What Fashion People Wear to Weddings

One Piece Wonder

"Paired with a graphic printed shoe, this jumpsuit is one of my favourites, because it can be chic while still looking relaxed and effortless. Palm or tropical prints are always a staple for me in the summer - there's something about them that's pretty without being overly girly. Plus, after the wedding festivities have commenced, slap on a pair of flat sandals or a pair of Chucks and this look can be instantly versatile and casual for city days."—Cristina Oss-Cech, stylist