NASA: Earth to Goop! Stickers Are Not a Health Product

NASA is the leading expert of the stars, but they are not having it with Gwyneth Paltrow.

The celeb turned lifestyle guru has graced Goop fans with wellness essentials such as jade eggs to pop into your vagina and “increase your sexual energy;” a $260 “energy clearing kit” containing a single feather, bundle of sage, piece of wood and a stone, among a few other things; and a “Goop exclusive” pouch of “magically-charged stones.” Despite admitting to Jimmy Kimmel that she doesn’t know “what the f-ck we talk about” at Goop, Paltrow is back at it again with yet another outrageous offering.

The latest? Wearable stickers that Goop alleges will “rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies.” The circular patches, created by Body Vibes, claim that they come pre-programmed at a precise frequency to help restore your bod to an ideal state. And get this: when worn near the heart, they promise to act as a chic reset button/boho body art… all for the low, low price of $160 for a 24-pack. They even have a 10-pack that promises to increase your productivity—because nothing says let’s get down to business like covering yourself in stickers that look like they’re from the Illuminati kid’s collection.

And if you’re looking for a celeb endorsement, don’t worry Spencer Pratt has got it covered.

Testing out your body’s inner super natural powers looks a little something like this….. @SpencerPratt spotted being the definition of #Extra with all of the vibes (Please do not try this at home) A post shared by Body Vibes (@mybodyvibes) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

In addition to being “#Extra with all the vibes,” Body Vibes claims that their stickers “are made out of a carbon-based, radio frequency material originally developed for NASA as one of the inter-liner of early spacesuits”—and Goop posted this in their original description of the product.

But according to NASA, these claims just don’t stick.

“Wow. What a load of B.S. this is,” Mark Shelhamer, former chief scientist at NASA’s human research division, told Gizmodo, echoing literally our exact thoughts when we first read this product description. Gizmodo, who made story really take off, also spoke to a NASA representative who explained that spacesuits do not have any conductive material.

Goop has since pulled the reference to NASA from its description of the stickers and told Vanity Fair that they have gone back to Body Vibe to verify their claim.

In the meantime, if you’re looking for stickers to amp up your energy, consider Dollarama. We hear their rainbow and sparkly hearts are really out of this world.

