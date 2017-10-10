Join Us for a Career Inspo Event With Emily Bitze and Other #HowIMadeIt Honourees

#HowIMadeIt

Thursday, October 19th, 2017

Baro (485 King St. West)

4:30pm – 8:00pm

$35 + HST

Ever look at someone else’s LinkedIn and thought: I want what she has? Us too. Enter #HowIMadeIt, a one-night-only career inspo event brought to you by FLARE and Fido. Join us for been-there-done-that advice and career real talk from some of the honourees on FLARE’s 2017 #HowIMadeIt list, including our host, writer, Twitter personality and FLARE columnist Anne T. Donahue, and keynote speaker Emily Bitze of Bunz, who will reveal how she turned a side project into a legit business—and built a community in the process.

There will also be panel discussions on the nitty gritty of building your own biz (featuring Skillscamp’s Bailey Parnell, Repable’s Heather Anne Ritchie and Kastor & Pollux’s Dani Roche) and doing work that makes a difference (featuring Fix the 6’s Deanna Lentini, Setsuné Indigenous Fashion Incubator’s Sage Paul and Martial Smarts’ Ryhana Dawood).

And because who you know is everything, the evening will conclude with a cocktail party where you can connect with our talented panelists, FLARE editors and other key influencers. (You’ll also be able to meet even more #HowIMadeIt honourees; cool-girl astrologist Liz Worth will be on-hand for tarot card readings, Erin Kloos of Grand River Brewing will be hosting craft beer tastings and Laura Gulshani will be doing live illustrations.)

Consider this your one-way ticket to BossTown. (Must be 19+ to attend.)

Register here.