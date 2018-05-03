11 Elegant Wedding Jumpsuits for the Non-Traditional Bride

If you’re a non-traditional bride, you’ll probably want to do without the traditional wedding gown. Might we suggest a jumpsuit as a modern, and oh-so-comfortable, alternative?

Below, we’ve rounded up 11 elegant one-and-done options for your big day. Like gowns, wedding jumpsuits come in different silhouettes and textures, from sophisticated strapless pieces to dainty long-sleeve lace options.

Getting married this year? Scroll through the gallery below and be prepared to fall in love with these elegant and affordable wedding jumpsuits.

1 of 11 Previous Next Tumblr

Strapless Mikado Bridal Jumpsuit with 3D Flowers, $321, davidsbridal.com

Related:

Harry & Meghan’s Sweet Ride + Every Other Detail We Know About Their Wedding Thus Far

Let’s Talk About First Times: An Alternative Look at Sexual Milestones

Aidy Bryant, Kat Von D, Amy Schumer + More Secret Celeb Weddings