The Best Festival Fashion from WayHome 2017

Festival-goers brought the heat to Oro-Medonte, Ont. this weekend as they danced the night away to the sounds of Frank Ocean, Solange and BANKS at WayHome 2017. FLARE was there to capture the chicest looks, from flowy patterned jumpsuits to athleisure-inspired separates to the must-have accessory: fanny packs. Scroll through the gallery below to see our favourite WayHome festival style looks.