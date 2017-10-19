The Best Places to Shop for Winter Jackets in Canada

In the words of Jon Snow, winter is coming. From the frigid windchill to the copious amounts of snow and sleet, there are *so* many reasons to stay indoors. But for those days when you have to leave your comfy bed and engage with the outside world (ugh), you need a jacket that feels just as warm as your down comforter. We did some maj fashion research before frigid temps hit the True North, so whether you’re looking for an on-trend wrap coat or an insulated fur-trimmed parka, here are the best places from coast to coast to buy a winter jacket that’s equal parts stylish and snow-proof.
Best Winter Jackets in Vancouver
Fjällräven
Find it: 147 W Broadway, fjallravencanada.com
The low-down: For this veteran Swedish retailer (they’ve been in the biz for over 50 years), crafting breathable outerwear is their top priority, whether you’re on skis, snowshoes or skates.
What you’ll find: High-tech jackets designed for outdoor enthusiasts to protect against the elements.
Average cost: $500 to $600
Brands: Fjällräven
E:Cle
Find it: 486 W Cordova St., shopecle.com
The low-down: This eclectic Gastown boutique houses minimalist, carefully-curated pieces from a range of must-know designers. Better yet, their inventory effortlessly straddles the line between timeless and trendy.
What you’ll find: Fashionably oversized double-breasted wool coats that are the epitome of It girl style.
Average cost: $300
Brands: Andersson Bell, Rains, Universal Tissu and more
Still Life
Find it: 2315 Main St., stilllifeboutique.com
The low-down: This stylish sanctuary, equipped with foliage hanging from the ceiling and racks upon racks of drool-worthy garments, is a fashion haven for both him and her.
What you’ll find: Lightweight pastel toppers and comfortable wrap coats.
Average cost: $200 to $400
Brands: Rains, Ganni Fenn, YMC and more
Plenty
Find it: 2803 W Broadway, 1107 Robson St., getplenty.com
The low-down: With eight locations dotted across Western Canada, this spacious boutique has luxe accents that take your shopping experience to the next level. We’re still obsessing over the colourful Turkish lanterns and marble detailing at the Robson Street location.
What you’ll find: Earth-toned anoraks and boldly printed wool coats that pack a punch
Average cost: $200
Brands: BB Dakota and PGD
Alpine Start Outfitters
Find it: 68 W Broadway, alpinestart.com
The low-down: If trekking through the mountains is your winter activity of choice (major kudos if it is, btw), this fully-stocked outerwear shop will be your go-to for all the gear you’ll ever need, from boots to backpacks.
What you’ll find: Goes-with-everything insulated coats—a staple in any winter wardrobe
Average cost: $300 to $800
Brands: Canada Goose, Nobis, Marmot, Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia and more
Best Winter Jackets in Calgary
Blu’s
Find it: 315 8 Ave. SW 3rd Floor, 100 Anderson Rd. SE #265, blus.com
The low-down: This modern locale provides boss babes with on-trend, work approps pieces from high-end designers, including statement outerwear for the office.
What you’ll find: A luxe selection of gorgeously designed coats for an investment piece that is well worth the price
Average cost: $1,000+
Brands: Sentaler, Moncler, Hugo Boss Women, Canada Goose, Nobis and more
Ginger Laurier
Find it: 812 49 Ave. SW, gingerlaurier.com
The low-down: This colourful boutique is known for their dainty jewellery, adorable footwear and statement-making coats from North American and European designers.
What you’ll find: Peacoats and packable down jackers in leather, wool and quilted fabrics, plus stunning hues of royal blue, dusty rose and brick red.
Average cost: $300 to $800
Brands: Malika Rajani, Marigold, Maria Bellentani and more
Lolë Atelier
Find it: 11 17 Ave. SW, lolewomen.com
The low-down: This Montreal-born activewear brand specializes in fashion-forward, high-performance workout gear. Bonus points: donate your gently used winter jacket (they go to charity) and get $50 off your next Lolë coat with their Yellow Label Program.
What you’ll find: Fur-trimmed down jackets to lighter waterproof styles in a rainbow of neutrals and bold brights
Average cost: $400 to $500
Brands: Lolë
O’Connors
Find it: 1415 1 St. SW, oconnors.ca
The low-down: Like a jack of all trades, this local retailer has been dressing Calgary’s fashion-forward men and women with tailored suits, footwear and classic coats for over 50 years.
