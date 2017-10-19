The Best Places to Shop for Winter Jackets in Canada

In the words of Jon Snow, winter is coming. From the frigid windchill to the copious amounts of snow and sleet, there are *so* many reasons to stay indoors. But for those days when you have to leave your comfy bed and engage with the outside world (ugh), you need a jacket that feels just as warm as your down comforter. We did some maj fashion research before frigid temps hit the True North, so whether you’re looking for an on-trend wrap coat or an insulated fur-trimmed parka, here are the best places from coast to coast to buy a winter jacket that’s equal parts stylish and snow-proof.

Best Winter Jackets in Vancouver

Fjällräven

Find it: 147 W Broadway, fjallravencanada.com

The low-down: For this veteran Swedish retailer (they’ve been in the biz for over 50 years), crafting breathable outerwear is their top priority, whether you’re on skis, snowshoes or skates.

What you’ll find: High-tech jackets designed for outdoor enthusiasts to protect against the elements.

Average cost: $500 to $600

Brands: Fjällräven



E:Cle

Find it: 486 W Cordova St., shopecle.com

The low-down: This eclectic Gastown boutique houses minimalist, carefully-curated pieces from a range of must-know designers. Better yet, their inventory effortlessly straddles the line between timeless and trendy.

What you’ll find: Fashionably oversized double-breasted wool coats that are the epitome of It girl style.

Average cost: $300

Brands: Andersson Bell, Rains, Universal Tissu and more



Still Life

Find it: 2315 Main St., stilllifeboutique.com

The low-down: This stylish sanctuary, equipped with foliage hanging from the ceiling and racks upon racks of drool-worthy garments, is a fashion haven for both him and her.

What you’ll find: Lightweight pastel toppers and comfortable wrap coats.

Average cost: $200 to $400

Brands: Rains, Ganni Fenn, YMC and more



Plenty

Find it: 2803 W Broadway, 1107 Robson St., getplenty.com

The low-down: With eight locations dotted across Western Canada, this spacious boutique has luxe accents that take your shopping experience to the next level. We’re still obsessing over the colourful Turkish lanterns and marble detailing at the Robson Street location.

What you’ll find: Earth-toned anoraks and boldly printed wool coats that pack a punch

Average cost: $200

Brands: BB Dakota and PGD



Alpine Start Outfitters

Find it: 68 W Broadway, alpinestart.com

The low-down: If trekking through the mountains is your winter activity of choice (major kudos if it is, btw), this fully-stocked outerwear shop will be your go-to for all the gear you’ll ever need, from boots to backpacks.

What you’ll find: Goes-with-everything insulated coats—a staple in any winter wardrobe

Average cost: $300 to $800

Brands: Canada Goose, Nobis, Marmot, Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia and more



Best Winter Jackets in Calgary

Blu’s

Find it: 315 8 Ave. SW 3rd Floor, 100 Anderson Rd. SE #265, blus.com

The low-down: This modern locale provides boss babes with on-trend, work approps pieces from high-end designers, including statement outerwear for the office.

What you’ll find: A luxe selection of gorgeously designed coats for an investment piece that is well worth the price

Average cost: $1,000+

Brands: Sentaler, Moncler, Hugo Boss Women, Canada Goose, Nobis and more



Ginger Laurier

Find it: 812 49 Ave. SW, gingerlaurier.com

The low-down: This colourful boutique is known for their dainty jewellery, adorable footwear and statement-making coats from North American and European designers.

What you’ll find: Peacoats and packable down jackers in leather, wool and quilted fabrics, plus stunning hues of royal blue, dusty rose and brick red.

Average cost: $300 to $800

Brands: Malika Rajani, Marigold, Maria Bellentani and more



Lolë Atelier

Find it: 11 17 Ave. SW, lolewomen.com

The low-down: This Montreal-born activewear brand specializes in fashion-forward, high-performance workout gear. Bonus points: donate your gently used winter jacket (they go to charity) and get $50 off your next Lolë coat with their Yellow Label Program.

What you’ll find: Fur-trimmed down jackets to lighter waterproof styles in a rainbow of neutrals and bold brights

Average cost: $400 to $500

Brands: Lolë



O’Connors

Find it: 1415 1 St. SW, oconnors.ca

The low-down: Like a jack of all trades, this local retailer has been dressing Calgary’s fashion-forward men and women with tailored suits, footwear and classic coats for over 50 years.

