Unpaid Workers Hide Secret Messages Asking For Help in Zara Clothing

Fast fashion retail giant Zara is the subject of yet another labour dispute, this time in the form of secret messages left in garments.

Shoppers in Istanbul have reported finding mysterious tags in the brand’s clothing, which say, “I made this item you are going to buy, but I didn’t get paid for it.” The tags were made by employees of Bravo, a company Zara outsources manufacturing to—and which, btw, was shut down overnight. (Suspicious much?!)

The workers, who have been going into Turkish Zara stores to place the tags, claim Bravo owes them three months salary plus severance. The messages also encourage shoppers to urge Zara to pay workers fairly.

Zara and its parent company, Inditex, have a history of alleged labour violations, which makes these latest revelations unsurprising—and yet entirely disturbing.. In 2011, the company came under fire when Brazil’s ministry of labour found a São Paolo contractor was manufacturing clothing for Zara using migrant workers in sweatshop conditions. And in 2013, it was accused of using child and slave labour in factories in Argentina and Bolivia.

Bravo, Zara or Inditex founder Amancio Ortega have yet to comment.

Related:

The Best Thrift Stores Across Canada to Score Second-Hand Gems

15 Fashion Brands That *Aren’t* the Scourge of the Earth

How to Shop Vintage on Instagram From Our Resident Expert