What you’ll find: Traditional puffer and fur-trimmed jackets to luxe alpaca fur wrap coats with ribbed sleeves
Average cost: $500 to $2,000
Brands: Barbour, Handstitch, Sentaler and Max Mara
Best Winter Jackets in Edmonton
Campers Village
Find it: 10951 170 St. NW, 3235 Calgary Trail, campers-village.com
The low-down: Outdoor enthusiasts, take note. This Albertan retailer has got you covered (literally) with outerwear fit for a winter camping trip, snowshoe trek or mountainous hike.
What you’ll find: A wide variety of fleece, insulated and waterproof jackets that will protect you no matter what the weather
Average cost: $200 to $500
Brands: Patagonia, Sorel, The North Face, Columbia, Kuhl, Marmot and more
Oak + Fort
Find it: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, oakandfort.com
The low-down: With timeless silhouettes and a minimalist aesthetic, this contemporary shop is the definition of less is more, especially when it comes to their elegant coats.
What you’ll find: For the fashion conscious, suede dusters, tailored peacoats and edgy bombers that are just begging to be layered
Average cost: $100 to $200
Brands: Oak + Fort
Gravitypope
Find it: 8222 Gateway Blvd., gravitypope.com
The low-down: Rustic vibes abound at this industrial-style boutique, where the winter jackets are just as cool as the vintage mannequins and wooden accents dotted around the store.
What you’ll find: A plethora of beautifully crafted designer duds (and more affordable options), like tweed peacoats, bubble gum pink overcoats and sturdy parkas
Average cost: $700+
Brands: Acne Studios, Isabel Marant, Filippa K, Barena, Yoshi Kondo, Canada Goose and more
Best Winter Jackets in Winnipeg
October Boutique
Find it: 847 Corydon Ave., octoberboutiqueshop.com
The low-down: This intimate and locally-owned locale is the perfect backdrop for a jacket hunting sesh that will leave you with a one-of-a-kind gem.
What you’ll find: Everything from soft-to-the-touch faux fur toppers to silver puffer jackets and muted wool coats
Average cost: $400 to $500mo
Brands: Soia & Kyo, Søsken and Suncoo
Mad About Style
Find it: 538 Academy Rd., madaboutstyle.ca
The low-down: With a Tumblr-worthy interior (can we talk about those geometric light fixtures for a sec?), the racks of this boutique are filled with trendy outerwear from up-and-coming designers.
What you’ll find: To-the-knee suede dusters, embroidered motos and faux fur parkas, plus wool coats in trench and wrap styles
Average cost: $100 to $200
Brands: Olivaceous, Fate, Be Cool, Very J and Nude
The Prairie Summit Shop
Find it: 1887 Grant Ave., prairiesummitshop.com
The low-down: Carrying exclusively The North Face merch, you’re bound to find a high-tech winter jacket that can withstand even the harshest and most unpredictable Prairie conditions.
What you’ll find: Classic quilted parkas to activewear-friendly jackets
Average cost: $200 to $400
Brands: The North Face
Tamarack
Find it: 2090 Corydon Ave., tamarackclothing.com
The low-down: The knowledgeable staff at this friendly spot knows the ins and outs of all of their high-quality coats, from fit to fabric, so you can score exactly what you’ve been looking for.
What you’ll find: Top-of-the-line jackets from lusted-after brands
Average cost: $300 to $1200
Brands: Canada Goose, Nobis, The North Face, Patagonia, Lolë and Icebreaker
Best Winter Jackets in Saskatoon
Outtabounds
Find it: 105 Ave. B S, outtabounds.ca
The low-down: Located in the historic Riversdale neighbourhood, this outdoor sporting goods store houses a selection of high-end winter jackets and a full-service ski and snowboard shop.
What you’ll find: Synthetically-insulated coats and down jackets in wearable neutrals for keeping you warm, whatever outdoor activities you’ve got planned
Average cost: $200 to $1,000
Brands: Canada Goose, Patagonia, The North Face, Outdoor Survival Canada and more
Eclipse
Find it: 134 Primrose Dr., eclipsestores.com
The low-down: For this Canadian-made retailer, it’s all about designing on-trend pieces at a price that won’t break the bank (and that includes its timeless toppers).
