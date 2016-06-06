Localist Guide: The Best New Fitness Classes Across Canada

Our correspondents in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax tried more than 25 new workouts across the country to bring you the definitive list of the best new ways to break a sweat this summer

3

We can admit it: few things inspire us to get back to the gym more than the onset of bikini season. But as motivated as we feel to work, work, work, work, work, work for a beach bod to rival Rihanna’s, we’re SO over the boring treadmill and free weights circuit we’ve been doing FOREVER. These days we’re all about trying unique group classes that make getting our sweat on a fun, social activity in addition to a killer workout. So, with that in mind, we’ve enlisted the help of our Localists-at-Large across the country—Cara McLeay in Vancouver, Ania Boniecka in Calgary, Gracie Carroll in Toronto, Nicolina Leone in Ottawa, Gabrielle Lacasse in Montreal and Ellen Yeung in Halifax—to bring you the ultimate list of the best fitness classes in Canada (with a handy “sweat factor” ranking!). Happy planking!

1 of 27

Previous
Next

Vancouver: Lagree Fitness

Where: 437 W. Hastings (plus 5 other locations across Canada), lagreefitness.com

The Vibe: A mirrored room with rows of the intimidating M3 machines

What It Is: The ultimate test of muscular endurance with the usual body weight excersices performed on an M3 machine (basically a torture device with a sliding platform that adds resistance to basic moves)

My Experience: This is hands-down my new favourite workout. The M3 made my squats and lunges way harder—but also more interesting.

Sweat Factor: 5/5

Previous
Next

Related:
Meet the Localists: Ania, Cara, Ellen, Gabrielle and Gracie
Localist Guide: The Best Hair Salons in Canada
Canadian Wedding Guide: Our Localists Share Insider Tips!

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

3 comments on “Localist Guide: The Best New Fitness Classes Across Canada

  1. CADENCE CYCLE IS THE BEST IN MONTREAL! You need to check it out.

    Reply

    • House of Barre Montreal is the best!

      Reply

  2. In Halifax, hands down my favourite Spin class is the Real Ryder Spin classes at Halifax Yoga! It’s a stationary bike that moves from one side to another to mimic a real bike!! Sweat factor is high and it’s a total body workout! Plus, some classes include yoga to relax!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources