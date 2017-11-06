The New Trailer for Fifty Shades Freed Teases Marriage and… Murder?

The trailer for the third installation of Fifty Shades of Grey—in theatres February 14, 2018!—has arrived, and while it appears to have all the same ingredients as the others (read: Jamie Dornan’s abs, mysterious sex accoutrements and a montage of one Anastasia Steele looking totally astonished), something seems *quite* different from the rest.

The BDSM-themed erotica films—based on a book trilogy by British author E. L. James—tell the tale of Christian Grey, a handsome, rich, young thang who has a penchant for sex involving bondage, dominance and masochism (among other things) and his infatuation with college graduate/virgin Anastasia Steele.

The story took the world by a storm upon the first film’s release in 2015, leaving fans dying for more insight into the electric chemistry between Dornan’s Grey and Dakota Johnson’s Steele. Now the couple is back as bride and groom, and while the teaser is only a little more than a minute long, we can sense that shit is about to hit the fan.

While the trailer starts out cheery, including a shot of the insanely hot Grey confidently sauntering out of the ocean on what we can only assume is their honeymoon, it soon becomes apparent that Ana is in grave danger. In addition to a v. flirtatious architect making eyes at Mr. Grey, the newlywed couple will also face threats from some kind of henchman trying to run their excessively expensive car off the road as well as the return of Jack Hyde, Anastasia’s former employer. A rough-looking Hyde, played by Jamie Dornan, appears to be seeking revenge on the Greys—and based on the trailer, things are going to get real dangerous, real quick.

If you read the books, you probs have a pretty good idea of WTF is about to go down (obvs), but we have not, so we’re a little nervous. Looks like no matter what happens, the third instalment of Fifty Shades will defs get your heart rate up.