What you’ll find: Classic double-breasted coats and cozy fleece-trimmed parkas in beige, black and army green
Average cost: $150
Brands: Eclipse
Outter Limits
Find it: 630 Broadway Ave., outterlimits.com
The low-down: Step inside this cabin-like space and you’ll immediately feel cozy thanks to its wooden walls and homey vibes. But the real draw is its endless displays of gear and garments, which will keep you coming back season after season.
What you’ll find: Heavy-duty winter coats in quilted and down fabrics for optimal warmth without skimping on style
Average cost: $300 to $500+
Brands: Arc’teryx, The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot and Fjällräven
Best Winter Jackets in Toronto
Moncler
Find it: 3401 Dufferin Street #142A, moncler.com
The low-down: This luxe French-Italian brand, tucked inside Yorkdale Shopping Centre, is a jacket-lover’s paradise—and with its dark granite floors, rich wood and drool-worthy displays, it’s easy on the eyes, too.
What you’ll find: Shearling-trimmed suede coats, eye-catching shorter styles (we see you electric purple down jacket) and camel-coloured duffel coats for the boujee buyer
Average cost: $2,000 to $3,000+
Brands: Moncler
Lorne’s Coats
Find it: 101 Spadina Ave., lornescoats.com
The low-down: With over 3,000 coats in sizes 0 to 24, you’re bound to find The One at this winter jacket warehouse. Plus, they’ve got tailoring on site to perfect the fit of your new purchase.
What you’ll find: Everything from full-length cashmere coats (a rarity these days) to colourful trenches and even wool capes for a night out
Average cost: $300 to $450
Brands: Soia & Kyo, Michael Kors, Junge, Blæst Rainwear, Cinzia Rocca and Lorne, their own in-house line
Arc’teryx
Find it: 339 Queen St. W, arcteryx.com
The low-down: For this high-end outdoor clothing company, beautiful, simplistic design and technology go hand-in-hand
What you’ll find: Specialized jackets meant for day-to-day, skiing and snowboarding or climbing. Even better, they come in no shortage of bright hues (think turquoise, cobalt and sapphire)
Average cost: $400 to $600
Brands: Arc’teryx
Nobis
Find it: 360 Queen St. W, nobis.com
The low-down: This international retailer (found in over 40 countries, nbd) designs multipurpose jackets meant for unpredictable winter weather, so you’ll stay protected in snow and sleet.
What you’ll find: Winter-ready waterproof trench coats, more traditional takes on the parka and down jacket with fur-trimmed hoods, cushy fabric and plenty of pockets
Average cost: $8oo to $1,000
Brands: Nobis
Janan Boutique
Find it: 2901 Bayview Ave., jananboutique.com
The low-down: This Toronto-born boutique boasts a covetable collection of designer outerwear, plus in-house alterations, repairs and cleaning.
What you’ll find: A diverse roster of parkas with statement details, such as white pom poms hanging from the hood, wide, waist-cinching belts and metallic quilted fabrics
Average cost: $800 to $900
Brands: Moose Knuckles, Soia & Kyo, Arctic Bay, Rudsak, Sam and more
Best Winter Jackets in Ottawa
Sail
Find it: 175 Trainyards Dr., sail.ca
The low-down: As the self-proclaimed “outerwear superstore,” this eclectic spot appeals to winter adventurers of all kinds, from hikers to snowshoers and campers.
What you’ll find: A crop of classic coats fit for any taste, whether that be basic black (literally goes with anything) or sunshine yellow for standing out on the slopes
Average cost: $300 to $500
Brands: Columbia, The North Face, Canada Goose, Arc’teryx, Quartz Co. and more
Sporting Life
Find it: 125 Marché Way, sportinglife.ca
The low-down: This two-storey sportswear meca (it’s 43,000 square feet) in Landsdowne Park is an up-scale destination for seasonal equipment and outdoor apparel.
What you’ll find: A hefty stock from all of the buzz-worthy outerwear brands you need to know about. Whether you want quilt, fur, down or all of the above, they probs have it
Average cost: $300 to $600
Brands: Canada Goose, The North Face, Patagonia, Arc’teryx and more
Coats Co.