What you’ll find: Traditional puffer and fur-trimmed jackets to luxe alpaca fur wrap coats with ribbed sleeves

Average cost: $500 to $2,000

Brands: Barbour, Handstitch, Sentaler and Max Mara



Best Winter Jackets in Edmonton

Campers Village

Find it: 10951 170 St. NW, 3235 Calgary Trail, campers-village.com

The low-down: Outdoor enthusiasts, take note. This Albertan retailer has got you covered (literally) with outerwear fit for a winter camping trip, snowshoe trek or mountainous hike.

What you’ll find: A wide variety of fleece, insulated and waterproof jackets that will protect you no matter what the weather

Average cost: $200 to $500

Brands: Patagonia, Sorel, The North Face, Columbia, Kuhl, Marmot and more



Oak + Fort

Find it: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, oakandfort.com

The low-down: With timeless silhouettes and a minimalist aesthetic, this contemporary shop is the definition of less is more, especially when it comes to their elegant coats.

What you’ll find: For the fashion conscious, suede dusters, tailored peacoats and edgy bombers that are just begging to be layered

Average cost: $100 to $200

Brands: Oak + Fort



Gravitypope

Find it: 8222 Gateway Blvd., gravitypope.com

The low-down: Rustic vibes abound at this industrial-style boutique, where the winter jackets are just as cool as the vintage mannequins and wooden accents dotted around the store.

What you’ll find: A plethora of beautifully crafted designer duds (and more affordable options), like tweed peacoats, bubble gum pink overcoats and sturdy parkas

Average cost: $700+

Brands: Acne Studios, Isabel Marant, Filippa K, Barena, Yoshi Kondo, Canada Goose and more



Best Winter Jackets in Winnipeg

October Boutique

Find it: 847 Corydon Ave., octoberboutiqueshop.com

The low-down: This intimate and locally-owned locale is the perfect backdrop for a jacket hunting sesh that will leave you with a one-of-a-kind gem.

What you’ll find: Everything from soft-to-the-touch faux fur toppers to silver puffer jackets and muted wool coats

Average cost: $400 to $500mo

Brands: Soia & Kyo, Søsken and Suncoo



Mad About Style

Find it: 538 Academy Rd., madaboutstyle.ca

The low-down: With a Tumblr-worthy interior (can we talk about those geometric light fixtures for a sec?), the racks of this boutique are filled with trendy outerwear from up-and-coming designers.

What you’ll find: To-the-knee suede dusters, embroidered motos and faux fur parkas, plus wool coats in trench and wrap styles

Average cost: $100 to $200

Brands: Olivaceous, Fate, Be Cool, Very J and Nude



The Prairie Summit Shop

Find it: 1887 Grant Ave., prairiesummitshop.com

The low-down: Carrying exclusively The North Face merch, you’re bound to find a high-tech winter jacket that can withstand even the harshest and most unpredictable Prairie conditions.

What you’ll find: Classic quilted parkas to activewear-friendly jackets

Average cost: $200 to $400

Brands: The North Face



Tamarack

Find it: 2090 Corydon Ave., tamarackclothing.com

The low-down: The knowledgeable staff at this friendly spot knows the ins and outs of all of their high-quality coats, from fit to fabric, so you can score exactly what you’ve been looking for.

What you’ll find: Top-of-the-line jackets from lusted-after brands

Average cost: $300 to $1200

Brands: Canada Goose, Nobis, The North Face, Patagonia, Lolë and Icebreaker



Best Winter Jackets in Saskatoon

Outtabounds

Find it: 105 Ave. B S, outtabounds.ca

The low-down: Located in the historic Riversdale neighbourhood, this outdoor sporting goods store houses a selection of high-end winter jackets and a full-service ski and snowboard shop.

What you’ll find: Synthetically-insulated coats and down jackets in wearable neutrals for keeping you warm, whatever outdoor activities you’ve got planned

Average cost: $200 to $1,000

Brands: Canada Goose, Patagonia, The North Face, Outdoor Survival Canada and more



Eclipse

Find it: 134 Primrose Dr., eclipsestores.com

The low-down: For this Canadian-made retailer, it’s all about designing on-trend pieces at a price that won’t break the bank (and that includes its timeless toppers).

