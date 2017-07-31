The Best Festival Fashion from WayHome 2017

Bras as tops, athleisure separates and glitter everywhere: here are the most stylish looks from the weekend at WayHome

0

Festival-goers brought the heat to Oro-Medonte, Ont. this weekend as they danced the night away to the sounds of Frank Ocean, Solange and BANKS at WayHome 2017. FLARE was there to capture the chicest looks, from flowy patterned jumpsuits to athleisure-inspired separates to the must-have accessory: fanny packs. Scroll through the gallery below to see our favourite WayHome festival style looks.

1 of 41

Previous
Next
(Photo: Mauricio Calero)

 

Previous
Next

Related:
The Ultimate Guide to Dressing Like a Baldwin, Hadid or Jenner
13 Pairs of Retro Sunglasses for the Ultimate Throwback
This New Feminist Music Festival Is the Perfect Way to Wrap Up Your Summer

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources