We can admit it: few things inspire us to get back to the gym more than the onset of bikini season. But as motivated as we feel to work, work, work, work, work, work for a beach bod to rival Rihanna’s, we’re SO over the boring treadmill and free weights circuit we’ve been doing FOREVER. These days we’re all about trying unique group classes that make getting our sweat on a fun, social activity in addition to a killer workout. So, with that in mind, we’ve enlisted the help of our Localists-at-Large across the country—Cara McLeay in Vancouver, Ania Boniecka in Calgary, Gracie Carroll in Toronto, Nicolina Leone in Ottawa, Gabrielle Lacasse in Montreal and Ellen Yeung in Halifax—to bring you the ultimate list of the best fitness classes in Canada (with a handy “sweat factor” ranking!). Happy planking!
Vancouver: Lagree Fitness
Where: 437 W. Hastings (plus 5 other locations across Canada), lagreefitness.com
The Vibe: A mirrored room with rows of the intimidating M3 machines
What It Is: The ultimate test of muscular endurance with the usual body weight excersices performed on an M3 machine (basically a torture device with a sliding platform that adds resistance to basic moves)
My Experience: This is hands-down my new favourite workout. The M3 made my squats and lunges way harder—but also more interesting.
Sweat Factor: 5/5
