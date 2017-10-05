These Shots of YSL’s New Paris Museum Will Make Your Heart Stop

As if we needed one more effing reason to lust after a chic AF trip to Paris but alas there’s one more: the new Yves Saint Laurent museum which looks legit like a fashion—and history—lover’s dream. The beyond gorgeois museum is dedicated to showcasing the designer’s most glam and coveted garments. Everything from his iconic Le Smoking tuxedo to gowns we’re pretty certain Marie Antoinette would die for, plus illustrations and paintings that grossly influenced Monsieur Laurent’s work can be found throughout.

Oh and did we mention the museum sits across the river from the damn Eiffel tower?! Hiiiiiii to your most lit Insta ever. We’ve collectively given up on the work day and can’t stop (won’t stop) scrolling through these seriously stunning photos. The exhibit runs until September 9, 2018 so bust out your piggy bank, pack your bags and we’ll meet you in Paris, d’accord?

A post shared by ♕ (@kellychiuuu) on Oct 5, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

The Amazing world of Yves Saint Laurent #yslmuseum A post shared by Nuk Phanurat-Bennett (@mr_phanurat) on Oct 4, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

#yslmuseum A post shared by Ramzi (@rammouzi) on Oct 3, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

A post shared by Giulia (@_giuliabuttarelli_) on Oct 5, 2017 at 2:10am PDT

A post shared by Tolga Avan (@avantolga) on Oct 5, 2017 at 2:25am PDT

#museeyvessaintlaurent #ysl #yvessaintlaurent #paris #fashion #saintlaurent A post shared by Mrhereisnowhy (@mrhereisnowhy) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

#museeyvessaintlaurent #paris #ysl #saintlaurent #fashion A post shared by Mrhereisnowhy (@mrhereisnowhy) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

A post shared by STUDIO WHITE (@_studiowhite_) on Oct 4, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

A post shared by @anonymitet077 on Oct 5, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

A post shared by @anonymitet077 on Oct 5, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

Related:

Fashion Month Just Wrapped But You Can Shop These SS18 Trends Right Now

Up-and-Coming Canadian Fashion Designer Lesley Hampton Just Set the Bar for Runway Diversity

The 10 Biggest Beauty Trends From The SS18 Runways—like Square-Tipped Nails?!