Ladurée is Opening Its First Location in Toronto!

The world’s most famous macarons are making their way to Toronto later this year. That’s right: famed French tea-house Maison du Ladurée is opening its first location in Canada’s biggest city.

A post shared by Ladurée Canada (@ladureecanada) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

Founded more than 150 years ago in Paris, Ladurée is one of the most iconic pastry shops in the world. Pierre Desfontaines, grandson of the founder, is credited with inventing the double-decker macaron bound with creamy ganache filling in the early 20th century—needless to say, these people know their macarons.

This will be the third Canadian Ladurée location, following two downtown Vancouver spots that launched over the past two years. There is no exact date for the grand opening yet, but Torontonians can expect to get their hands on these magical macarons by the end of 2017.

A post shared by Ladurée Canada (@ladureecanada) on Mar 8, 2017 at 10:59am PST

The boutique is set to open at Yorkdale Shopping Centre. According to Retail Insider, it will be a 1,185 square foot retail space in the mall’s “luxury wing,” across from recently opened Saint Laurent.

In addition to the signature macarons, the location will reportedly carry teas, jams and other Ladurée merchandise. It’s also possible that, like the Vancouver Robson St. location, the Yorkdale Ladurée will be licensed to serve signature alcoholic beverages. Champagne, anyone?

In the meantime, we’ll be drooling over the Ladurée Canada Instagram.

A post shared by Ladurée Canada (@ladureecanada) on May 19, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

