Just in Time for Wedding Season, 14 Dupes For Kate Middleton’s Red Dress

Wedding season brings about one of life’s greatest challenges: dress shopping. Thankfully, just in time for the hunt, Kate Middleton has inspired us with yet another spectacular outfit. On Wednesday, The Duchess chose a fire-engine red off-the-shoulder maxi by Alexander McQueen (the design house that made her unforgettable wedding gown, ICYMI) for the Queen’s birthday party. She completed the head-turning, dancing lady emoji-esque look with a pair of statement earrings and cream Prada shoes.

Although the Duchess usually opts for looks that are more timeless, this dress definitely veers into trendy territory with its Bardot neckline. But that maxi hemline and loose silhouette gives it a hit of breezy class. If you love this look but aren’t prepared to spend roughly two grand to copy it, we feel you. Click through the equally bold and pretty alternatives to Kate’s outfit that won’t break the bank.

(Photo: Getty Images) The Duchess of Cambridge at the Queen's Birthday Garden Party at the British Ambassador's Reception in Berlin, Germany.

