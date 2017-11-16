Ugly Shoe, Meet the Ugly Bag. Here’s Where to Shop the Trend

Because every uggo shoe needs a weirdo bag to match

Beloved by editors and influencers alike, slightly off-kilter accessories are officially a fashion must-have, practicality be damned. First came the ugly shoe, and now the ugly bag has arrived—and matching has never been so interesting (read: weird).

We have designers like Demna Gvasalia and Virgil Abloh to thank for these cool—and sometimes v. wacky—takes on staples. It’s why the Ikea bag is now an actual coveted fashion item in the most ironic way, and it’s why that throwaway bodega bag might just get mistaken for Vetements.

Tbh, we love it, because some of these bags are so bad, they’re GD good. (And we’ll take wacky over boring any day.) So ditch that classic clutch and drop the dowdy duffle, because we’ve reached peak freak when it comes to bags and we’re here to help you shop. From total transparency to WTF detailing, here are 30 cuckoo purses to call your own.

So transparent

John Galliano spring/summer ’18

