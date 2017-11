Ugly Shoe, Meet the Ugly Bag. Here’s Where to Shop the Trend

Beloved by editors and influencers alike, slightly off-kilter accessories are officially a fashion must-have, practicality be damned. First came the ugly shoe, and now the ugly bag has arrived—and matching has never been so interesting (read: weird).

We have designers like Demna Gvasalia and Virgil Abloh to thank for these cool—and sometimes v. wacky—takes on staples. It’s why the Ikea bag is now an actual coveted fashion item in the most ironic way, and it’s why that throwaway bodega bag might just get mistaken for Vetements.

Tbh, we love it, because some of these bags are so bad, they’re GD good. (And we’ll take wacky over boring any day.) So ditch that classic clutch and drop the dowdy duffle, because we’ve reached peak freak when it comes to bags and we’re here to help you shop. From total transparency to WTF detailing, here are 30 cuckoo purses to call your own.

So transparent John Galliano spring/summer '18

So transparent John Galliano spring/summer '18

2. Happy Face Clear Tote, $15, forever21.com

3. MM6 Maison Margiela See-Through Tote Bag, $373, farfetch.com

4. Little Clear Bag, $32, bloomingdales.com

5. and Wander Grey Cuben Fiber Bag, $185, ssense.com

6. Basket In Multicolour, $670, building–block.com

7. Furby fur Marni spring/summer ’18

8. RIGA Small Marabou Cross Body Bag, $42, topshop.com

9. shopbop.com Tassel Pouch, $764,

10. Earn Your Stripes Fuzzy Backpack, $57, dollskill.com

11. Una Bag, $631, shrimps.co

12. Marques Almeida Ostrich-Feather Crocodile-Effect Cross-Body Bag, $840, matchesfashion.com

13. Grocery run Jeremy Scott spring/summer ’18

14. Polaar Paint Splash Shopper Bag, $75, tedbaker.com

15. Paper Tote Bag, $20, zara.com

16. Shopper Bag, $40, hm.com

17. Floral Embroidery Shopper Bag, $80, mango.com

18. Clear Market Tote Bag, $42, urbanoutfitters.com

19. Slumber party Fenty x Puma spring/summer ’18

20. Givenchy Nightingale Puffer Tote, $2,796, kirnazabete.com

21. JWA Padded Tote Bag, $20, uniqlo.com

22. Unisex Scout Backpack, $383, puma.com

23. Pillow Clutch, $140, hoodbyair.com

24. Bwilma Backpack, $138, stevemadden.ca

25. Beach please Shrimps spring/summer ’18

26. Giselle Alice Straw Tote, $193, shopbop.com

27. Frances Valentine Mini Woven Bucket Bag, $250, nordstrom.com

28. Esperanzo Pom Pom Tote, $99, baublebar.com

29. Florabella Tangier Bag, $155, revolve.com

30. $ 326, net-a-porter.com Sophie Anderson Lella Pompom-Embellished Shoulder Bag,

31. Just plain janky Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer ’18

32. Kat Maconie Across-Body Bag, $344, yoox.com

33.

34. Pink Feather Trim Heart Bag, $62, prettylittlething.com

35. River Island Real Leather Multi Pom Pom Festival Bucket Bag, $131, asos.com

36. Unicorn Tears Purse, $25, ardene.com Next

