On the Road? Emily Batty’s 15-Minute Hotel Room Workout Is Easy & Effective

When you’re travelling, it can be hard to maintain a regular fitness routine—especially if you’re cooped up in a hotel room. For 29-year-old Olympic mountain biker Emily Batty, who is constantly on the road for work, staying in shape means finding a workout that can be done literally anywhere.

When the Canadian finds herself at a hotel that doesn’t have a gym—or the equipment she’s used to training with—she turns to a simple yet effective routine that requires zero equipment aside from a pair of gliding discs. Batty does her circuit three times, and it only takes about 15 minutes to complete. Prior to hitting the floor, Batty (who is sponsored by Red Bull) drinks a caffeinated bevvy for a pre-workout boost—and science backs her up on that.

FLARE recently worked out with Batty at the Thompson Hotel when she touched down in Toronto, and we can vouch that this fast routine will make you feel energized and even stronger. So it’s official: you no longer have an excuse *not* to work out (sorry!).

(Photo: Dale Tidey / Red Bull Content Pool) Push-ups Start the workout with push-ups. Make sure your arms are strong and slightly wider than shoulder-distance apart. Start in a plank position, and slowly lower your body until your chest hovers above the ground. Avoid sinking hips and don't stick out your butt. Return to plank position. Reps: 20

