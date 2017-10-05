These Shots of YSL’s New Paris Museum Will Make Your Heart Stop

As if we needed one more effing reason to lust after a chic AF trip to Paris but alas there’s one more: the new Yves Saint Laurent museum which looks legit like a fashion—and history—lover’s dream. The beyond gorgeois museum is dedicated to showcasing the designer’s most glam and coveted garments. Everything from his iconic Le Smoking tuxedo to gowns we’re pretty certain Marie Antoinette would die for, plus illustrations and paintings that grossly influenced Monsieur Laurent’s work can be found throughout.
Oh and did we mention the museum sits across the river from the damn Eiffel tower?! Hiiiiiii to your most lit Insta ever. We’ve collectively given up on the work day and can’t stop (won’t stop) scrolling through these seriously stunning photos. The exhibit runs until September 9, 2018 so bust out your piggy bank, pack your bags and we’ll meet you in Paris, d’accord?
The Amazing world of Yves Saint Laurent #yslmuseum
A post shared by Nuk Phanurat-Bennett (@mr_phanurat) on
A post shared by Ramzi (@rammouzi) on
Opening of the Yves Saint-Laurent museum in Paris with the love @jul_iette . . . . #vernissage #opening #lategram #latergram #saturday #museum #fashion #fashionmuseum #fashionexhibition #fashioncuration #exhibition #curation #dresses #hats #moire #satin #rocaille #XIXe #drapes #aureliesamuel #yvessaintlaurent #muséeyvessaintlaurent #YSL #france #Paris #yslmuseum
A post shared by Nicolas Lor (@nikolalor) on
#museeyvessaintlaurent #ysl #yvessaintlaurent #paris #fashion #saintlaurent
A post shared by Mrhereisnowhy (@mrhereisnowhy) on
#museeyvessaintlaurent #paris #ysl #saintlaurent #fashion
A post shared by Mrhereisnowhy (@mrhereisnowhy) on
Emotional session : Private visit #museeyvessaintlaurentparis @museeyslparis #yvessaintlaurent #exceptional #icon #luxury #fashion #history #paris #emotional #emotion #love #thanks #verylucky
A post shared by HubertBarrere (@hubertbarrere) on