What you’ll find: Classic double-breasted coats and cozy fleece-trimmed parkas in beige, black and army green

Average cost: $150

Brands: Eclipse



Outter Limits

Find it: 630 Broadway Ave., outterlimits.com

The low-down: Step inside this cabin-like space and you’ll immediately feel cozy thanks to its wooden walls and homey vibes. But the real draw is its endless displays of gear and garments, which will keep you coming back season after season.

What you’ll find: Heavy-duty winter coats in quilted and down fabrics for optimal warmth without skimping on style

Average cost: $300 to $500+

Brands: Arc’teryx, The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot and Fjällräven



Best Winter Jackets in Toronto

Moncler

Find it: 3401 Dufferin Street #142A, moncler.com

The low-down: This luxe French-Italian brand, tucked inside Yorkdale Shopping Centre, is a jacket-lover’s paradise—and with its dark granite floors, rich wood and drool-worthy displays, it’s easy on the eyes, too.

What you’ll find: Shearling-trimmed suede coats, eye-catching shorter styles (we see you electric purple down jacket) and camel-coloured duffel coats for the boujee buyer

Average cost: $2,000 to $3,000+

Brands: Moncler



Lorne’s Coats

Find it: 101 Spadina Ave., lornescoats.com

The low-down: With over 3,000 coats in sizes 0 to 24, you’re bound to find The One at this winter jacket warehouse. Plus, they’ve got tailoring on site to perfect the fit of your new purchase.

What you’ll find: Everything from full-length cashmere coats (a rarity these days) to colourful trenches and even wool capes for a night out

Average cost: $300 to $450

Brands: Soia & Kyo, Michael Kors, Junge, Blæst Rainwear, Cinzia Rocca and Lorne, their own in-house line



Arc’teryx

Find it: 339 Queen St. W, arcteryx.com

The low-down: For this high-end outdoor clothing company, beautiful, simplistic design and technology go hand-in-hand

What you’ll find: Specialized jackets meant for day-to-day, skiing and snowboarding or climbing. Even better, they come in no shortage of bright hues (think turquoise, cobalt and sapphire)

Average cost: $400 to $600

Brands: Arc’teryx



Nobis

Find it: 360 Queen St. W, nobis.com

The low-down: This international retailer (found in over 40 countries, nbd) designs multipurpose jackets meant for unpredictable winter weather, so you’ll stay protected in snow and sleet.

What you’ll find: Winter-ready waterproof trench coats, more traditional takes on the parka and down jacket with fur-trimmed hoods, cushy fabric and plenty of pockets

Average cost: $8oo to $1,000

Brands: Nobis



Janan Boutique

Find it: 2901 Bayview Ave., jananboutique.com

The low-down: This Toronto-born boutique boasts a covetable collection of designer outerwear, plus in-house alterations, repairs and cleaning.

What you’ll find: A diverse roster of parkas with statement details, such as white pom poms hanging from the hood, wide, waist-cinching belts and metallic quilted fabrics

Average cost: $800 to $900

Brands: Moose Knuckles, Soia & Kyo, Arctic Bay, Rudsak, Sam and more



Best Winter Jackets in Ottawa

Sail

Find it: 175 Trainyards Dr., sail.ca

The low-down: As the self-proclaimed “outerwear superstore,” this eclectic spot appeals to winter adventurers of all kinds, from hikers to snowshoers and campers.

What you’ll find: A crop of classic coats fit for any taste, whether that be basic black (literally goes with anything) or sunshine yellow for standing out on the slopes

Average cost: $300 to $500

Brands: Columbia, The North Face, Canada Goose, Arc’teryx, Quartz Co. and more



Sporting Life

Find it: 125 Marché Way, sportinglife.ca

The low-down: This two-storey sportswear meca (it’s 43,000 square feet) in Landsdowne Park is an up-scale destination for seasonal equipment and outdoor apparel.

What you’ll find: A hefty stock from all of the buzz-worthy outerwear brands you need to know about. Whether you want quilt, fur, down or all of the above, they probs have it

Average cost: $300 to $600

Brands: Canada Goose, The North Face, Patagonia, Arc’teryx and more



Coats Co.

