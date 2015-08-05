What to Wear to Work: 12 Model-Worthy Sleeveless Jackets

Take a page from Kendall Jenner’s off-duty-model stylebook—even at the office—in a breezy sleeveless blazer

1

1 of 12

Previous
Next

All Saints

Sleeveless trench, $458, allsaints.com

Previous
Next

Related: 
What to Wear to Work: 15 Picks Borrowed from the Boys 
What to Wear to Work: 10 Pairs of Colourful Culottes 
What to Wear to Work: 15 Pairs of Printed Pants 

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

One comment on “What to Wear to Work: 12 Model-Worthy Sleeveless Jackets

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources