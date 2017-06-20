Where to Shop the White Boots That Every It-Girl Is Wearing

Made of leather or patent leather, with a block heel or stiletto and pointed-toe, white boots are taking over our social feeds. From Bella to Selena to Kendall, our fave it-girls cannot get enough of this trend and we’re feeling it, too.

They may not be the most practical footwear choice out there—not only do they get dirty in a second, they also make your feet sweaty AF in the summer—but they sure make a statement. Wear them like you would your beloved white sneakers—with anything and everything.

Scroll through the gallery below to see how to style white boots and shop our faves on the market now—for every budget.

(Photo: Getty) Bella Hadid