Find it: 2121 Carling Ave., coatsco.com
The low-down: With an expansive and ever-changing line-up of coats, this Eastern Canadian franchise will be your new go-to spot when you don’t want to choose between style and warmth.
What you’ll find: Blush coloured wrap coats that are so right now, leather-trimmed toppers and layerable softshell jackets for in-between seasons
Average cost: $200
Brands: Sicily, Ann Klein, Only, Froccella, Styla and more
Roadtrip
Find it: 24 York Street, Unit B, Clarendon Court Yard, roadtripclothing.com
The low-down: Located in the Byward Market’s quaint courtyard, this bright boutique has a small but mighty collection of winter jackets.
What you’ll find: Structured wool coats with contrasting zippers and leather belts
Average cost: $500
Brands: Soia & Kyo and BB Dakota
Best Winter Jackets in Montreal
Point Zero
Find it: 1650 Rue Chabanel O, pointzero.ca
The low-down: The flagship location and headquarters of this ultra cool outerwear brand started out as a menswear company but has since expanded to womenswear and is currently killing the winter jacket game.
What you’ll find: Statement-making parkas complete with eye-catching fur around the neck and leather patches along the sleeves—not for the fashion faint of heart
Average cost: $200
Brands: Point Zero
Kanuk
Find it: 485 Rue Rachel E, kanuk.com
The low-down: This Montreal-born company crafts heavy-duty outerwear that can withstand even the harshest of Quebec winters, so you’ll stay toasty all season long.
What you’ll find: Insulated coats equipped with pockets and faux fur hoods, plus hip, knee and floor-grazing cuts
Average cost: $800
Brands: Kanuk
Simons
Find it: 977 Rue Sainte-Catherine O, simons.ca
The low-down: With almost 150 years under their belt, this OG clothing store, located in the heart of downtown Montreal, has a vast selection of winter toppers from in-house and international brands.
What you’ll find: Metallic parkas, quilted kimono-style jackets and utilitarian anoraks for when your style is girly, grunge or somewhere in between
Average cost: $100 to $400
Brands: Twik, Only, Volcom, Canada Goose, Contemporaine and more
Orage
Find it: 1227 Rue Rachel E, orage.com
The low-down: Inspired by owner Evelyn Trempe’s love of the slopes, this outerwear company blends style and practicality for passionate ski and snowboarders.
What you’ll find: Technical and colourful jackets that can take you from the ski hill to the streets
Average cost: $300 to $500
Brands: Orage
Audvik
Find it: 1625 Rue Chabanel O #700, audvik.com
The low-down: This locally-owned, Canadian-made boutique creates enduring outerwear; it will last you for seasons to come and, even better, won’t go out of style anytime soon.
What you’ll find: Simple craftsmanship, classic fits and rich neutrals and berry tones
Average cost: $500 to $650
Brands: Audvik
Best Winter Jackets in Moncton
Mode Choc
Find it: 110 Wyse St., modechoc.ca
The low-down: This inclusive retailer (they’ve got garb for all ages, plus chic home decor) has the hook up for babes on a budget looking for inexpensive, high-quality coats.
What you’ll find: An affordable roster of parkas in faux leather, quilt and down fabrics that’s just be as stylish as the winter OOTD you’re sporting underneath
Average cost: $50 to $200
Brands: Point Zero, Oxygen, Noize, PSG and more
Klozet Clothing Boutique
Find it: 1435 Mountain Rd., @klozetclothingboutique
The low-down: This friendly, modern boutique just had their four-year anniversary and to celebrate, they’ve stocked up on rave-worthy jackets that will keep you warm through the unpredictable Moncton weather.
What you’ll find: Edgy leather motos, styish wool coats and colourful down jackets for when temps drop
Average cost: $500 to $600
Brands: Canada Goose, Soia and Kyo, Mackage and Kanuk
Best Winter Jackets in Halifax
Foreign Affair
Find it: 5639 Spring Garden Rd., foreignaffair.ca
The low-down: At this brightly-lit boutique, which even has a winding staircase (so charming!), modern designer duds fill the racks. They’ve got you covered whether you’re looking for an elegant blouse, chic denim or lusted-after outerwear.
