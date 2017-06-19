Charcoal Ice Cream Has Officially Arrived in Toronto

Attention all Instagram-obsessed ice cream-addicts: we finally have charcoal ice cream in Toronto!

A post shared by Anastasiia (@tasiaermakova) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

iHalo Krunch opened its doors across from Trinity Bellwoods Park on June 17, serving four signature soft ice cream flavours in charcoal black cones made in-house from coconut husks. Black on Black is made of coconut charcoal; Ube Haze is an ube-infused purple soft serve; Meet Your Matcha is made with green tea; and Bean There Done That is a vanilla-bean soft serve. You swirl any of these four flavours together to create a tasty and Insta-worthy treat.

A post shared by ihalo krunch (@ihalokrunch) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Based on the first reviews, it looks like the ube-charcoal swirl is currently the most popular order.

Located at 915 Queen St. W., the shop is open from 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, and stays open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. So, see you in line?