Find it: 2121 Carling Ave., coatsco.com

The low-down: With an expansive and ever-changing line-up of coats, this Eastern Canadian franchise will be your new go-to spot when you don’t want to choose between style and warmth.

What you’ll find: Blush coloured wrap coats that are so right now, leather-trimmed toppers and layerable softshell jackets for in-between seasons

Average cost: $200

Brands: Sicily, Ann Klein, Only, Froccella, Styla and more



Roadtrip

Find it: 24 York Street, Unit B, Clarendon Court Yard, roadtripclothing.com

The low-down: Located in the Byward Market’s quaint courtyard, this bright boutique has a small but mighty collection of winter jackets.

What you’ll find: Structured wool coats with contrasting zippers and leather belts

Average cost: $500

Brands: Soia & Kyo and BB Dakota



Best Winter Jackets in Montreal

Point Zero

Find it: 1650 Rue Chabanel O, pointzero.ca

The low-down: The flagship location and headquarters of this ultra cool outerwear brand started out as a menswear company but has since expanded to womenswear and is currently killing the winter jacket game.

What you’ll find: Statement-making parkas complete with eye-catching fur around the neck and leather patches along the sleeves—not for the fashion faint of heart

Average cost: $200

Brands: Point Zero



Kanuk

Find it: 485 Rue Rachel E, kanuk.com

The low-down: This Montreal-born company crafts heavy-duty outerwear that can withstand even the harshest of Quebec winters, so you’ll stay toasty all season long.

What you’ll find: Insulated coats equipped with pockets and faux fur hoods, plus hip, knee and floor-grazing cuts

Average cost: $800

Brands: Kanuk



Simons

Find it: 977 Rue Sainte-Catherine O, simons.ca

The low-down: With almost 150 years under their belt, this OG clothing store, located in the heart of downtown Montreal, has a vast selection of winter toppers from in-house and international brands.

What you’ll find: Metallic parkas, quilted kimono-style jackets and utilitarian anoraks for when your style is girly, grunge or somewhere in between

Average cost: $100 to $400

Brands: Twik, Only, Volcom, Canada Goose, Contemporaine and more



Orage

Find it: 1227 Rue Rachel E, orage.com

The low-down: Inspired by owner Evelyn Trempe’s love of the slopes, this outerwear company blends style and practicality for passionate ski and snowboarders.

What you’ll find: Technical and colourful jackets that can take you from the ski hill to the streets

Average cost: $300 to $500

Brands: Orage



Audvik

Find it: 1625 Rue Chabanel O #700, audvik.com

The low-down: This locally-owned, Canadian-made boutique creates enduring outerwear; it will last you for seasons to come and, even better, won’t go out of style anytime soon.

What you’ll find: Simple craftsmanship, classic fits and rich neutrals and berry tones

Average cost: $500 to $650

Brands: Audvik



Best Winter Jackets in Moncton

Mode Choc

Find it: 110 Wyse St., modechoc.ca

The low-down: This inclusive retailer (they’ve got garb for all ages, plus chic home decor) has the hook up for babes on a budget looking for inexpensive, high-quality coats.

What you’ll find: An affordable roster of parkas in faux leather, quilt and down fabrics that’s just be as stylish as the winter OOTD you’re sporting underneath

Average cost: $50 to $200

Brands: Point Zero, Oxygen, Noize, PSG and more



Klozet Clothing Boutique

Find it: 1435 Mountain Rd., @klozetclothingboutique

The low-down: This friendly, modern boutique just had their four-year anniversary and to celebrate, they’ve stocked up on rave-worthy jackets that will keep you warm through the unpredictable Moncton weather.

What you’ll find: Edgy leather motos, styish wool coats and colourful down jackets for when temps drop

Average cost: $500 to $600

Brands: Canada Goose, Soia and Kyo, Mackage and Kanuk



Best Winter Jackets in Halifax

Foreign Affair

Find it: 5639 Spring Garden Rd., foreignaffair.ca

The low-down: At this brightly-lit boutique, which even has a winding staircase (so charming!), modern designer duds fill the racks. They’ve got you covered whether you’re looking for an elegant blouse, chic denim or lusted-after outerwear.

