Healthy Recipes to Keep Your Cravings in Check

Wake Up with a Super Bowl

Angela Liddon, the self-taught chef behind the healthy eating blog Oh She Glows, attracts millions of visitors to her site each month; her first cookbook is a New York Times bestseller; and her fans include super-supermodel Karlie Kloss. In winter, the Moncton, N.B., native starts the day with this nutrient-dense, make-ahead vegan oatmeal.

1 ripe banana, mashed (the riper/spottier the better)

2 tbsp chia seeds

1/3 cup, heaping, rolled oats (use certified gluten- free if necessary)

¼ tsp cinnamon

2/3 cup almond milk

1/3 cup water

For garnish: soaked almonds, pepita seeds, hemp hearts, toasted coconut, nut butter, spices (ginger, allspice)

The night before: Mash the banana in a bowl until smooth. Stir in the chia, oats, cinnamon, almond milk and water until combined. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

In the morning: Scoop the oat mixture into a pot. Turn heat to medium- high and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat immediately to mediumlow, and stir frequently until heated through and thickened. Pour into bowl. Garnish. Get cozy!

Hack Your Comfort Foods

We asked bestselling Thug Kitchen cookbook authors Michelle Davis and Matt Holloway how to healthify your guilty pleasures. Warning: their advice is not for those easily offended by four-letter words.

Better Baking We f‑cking love adding coconut milk to baked goods because it adds a full, buttery taste. It also eliminates the need for less-nutritious fats like vegetable oil.

Oil Change Use good olive oil in place of butter when you’re sautéing vegetables or making a roux. It’s full of great flavor and has so much less saturated fat and sodium than butter.

Roast That Sh‑t Roasting adds a f‑ck ton of flavour to your dinner without too much fat or salt. Roasted vegetables taste extra satisfying, and you don’t feel like you’re missing out on anything. Plus, it’s a great way to warm up your home.

Healthy-ish Hot Chocolate

Registered dietitian Christy Brissette offers a dairy-free recipe that won’t cause your muffin top to runneth over: in a mug, mix 2 tbsp cocoa powder with 1 tbsp maple syrup; add 1 cup hot, unsweetened almond milk; stir.