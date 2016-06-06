Vancouver: Lagree Fitness

Where: 437 W. Hastings (plus 5 other locations across Canada), lagreefitness.com

The Vibe: A mirrored room with rows of the intimidating M3 machines

What It Is: The ultimate test of muscular endurance with the usual body weight excersices performed on an M3 machine (basically a torture device with a sliding platform that adds resistance to basic moves)

My Experience: This is hands-down my new favourite workout. The M3 made my squats and lunges way harder—but also more interesting.

Sweat Factor: 5/5