What you’ll find: A selection of parkas in black, merlot and cherry red from Canada Goose, plus more outerwear goodies from other world-renowned designers

Average cost: $800 to $900

Brands: Canada Goose, Setaler, Cinzia Rocca, Fabiana Filippi, Mackage, Mallia, Moncler and more



Patagonia

Find it: 1496 Lower Water St., patagoniahalifax.ca

The low-down: With exposed brick walls and wooden floors, this rustic two-storey spot is serving up the best of what Patagonia has to offer.

What you’ll find: Layerable fleece zip-ups, silky puffers in bold colours and 3-in-1 parkas that can combat both rain and snow

Average cost: $400

Brands: Patagonia



Aritzia

Find it: 7001 Mumford Rd., aritzia.com

The low-down: This Canadian women’s retailer, located in the Halifax Shopping Centre, looks more like a downtown loft than a retail store, and we are all for the exposed wooden beams, earth-toned colour palette and spacious atmopshere.

What you’ll find: Fuzzy oversized jackets, elegant menswear-inspired coats and of course, their famous parkas in an array of chic hues

Average cost: $300 to $400

Brands: Babaton, Mackage, Wilfred, Community and Golden by Tna



MEC

Find it: 1550 Granville St., mec.ca

The low-down: This expansive locale is a one-stop-shop for any outdoor activity you’ve got planned this winter, whether you’re on foot, snowshoes or skis.

What you’ll find: Sportswear-inspired styles, such as light down jackets in gorg jewel tones or hooded parkas for when your main goal is staying warm (’cause same)

Average cost: $200 to $400

Brands: MEC, Patagonia and Indygena



Best Winter Jackets in Charlottetown

KC Clothing

Find it: 133 Queen St., @kcclothing

The low-down: Casual meets current at this modern boutique, which offers up a variety of statement-making winter jackets and an equally cool monochrome interior.

What you’ll find: The perfect mix of sportswear apparel and fashion-forward pieces (think reversible wrap coats, asymmetrical zippers and boiled wool textures)

Average cost: $150 to $550

Brands: Lolë, Patagonia, Columbia, Kuhl and Soia & Kyo



Island Activewear

Find it: 299 University Ave., islandactivewear.ca

The low-down: As PEI’s destination for buzz-worthy brands, this spacious spot *delivers* when it comes to their outerwear, providing a wide range of jackets fit for your bod, style and budget.

What you’ll find: Light to heavy down parkas in slim fashionable fits and regular cuts for any temp

Average cost: $800 to $1,200

Brands: Canada Goose, Nobis, Moose Knuckles, Colmar, Rains and more



Best Winter Jackets in St. John’s

Alpine Country Lodge

Find it: 155 Water St., alpinecountrylodge.ca

The low-down: Specializing in all things ski and snowboard, this sporting goods store can get you dressed H2T (head-to-toe) in alpine-ready gear for the next time you hit the slopes.

What you’ll find: A large variety of activewear jackets with with different degrees of insulation for a custom coat geared towards winter sports or everyday wear

Average cost: $200 to $1,000+

Brands: Canada Goose, The North Face, Arc’teryx, Salomon, Helly Hansen and Mountain Hardwear



Opal + Onyx

Find it: 140 Stavanger Dr., @opalonyxclothing

The low-down: This quaint and colourful boutique in the city’s fashion district carries a unique selection of winter toppers, making it a gem for finding one-of-a-kind outerwear.

What you’ll find: Big puffers, cozy sweater-style coats, and jean and leather jackets, perf for layering

Average cost: $300 to 400

Brands: Biannual, Heartloom, MinkPink and Opal Label, their own brand



Envy

Find it: 1 Market Square, envyclothing.ca

The low-down: This Atlantic Canada franchise equips its local fashion enthusiasts with the largest selection of Canada Goose jackets on the East coast (plus, they’ve got other envy-inducing coat brands in stock).

What you’ll find: Wrap jackets in a trendy duster length to edgy leather details on sweet blush coats and oversized boyfriend-style wool jackets

Average cost: $500

Brands: Canada Goose, Rudsak, Soia & Kyo, Angel Eye London and more