What you’ll find: A selection of parkas in black, merlot and cherry red from Canada Goose, plus more outerwear goodies from other world-renowned designers
Average cost: $800 to $900
Brands: Canada Goose, Setaler, Cinzia Rocca, Fabiana Filippi, Mackage, Mallia, Moncler and more
Patagonia
Find it: 1496 Lower Water St., patagoniahalifax.ca
The low-down: With exposed brick walls and wooden floors, this rustic two-storey spot is serving up the best of what Patagonia has to offer.
What you’ll find: Layerable fleece zip-ups, silky puffers in bold colours and 3-in-1 parkas that can combat both rain and snow
Average cost: $400
Brands: Patagonia
Aritzia
Find it: 7001 Mumford Rd., aritzia.com
The low-down: This Canadian women’s retailer, located in the Halifax Shopping Centre, looks more like a downtown loft than a retail store, and we are all for the exposed wooden beams, earth-toned colour palette and spacious atmopshere.
What you’ll find: Fuzzy oversized jackets, elegant menswear-inspired coats and of course, their famous parkas in an array of chic hues
Average cost: $300 to $400
Brands: Babaton, Mackage, Wilfred, Community and Golden by Tna
MEC
Find it: 1550 Granville St., mec.ca
The low-down: This expansive locale is a one-stop-shop for any outdoor activity you’ve got planned this winter, whether you’re on foot, snowshoes or skis.
What you’ll find: Sportswear-inspired styles, such as light down jackets in gorg jewel tones or hooded parkas for when your main goal is staying warm (’cause same)
Average cost: $200 to $400
Brands: MEC, Patagonia and Indygena
Best Winter Jackets in Charlottetown
KC Clothing
Find it: 133 Queen St., @kcclothing
The low-down: Casual meets current at this modern boutique, which offers up a variety of statement-making winter jackets and an equally cool monochrome interior.
What you’ll find: The perfect mix of sportswear apparel and fashion-forward pieces (think reversible wrap coats, asymmetrical zippers and boiled wool textures)
Average cost: $150 to $550
Brands: Lolë, Patagonia, Columbia, Kuhl and Soia & Kyo
Island Activewear
Find it: 299 University Ave., islandactivewear.ca
The low-down: As PEI’s destination for buzz-worthy brands, this spacious spot *delivers* when it comes to their outerwear, providing a wide range of jackets fit for your bod, style and budget.
What you’ll find: Light to heavy down parkas in slim fashionable fits and regular cuts for any temp
Average cost: $800 to $1,200
Brands: Canada Goose, Nobis, Moose Knuckles, Colmar, Rains and more
Best Winter Jackets in St. John’s
Alpine Country Lodge
Find it: 155 Water St., alpinecountrylodge.ca
The low-down: Specializing in all things ski and snowboard, this sporting goods store can get you dressed H2T (head-to-toe) in alpine-ready gear for the next time you hit the slopes.
What you’ll find: A large variety of activewear jackets with with different degrees of insulation for a custom coat geared towards winter sports or everyday wear
Average cost: $200 to $1,000+
Brands: Canada Goose, The North Face, Arc’teryx, Salomon, Helly Hansen and Mountain Hardwear
Opal + Onyx
Find it: 140 Stavanger Dr., @opalonyxclothing
The low-down: This quaint and colourful boutique in the city’s fashion district carries a unique selection of winter toppers, making it a gem for finding one-of-a-kind outerwear.
What you’ll find: Big puffers, cozy sweater-style coats, and jean and leather jackets, perf for layering
Average cost: $300 to 400
Brands: Biannual, Heartloom, MinkPink and Opal Label, their own brand
Envy
Find it: 1 Market Square, envyclothing.ca
The low-down: This Atlantic Canada franchise equips its local fashion enthusiasts with the largest selection of Canada Goose jackets on the East coast (plus, they’ve got other envy-inducing coat brands in stock).
What you’ll find: Wrap jackets in a trendy duster length to edgy leather details on sweet blush coats and oversized boyfriend-style wool jackets
Average cost: $500
Brands: Canada Goose, Rudsak, Soia & Kyo, Angel Eye London and more
Related
The Best Places to Shop for Fall Boots from Coast to Coast
The Most Instagram-Worthy Coffee Shops in Canada
The Coolest New Spin Studios Across Canada For Your Next Sweat Sesh
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.