baesic_ken) May 19, 2016
But in all seriousness, bravo Mattel for bringing diversity and representation to children’s toys. Clearly we just need to look past the man bun and see the Ken within.
Related:
25 Legit Good Things That Happened to Women This Year
Millennial Pink is Here to Stay—Here’s How to Shop It Now
The Best Hair Salons in Canada
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.